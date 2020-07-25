Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Outcome of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

MCX/SEC/1843

July 25, 2020

The Dy. General Manager

Corporate Relations & Service Dept.,

BSE Limited,

P.J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX

Sub. : Un-AuditedFinancial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended

June 30, 2020

Board Meeting -Saturday, July 25, 2020

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following:

  1. Un-auditedFinancial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  2. Re-appointmentof M/s. Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the tenure of 5 years from the conclusion of 18th Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 23rd Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
  3. MCX and Mjunction Services Limited have agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with the objective to jointly explore the business opportunity and capitalize on the synergies of the two Companies by setting up a Joint Venture for running a Coal Exchange. The feasibility study shall be conducted to evaluate the viability of the opportunity. The findings shall lay the groundwork for potential future agreement between both the companies for setting up a Coal Exchange in India, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

Please find enclosed herewith copy of the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) and the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:25 p.m. and concluded at 8:30 p. m.

The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the Company's website at www.mcxindia.com.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

puri ajay

Ajay Puri

Digitally signed by puri ajay

Date: 2020.07.25 20:48:46 +05'30'

Company Secretary

Encl: a/a

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 17:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pTATA STEEL : Newspaper Advertisement – Pre-AGM
PU
02:06pSDRPY, UNDP and Key Developmental Actors in Yemen Highlight Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus
PR
02:01pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action on Behalf of McDermott International, Inc. Investors to Recover Losses; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - MDR, MDRIQ
PR
01:55pNTT PRO CYCLING : Nizzolo Leads at Burgos as Dlamini Makes Racing Return The 2019 edition saw Nizzolo take a photo-finish win in dramatic fashion on stage one, which he followed up with a second place on stage two
AQ
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Q1 FY2021 profit increased by 29% to Rs. 56.43 crore
PU
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Intimation of Annual General Meeting and book closure dates
PU
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
01:43pJordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln
RE
01:43pWALMART : Parasitic infection linked to bagged salad spreads to 641
AQ
01:02pARAB BANK : Jordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : Oil-Field Services Giant To Cut Jobs, Spending -- WSJ
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : denies Chinese media reports that it 'framed' Huawei
3MEITUAN DIANPING : Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto aims to raise up to $950 million in growth push
4BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. : BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group