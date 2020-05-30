Log in
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Reports Strong Q4 Full Year Results for FY2020

05/30/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

MCX Reports Strong Q4 & Full Year Results for FY 2020

  • Net Profit for FY2020 increased to Rs. 236.50 crore compared to Rs. 146.24 crore for FY2019, up 62%
  • MCX's total income (consolidated) increased by 33% to Rs. 105.28 crore for Q4 FY 2020
  • EBITDA margin (consolidated) stood at 56 % for FY 2020
  • Company recommends dividend of 300% (i.e. Rs.30 per share)

Mumbai, May 30, 2020: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), India's largest exchange in the commodity derivatives segment, announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter & year ended March 31, 2020.

Quarter 4, FY 2020 results

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, MCX's total income increased by 22% to Rs.134.94 crore from Rs.110.80 crore over the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2019. While the operating income registered a growth of 33% to Rs. 105.28 crore from Rs. 79.14 crore in corresponding Q4 FY2019.
  • Net Profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, increased by 7% to Rs.65.50 crore from Rs. 60.95 crore over the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2019.
  • EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased by 24% to Rs.70.35 crore from Rs. 56.84 crore over the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2019.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the EBITDA margin was 52% and PAT margin was 49%.

Year ended March 31, 2020

  • For the year ended March 31, 2020, MCX's total income stood at Rs. 503.11 crore as against Rs. 398.59 crore in FY 2019.
  • EBIDTA for FY 2020 stood at Rs.283.63 crore, as against Rs.192.52 crore in FY 2019.
  • Net Profit for the year ended March 31, 2020, stood at Rs. 236.50 crore, as compared to Rs. 146.24 crore in FY 2019
  • EBITDA margin stood at 56 % whereas PAT margin at 47%.
  • The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend at the rate of 300% (i.e. Rs.30/- per share) for approval of equity shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Q4 & FY19 Operational Highlights

  • The average daily turnover of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange increased by 36% to Rs. 36,626 crore in Q4 FY 2020 from Rs. 26,981 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q4 FY2019
  • During FY2020 the Exchange's market share in commodity derivative space has increased to 94.01% as against 91.60% in the corresponding FY2019.
  • The average daily turnover (ADT) of commodity futures contracts increased by 26% to Rs. 32,424 crore during the FY2020, from Rs. 25,648 crore during the corresponding FY2019.
  • During FY2020, total quantity of 74206 MT of base metals has been delivered through the exchange mechanism.

About MCX:

Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2019-20, the market share of MCX was at a record high of 94.01%. MCX offers the benefits of fair price

discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.

For further details, contact:

Vijay Iyer

Media Relations

Mobile: +91 86578 58093 vijay.iyer@mcxindia.com

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 17:49:02 UTC
