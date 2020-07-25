Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Q1 FY2021 profit increased by 29% to Rs. 56.43 crore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

MCX Q1 FY2021 profit increased by 29% to Rs. 56.43 crore

  • Net Profit for Q1FY2021 increased to Rs. 56.43 crore compared to Rs. 43.70 crore for Q1FY19-20, increase by 29%
  • MCX's total income (consolidated) increased by 11 % to Rs. 122.70 crore for Q1 FY 2021
  • EBITDA margin (consolidated) stood at 62.10 % for Q1 FY 2021

Mumbai, July 25, 2020: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), India's largest exchange in the commodity derivatives segment, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Quarter 1, FY 2021 results

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, MCX's total income increased by 11% to Rs. 122.70 crore from Rs. 110.84 crore over the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2019. While the operating income decreased by 14 % to Rs. 73.01 crore from Rs. 84.97 crore in corresponding Q1 FY19-20.
  • Net Profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, increased by 29% to Rs.56.43 crore from Rs. 43.70 crore over the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased by 29% to Rs.76.20 crore from Rs. 58.99 crore over the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the EBITDA margin was 62.10% and PAT margin was 46%.

Q1 FY21 Operational Highlights

  • The average daily turnover of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange decreased by 16% to Rs. 23,129 crore in Q1 FY 2021 from Rs. 27,473 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q1 FY19-20
  • During Q1 FY2021 the Exchange's market share in commodity derivative space has increased to 96.71% as against 91.60% in the corresponding Q1 FY19-20.
  • During Q1FY2021, total quantity of 21,028 MT of base metals has been delivered as against 4,773.50 MT in Q1 FY19-20 through the exchange mechanism.

About MCX:

Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2019-20, the market share of MCX was at a record high of 94.01%. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.

For further details, contact:

Vijay Iyer

Media Relations

Mobile: +91 86578 58093 vijay.iyer@mcxindia.com

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 17:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pTATA STEEL : Newspaper Advertisement – Pre-AGM
PU
02:06pSDRPY, UNDP and Key Developmental Actors in Yemen Highlight Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus
PR
02:01pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action on Behalf of McDermott International, Inc. Investors to Recover Losses; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - MDR, MDRIQ
PR
01:55pNTT PRO CYCLING : Nizzolo Leads at Burgos as Dlamini Makes Racing Return The 2019 edition saw Nizzolo take a photo-finish win in dramatic fashion on stage one, which he followed up with a second place on stage two
AQ
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Q1 FY2021 profit increased by 29% to Rs. 56.43 crore
PU
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Intimation of Annual General Meeting and book closure dates
PU
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
01:43pJordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln
RE
01:43pWALMART : Parasitic infection linked to bagged salad spreads to 641
AQ
01:02pARAB BANK : Jordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : Oil-Field Services Giant To Cut Jobs, Spending -- WSJ
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : denies Chinese media reports that it 'framed' Huawei
3MEITUAN DIANPING : Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto aims to raise up to $950 million in growth push
4BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. : BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group