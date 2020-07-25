MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Q1 FY2021 profit increased by 29% to Rs. 56.43 crore

MCX Q1 FY2021 profit increased by 29% to Rs. 56.43 crore

Mumbai, July 25, 2020: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), India's largest exchange in the commodity derivatives segment, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Quarter 1, FY 2021 results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, MCX's total income increased by 11% to Rs. 122.70 crore from Rs. 110.84 crore over the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2019. While the operating income decreased by 14 % to Rs. 73.01 crore from Rs. 84.97 crore in corresponding Q1 FY19-20.

FY19-20. Net Profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, increased by 29% to Rs.56.43 crore from Rs. 43.70 crore over the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2019.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased by 29% to Rs.76.20 crore from Rs. 58.99 crore over the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the EBITDA margin was 62.10% and PAT margin was 46%.

Q1 FY21 Operational Highlights

The average daily turnover of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange decreased by 16% to Rs. 23,129 crore in Q1 FY 2021 from Rs. 27,473 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q1 FY19-20

FY19-20 During Q1 FY2021 the Exchange's market share in commodity derivative space has increased to 96.71% as against 91.60% in the corresponding Q1 FY19-20.

FY19-20. During Q1FY2021, total quantity of 21,028 MT of base metals has been delivered as against 4,773.50 MT in Q1 FY19-20 through the exchange mechanism.

About MCX:

Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2019-20, the market share of MCX was at a record high of 94.01%. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.

