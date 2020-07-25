MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Outcome of Board Meeting

MCX/SEC/1843 July 25, 2020 The Dy. General Manager Corporate Relations & Service Dept., BSE Limited, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX

Sub. : Un-AuditedFinancial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended

June 30, 2020

Board Meeting -Saturday, July 25, 2020

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following:

Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Re-appointment of M/s. Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the tenure of 5 years from the conclusion of 18 th Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 23 rd Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. MCX and Mjunction Services Limited have agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with the objective to jointly explore the business opportunity and capitalize on the synergies of the two Companies by setting up a Joint Venture for running a Coal Exchange. The feasibility study shall be conducted to evaluate the viability of the opportunity. The findings shall lay the groundwork for potential future agreement between both the companies for setting up a Coal Exchange in India, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

Please find enclosed herewith copy of the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) and the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:25 p.m. and concluded at 8:30 p. m.

The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the Company's website at www.mcxindia.com.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited