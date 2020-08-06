MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profit warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Submission of Annual Report of the Company for FY 2019-2020 0 08/06/2020 | 11:39am EDT Send by mail :

MCX/SEC/1855 August 06, 2020 The Dy. General Manager Corporate Relations & Service Dept., BSE Limited P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Scrip code: 534091, Scrip ID: MCX Sub: Submission of Annual Report of the Company for FY 2019-20 Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2019 - 20 along with the Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, August 31, 2020. The Annual Report is also available on the Company's website: www.mcxindia.com Kindly take the same on record. For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Digitally signed puri ajay by puri ajay Date: 2020.08.06 18:53:51 +05'30' Ajay Puri Company Secretary Encl: As above MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED CIN: L51909MH2002PLC135594 Regd. Office: Exchange Square, Suren Road, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093 Tel.: +91-22-6731 8888, Fax: +91-22-6649 4151. Website: www.mcxindia.com; Email id: info@mcxindia.com NOTICE NOTICE is hereby given that the 18th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC), to transact the following businesses: ORDINARY BUSINESS: To receive, consider and adopt: Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020 and the Report of Auditors thereon. To declare dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Amit Goela, (DIN:01754804), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment, subject to approval of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). To appoint a Director in place of Ms. Madhu Vadera Jayakumar, (DIN:00016921), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment, subject to approval of SEBI. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary

Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139 and 142 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and Rules 3 and 4 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (the Rules), (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment (s) thereof for the time being in force), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, M/s. Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.109574W), who have offered themselves for re-appointment and have confirmed their eligibility to be appointed as Auditors, in terms of provisions of Section 141 of the Act and Rule 4 of the Rules, be and are hereby re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second term of 5 (five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the Twenty Third Annual General Meeting of the Company, at a remuneration of ₹ 15 lakh (Rupees Fifteen lakh) for the financial year 2020-21, plus reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses and applicable taxes, with an escalation of upto 10% once in two years and change in the engagement partner." By Order of the Board of Directors New Delhi Ajay Puri July 25, 2020 Company Secretary 1 Notes: An explanatory statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Item No. 5 of the Notice is annexed hereto. In view of massive outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing is a norm to be followed and pursuant to Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 08, 2020, Circular No.17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 read with Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 05, 2020, issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), companies are permitted to hold their AGM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) for the calendar year 2020. Accordingly, the 18 th Annual General Meeting of the Company being conducted through VC is hereinafter called as " e-AGM ". e-AGM: The Company has appointed M/s KFin Technologies Private Limited , Registrar and Transfer Agents of the Company (hereinafter referred as KFin/ RTA), to provide Video Conferencing facility for the Annual General Meeting and the attendant enablers for conducting of the e-AGM. The term 'Members' has been used to denote Shareholders of MCX. Pursuant to the aforesaid circulars of MCA on VC/OVAM(e-AGM): Members can attend the meeting through log in credentials provided to them to connect to Video conference; Physical attendance of members has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the members will not be made available for the 18 th AGM and hence the Proxy Form and Attendance Slip are not annexed to this Notice; Body Corporates are entitled to appoint authorised representatives to attend the e-AGM through VC and participate thereat and cast their votes through e-voting. The Members can join the e-AGM, 15 minutes before and after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the Notice. Up to 1000 members will be able to join on a First-Come-First-Served (FCFS) basis to the e-AGM. There is no restriction on account of FCFS entry into e-AGM in respect of large Shareholders (Shareholders holding 2% or more equity shares), Institutional Investors, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, the Chairpersons of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Auditors etc. Members of the Company under the category of Institutional Investors are encouraged to attend and vote at the AGM through VC. Corporate members intending to authorize their representatives to participate and vote during the meeting are requested to upload the scanned certified true copy(PDF Format) of the Board resolution / authorization letter on the e‑voting website https://evoting.karvy.com naithanipcs@gmail. com . The scanned image of the above-mentioned documents should be named in the format "Corporate Name

Event No." As per the provisions under the MCA Circulars, Members attending the AGM through VC shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013. Voting: Remote e-Voting: Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended), and the Circulars issued by MCA dated April 08, 2020, April 13, 2020 and May 05, 2020 the Company is providing facility of remote e-voting to its Members through e-Voting agency M/s KFin Technologies Private Limited(KFin) . Voting at the e-AGM: Members who could not vote through remote e-voting may avail the e-voting system provided during the e-AGM by KFin.

The Company requests all the shareholders to participate and effectively exercise their vote(s) either by remote e-voting or by voting at e-AGM, on the resolutions moved by the Company in the Notice of AGM.

Further, the Company as an initiative to encourage huge participation in the voting, shall strive to send the necessary reminder(s) via email, to all the eligible shareholders before the remote e-voting commences. Please note that the reminder will be sent to only shareholders, whose email address is available in the Company/RTA records. The shareholders intending to register/update their email address on a temporary basis to participate in the e-voting & e-AGM may do so by clicking the link https://ris.kfintech.com/email_registration/ 2 Procedure for obtaining the Annual Report, e-AGM notice and e-voting instructions by the shareholders whose email addresses are not registered with the depositories or with RTA on physical folios:

On account of threat posed by Covid-19 and in terms of MCA and SEBI Circulars, the Company has sent the Annual Report, Notice of e-AGM and e-Voting instructions only in electronic form to the registered email address of the shareholders. Therefore, those shareholders who have not yet registered their email address are requested to get the same registered through the procedure given below: Those shareholders who have registered/not registered their email address and mobile numbers including communication address and bank details, may please contact and validate/update their details with the Depository Participant in case of shares held in electronic form and with the Company's RTA, KFin in case the shares held in physical form. Shareholders who have not registered their mail address and consequently the Annual Report, Notice of e-AGM and e-voting notice could not be serviced, may temporarily provide their email address and mobile number to KFin, by clicking the link: https://ris.kfintech.com/email_registration/ einward.ris@kfintech.com . Shareholders are also requested to visit the website of the Registrar and Transfer Agent https://evoting.karvy . com www.mcxindia.com , as well as, the website of BSE Limited; Alternatively Member may send an e-mail request at einward.ris@kfintech.com along with scanned copy of the duly signed request letter providing the email address, mobile number, self-attested PAN copy and Client Master copy in case of electronic folio/copy of share certificate in case of physical folio for sending the Annual Report, Notice of e-AGM and the e-voting instructions. Instructions for the Members for attending the e-AGM through Video Conference: Member will be provided with a facility to attend the e-AGM through video conferencing platform provided by KFin. Members may access the platform to attend the AGM through VC at https://emeetings.kfintech.com The facility for joining the e-AGM shall open 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time for commencement of the e-AGM and shall be closed after the expiry of 15 minutes of such scheduled time; Members are encouraged to join the meeting through laptops with Google Chrome for better experience. Further, Members will be required to grant access to the web-cam to enable two-way video conferencing, if any, and hence use Internet with a good speed to avoid any disturbance during the meeting; Please note that participants connecting from Mobile Devices or Tablets or through Laptop connecting via Mobile Hotspot may experience Audio/Video loss due to fluctuation in their respective network. It is therefore recommended to use stable Wi-Fi or LAN connection to mitigate any kind of aforesaid glitches; Members who may want to express their views or ask questions at the e-AGM may log into https://emeetings.kfintech.com/ "Post Your Queries Here" to post their queries in the window provided, by mentioning their name, demat account number/folio number, email ID and mobile number. The window shall remain active during the remote e-voting period and shall be closed 24 hours before the time fixed for the e-AGM. Please note that the Company will answer the queries/questions posted by the members who holds the shares on cut-off date i.e. August 24, 2020; In addition to the above step, Members may register themselves as speakers for the e-AGM to post their queries:- Members may log into https://emeeting.kfintech.com and enter their

On landing page, you can select "Speaker Registration" tab and upload the video of the question you wish to ask.

Members can either pre-record the question and upload or record the question in the module itself. 3 The above mentioned facility is available during the remote e-voting period. The Company reserves the right to restrict the speakers at the e-AGM to only those Members who have registered themselves, depending on the availability of time for the e-AGM; Members who may require any technical assistance or support before or during the e-AGM are requested to contact KFin Technologies Private Limited at toll free number 1-800-3454-001 or write to them at evoting@ kfintech.com . Instructions for members for e-Voting during the e-AGM session: Members who have not cast their vote through remote e-voting shall be eligible to cast their vote through e-voting system available during the e-AGM.E-voting during the AGM is integrated with the VC platform. The e-voting "Thumb sign" on the left hand corner of the video screen shall be activated upon instructions of the Chairman during the e-AGM proceedings. Shareholders shall click on the same to take them to the "instapoll" page. Members to click on the "Instapoll" icon to reach the resolution page and follow the instructions to vote on the resolutions. Only those shareholders, who are present in the e-AGM and have not casted their vote on the Resolutions through remote e-Voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through e-voting system available during the e-AGM. Instructions for Members for remote e-Voting:

In case of any query and/or grievance, in respect of voting by electronic means, Members may refer to the Help & Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and E-voting user manual available at the download section at https://evoting.karvy.com einward.ris@kfintech.com and evoting@kfintech.com or phone no. (040) 6716 1500/1511 or call KFin's toll free No. 1-800-3454-001 for any further clarifications.

A Member can opt for only single mode of voting i.e. through remote e-voting or voting at the e-AGM. If a Member casts votes by both modes i.e. voting at e-AGM and remote e-voting, voting done through remote e-voting shall prevail and vote at the e-AGM shall be treated as invalid.

Once the vote on a resolution is cast by the Member, the Member shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.

Mr. Prasen Naithani, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS No.:3830 & COP No.:3389), Proprietor of M/s P. Naithani & Associates , Company Secretaries, Mumbai has been appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

The procedure and instructions for e-voting are as under: In case a Member receives an email from Kfin [for Members whose email IDs are registered with the Company/ Depository Participant (s)]: Launch internet browser by typing the URL: https://evoting.karvy.com Enter the login credentials (i.e. User ID and password). In case of physical folio, User ID will be EVEN (E-Voting Event Number) followed by folio number. In case of Demat account, User ID will be your DP ID and Client ID. However, if you are already registered with Kfin for e-voting, you can use your existing User ID and password for casting your vote. After entering these details appropriately, click on "LOGIN". You will now reach password change menu wherein you are required to mandatorily change your password. The new password shall comprise of minimum 8 characters with at least one upper case (A- Z), one lower case (a-z), one numeric value (0-9) and a special character (@,#,$, etc.,). The system will prompt you to change your password and update your contact details like mobile number, email ID etc. on first login. You may also enter a secret question and answer of your choice to retrieve your password in case you forget it. It is strongly recommended that you do not share your password with any other person and that you take utmost care to keep your password confidential. You need to login again with the new credentials. On successful login, the system will prompt you to select the "EVENT" i.e., 'Name of the Company" 4 On the voting page, enter the number of shares (which represents the number of votes) as on the cut- off- date under "FOR/AGAINST" or alternatively, you may partially enter any number in "FOR" and partially "AGAINST" but the total number in "FOR/AGAINST" taken together shall not exceed your total shareholding as mentioned herein above. You may also choose the option "ABSTAIN". If the Member does not indicate either "FOR" or "AGAINST" it will be treated as "ABSTAIN" and the shares held will not be counted under either head. Members holding multiple folios/demat accounts shall choose the voting process separately for each folio/ demat account. Voting has to be done for each item of the notice separately. In case you do not desire to cast your vote on any specific item, it will be treated as abstained. You may then cast your vote by selecting an appropriate option and click on "Submit". A confirmation box will be displayed. Click "OK" to confirm else "CANCEL" to modify. Once you have voted on the resolution (s), you will not be allowed to modify your vote. During the voting period, Members can login any number of times till they have voted on the Resolution(s). Corporate/Institutional Members (i.e. other than Individuals, HUF, NRI etc.) are also required to upload the scanned certified true copy (PDF Format) of the Board Resolution/Authority Letter etc., on the e‑voting website https://evoting.karvy.com naithanipcs@gmail.com. The scanned image of the above mentioned documents should be named in the format " Corporate Name_ Event No. " (B) In case of Members whose email IDs are not registered with the Company /Depository Participant are requested to get their email ID and mobile number temporarily registered by clicking the link: https://ris.kfintech.com/email_registration/ Other Instructions: The remote e-voting period commences on Friday, August 28, 2020 (9.00 a.m. IST) and ends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 (5.00 p.m. IST) . During this period, Members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date of August 24, 2020 , may cast their votes electronically. A person who is not a member, as on the cut-off date should treat this Notice for information purposes only. The remote e-voting module shall be disabled for voting thereafter. Once the vote on a resolution(s) is cast by the Member, the Member shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. The voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to their share of the paid up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date i.e. August 24, 2020 . Members are eligible to cast vote electronically only if they are holding shares as on that date. In case a person has become a Member of the Company after dispatch of AGM Notice but on or before the cut-off date for e-voting i.e. August 24, 2020, he/she may obtain the User ID and Password in the manner as mentioned below: If the mobile number of the Member is registered against Folio No./ DP ID Client ID, the member may send SMS: MYEPWD E-Voting Event Number + Folio No.(for Physical Folios) or DP ID and Client ID to 9212993399

Example for NSDL:

MYEPWD IN12345612345678 Example for CDSL:

MYEPWD 1402345612345678 Example for Physical:

MYEPWD SPACE> XXXX1234567890 If e-mail address or mobile number of the Member is registered against Folio No. / DP ID Client ID, then on the home page of https://evoting.karvy.com Member may call Kfin's toll free number 1-800-34-54-001. 5 iv. Member may send an e-mail request to: evoting@karvy.com. 16. Members may note that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on May 30, 2020, has recommended a final dividend of ₹ 30 per share. The record date for the purpose of final dividend will be August 24, 2020. The final dividend, once approved by the Members in the ensuing AGM will be paid to the Members on/after Thursday, September, 10, 2020, electronically through various online transfer modes to those Members who have updated their bank account details. For Members who have not updated their bank account details, dividend warrants / demand drafts / cheques will be sent out to their registered addresses post normalcy of postal facility. Therefore to avoid delay in receiving the dividend, members whose shareholding is in electronic mode are requested to direct notifications about change of address and updates about bank account details to their respective Depository Participant(s) (DP). Members whose shareholding is in physical mode are requested to opt for the Electronic Clearing System (ECS) mode to receive dividend on time in line with MCA/SEBI circulars. We urge members to utilize the ECS for receiving dividends. The members having shares in physical form may send their request to the Company's Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) at einward.ris@kfintech.comfor updating the above details. Members are also requested to give the MICR Code of their bank to their DPs. The Company will not entertain any direct request for change of address, transposition of names, deletion of the deceased joint holder's name and change in the bank account details of the members having shares in demat mode. The said details will be considered, as will be furnished by Depositories to the Company. 17. Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020, as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company, if approved at the e-AGM, will be paid to the Members on/after Thursday, September 10, 2020 as under: i. To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in dematerialized form, as per the data as may be made available by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as of the close of business hours on Monday, August 24, 2020; To all Members in respect of shares held in physical form, after giving effect to valid transfers in respect of transmission/transposition requests lodged with the Company on or before the close of business hours on Monday, August 24, 2020 . The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, August 25, 2020 to Monday, August 31, 2020 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020 and the e-AGM of the Company to be held on August 31, 2020. Tax on Dividend:

As you are aware that as per the Income tax Act, 1961, as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, dividends paid or distributed by a Company after April 1, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of the shareholders. The Company shall therefore be required to deduct tax at source at the time of making the payment of the said Dividend on Thursday, September, 10, 2020.

For Resident Shareholders, taxes shall be deducted at source under Section 194 of the Income tax Act, 1961 at 7.5% on the amount of dividend. However, no tax shall be deducted on the dividend payable to a resident individual if the total dividend to be received by them during Financial Year 2020-21 does not exceed ` 5,000. In cases where the shareholder provides Form 15G (applicable to any person other than a Company or a Firm) / Form 15H (applicable to an Individual above the age of 60 years), provided that all the required eligibility conditions are met, no tax at source will be deducted. Needless to say that having a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is mandatory.

It may be further noted that in case you are eligible for the Form 15G / Form 15H, then we request you to kindly mention the current financial year i.e., 2020-21 under Sr. No.4 of the said Form 15G / Form 15H. Similarly, please also indicate in the Declaration/Verification the previous year ending on as March 31, 2021, relevant to the assessment year 2021-22.

For Non-resident Shareholders , taxes are required to be withheld in accordance with the provisions of Section 195 of the Income tax Act, 1961 at the rates in force. As per the relevant provisions of the Act, the withholding tax shall be at the rate of 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) on the amount of dividend payable to them. However, as per Section 90 of the Income tax Act, 1961 the non-resident shareholder has the option to be governed by the provisions of the Double Tax Avoidance Treaty between India and the country of tax residence of the shareholder, if they are more beneficial to them. For this purpose, i.e. to avail Tax Treaty benefits, the non-resident shareholders will have to provide the following:

• Self-attested copy of the Permanent Account Number (PAN Card) allotted by the Indian Income Tax authorities. 6 Self-attested copy of Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) obtained from the tax authorities of the country of which the shareholder is resident. In case TRC is furnished in a language other than English, the said TRC would have to be translated from such other language to English language and thereafter duly notarized and apostilled copy of the TRC would have to be provided.

copy of Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) obtained from the tax authorities of the country of which the shareholder is resident. In case TRC is furnished in a language other than English, the said TRC would have to be translated from such other language to English language and thereafter duly notarized and apostilled copy of the TRC would have to be provided. Self declaration in Form 10F, if all the details required in this form are not mentioned in the TRC.

Self declaration by the non-resident shareholder of having no Permanent Establishment in India in accordance with the applicable Tax Treaty.

non-resident shareholder of having no Permanent Establishment in India in accordance with the applicable Tax Treaty. Self declaration of Beneficial ownership by the non-resident shareholder. Accordingly, in order to enable us to determine the appropriate TDS / withholding tax rate applicable, we request you to provide these details and documents as mentioned above on or before Monday, August 24, 2020. The said Dividend will be paid after deducting the tax at source as under: Nil for resident shareholders in case Form 15G/Form15H (as applicable) along with self-attested copy of the PAN is submitted. 7.5% for resident shareholders in case PAN is provided/available. 20% plus applicable surcharge and cess, for resident shareholders in case PAN is not provided / not available. Beneficial tax treaty rate (based on tax treaty with India) for non-resident shareholders, as applicable will be applied on the basis of documents submitted by the non-resident shareholders. 20% plus applicable surcharge and cess for non-resident shareholders in case the aforementioned documents are not submitted. Notwithstanding paragraph 4 above, tax shall be deducted at source at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) on dividend paid to Foreign Institutional Investors ("FII") and Foreign Portfolio Investors ("FPI"). Such TDS rate shall not be reduced on account of the application of the lower DTAA rate or lower tax deduction order, if any. Kindly note that the aforementioned documents are required to be uploaded at the https://ris.kfintech.com/form15/on or before Monday, August 24, 2020, in order to enable the Company to determine and deduct appropriate TDS withholding tax rate. No communication on the tax determination/deduction shall be entertained post Monday, August 24, 2020. It may be further noted that in case the tax on said Dividend is deducted at a higher rate in absence of receipt of the aforementioned details/documents from you, there will still be an option available with you to file the return of income and claim an appropriate refund, if eligible. We shall arrange to email a soft copy of TDS certificate to you at your registered email ID in due course, post payment of the said Dividend. Shareholders are further requested to complete necessary formalities to link their bank accounts to their Demat accounts to enable the Company to make timely credit of dividend in respective bank account especially in view of prevailing lock down due to Covid-19. Disclaimer: This communication shall not be treated as an advice from the Company or its affiliates or KFin Technologies Private Limited. Shareholders should obtain the tax advice related to their tax matters from a tax professional. The Company vide its email dated July 27, 2020, has sent a communication along with the necessary templates of forms/declaration in this regard. The templates of said forms/declaration are also available on the website of the Company at https://www.mcxindia.com/investor-relations/others. With respect to item nos. 3 and 4 of the Notice, save and except Mr. Amit Goela and Ms. Madhu Vadera Jayakumar in connection with their respective re-appointments and their relatives to the extent of their shareholding interest, if any, in the Company, none of the other Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) and their relatives, are, in any way concerned or interested, financially or otherwise, in the said resolutions. Dr. Bhartendu Kumar Gairola and Ms. Pravin Tripathi were appointed as Public Interest Directors (Independent Director) w.e.f. September 17, 2019. The term of Mr. Shankar Aggarwal as Public Interest Director is extended for 3 years with effective from October 01, 2020, with the approval of SEBI in terms of the provisions of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018 ["SECC Regulations"]. The relevant details as required under Regulation 36 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), in respect of appointment of a new director or re-appointment of a director at the 7 AGM are provided in Annexure to this Notice. Requisite declarations have been received from the aforesaid Directors in relation to their appointment/re-appointment. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto ('IEPF Rules'), the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the date of transfer to Company's Unpaid Dividend Account is required to be transferred, along with interest accrued, if any, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), established by the Central Government. Further, all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years are to be transferred by the Company in the name of IEPF. The Company had transferred the IPO application amount, unpaid and unclaimed dividends declared up to Financial Year 2012-13 (interim dividend) and the corresponding shares on which dividend was unclaimed for seven consecutive years, to the IEPF. Details of the unpaid/ unclaimed dividends/shares transferred are also uploaded on the Company's website www.mcxindia.com . Shareholders who have so far not encashed their dividend warrant/s for the Financial Year 2012-13 (final dividend) and onwards are requested to make their claims either with the Secretarial Department at the Registered Office of the Company or the office of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA), KFin, before the unclaimed dividend is transferred to IEPF. Procedure for inspection of documents:

The following documents/registers/data shall be available for inspection through electronic mode till the AGM, basis the prior request being sent at ig-mcx@mcxindia.com . All the documents referred to in the accompanying Notice and Explanatory Statement;

The certificate from the Auditors of the Company certifying that the Employee Stock Option Scheme of the

Company is being implemented in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014;

Company is being implemented in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014; The resolutions passed at the General Meetings of the Company;

The Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their shareholding, maintained under Section 170 of the Act, and the Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which the directors are interested, maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Any member seeking additional information as regards Accounts of the Company is requested to send their queries in writing to the Company so as to reach at least one week in advance to enable the Management to make the desired information available to the members. SEBI has mandated the submission of Permanent Account Number (PAN) by every participant in the securities market. Members holding shares in electronic form are requested to submit their PAN to their Depository Participants. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to submit their PAN to the Company or its RTA. The Company has designated an exclusive email ID viz. ig-mcx@mcxindia.com to enable the investors to post their grievances, if any, and monitor their redressal. The Scrutinizer shall immediately after the conclusion of voting at e-AGM, count the votes cast during the meeting through e-voting and thereafter unblock the votes cast through remote e-voting in the presence of at least two witnesses not in the employment of the Company and make, not later than Forty Eight hours from the conclusion of the meeting, a consolidated scrutinizer's report of the total votes cast in favour or against, if any, to the Chairman or a person authorised by him in writing who shall countersign the same.

The Chairman or such person as authorised by him in this regard shall declare the result of voting forthwith. The results declared along with the report of the Scrutinizer shall be available on the website of the Company and on the website of KFin, immediately after the result are declared by the Chairman or a person authorised by him in writing and will simultaneously be communicated to BSE Limited, where the equity shares of the Company are listed. Subject to receipt of requisite number of votes, the resolutions shall be deemed to be passed on the date of the Annual General Meeting. The recorded transcript of the meeting will be available on the website of the Company i.e. www.mcxindia.com , as soon as possible. 8 EXPLANATORY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 102(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013: Item No. 5 Re-appointment of M/s. Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.109574W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company: M/s Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.109574W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors in casual vacancy at the 12th Annual General Meeting(AGM) to hold office till the conclusion of next AGM. Subsequently, in accordance with the provisions of Section 139, M/s Shah Gupta & Co., were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 13th AGM held on September 29, 2015, for a term of 5(five) years to hold office from the conclusion of 13th AGM until the conclusion of the 18th AGM of the Company, subject to ratification by the members at every annual general meeting. Ratification was done away with in the 16th AGM. In the opinion of the Board, the performance of M/s Shah Gupta & Co. during the previous term has been satisfactory. M/s Shah Gupta & Co., have confirmed that they satisfiy the criteria provided in Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified to be the Auditors of the Company as prescribed in Rule 10 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. In view of the same, the Board has recommended the re-appointment of M/s Shah Gupta & Co., for another term of 5(five) years. Further, in view of the current situation on account of Covid-19 pandemic, M/s Shah Gupta & Co. has agreed to reduce the audit fees. The Members are requested to approve the re-appointment of M/s. Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.109574W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years to hold office from conclusion of this AGM until the conclusion of 23 rd AGM, at a remuneration of ₹ 15 lakh (Rupees Fifteen lakh) for the financial year 2020-21, plus reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses and applicable taxes, with an escalation of upto 10% once in two years. Further, in terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, there shall be change in the engagement partner for MCX. The terms of the aforesaid re-appointment shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013(including the Rules made thereunder) and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and the circulars and directions issued thereunder from time to time will be applicable to the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board recommends the resolution set forth in the Item No. 5 of the Notice for approval of the Members as an Ordinary Resolution. None of the Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and their relatives, are in any way concerned or interested, financially or otherwise, in the resolution set out at Item No. 5 of the Notice. About Shah Gupta & Co.: M/s. Shah Gupta & Co., have team of highly competent Chartered Accountants, who have extensive experience in assurance engagements and serving complex enterprises. They are familiar with the issues client face in businesses and understand client's need. The team members pass through careful performance evaluation, with a focus on providing a quality service to clients. Their approach encompasses both technical achievement and client satisfaction. The team leaders guide the team members to follow a well-defined methodology and strictly enforced procedures to deliver high quality services at all times. Extensive and ongoing training on various subjects and partner's consultation ensures appropriate knowledge base and sound judgments to handle client queries. Under the leadership of partners, the team provides the strong central control needed to deliver attentive, consistent and focused service, and reporting and communication. 9 Information pursuant to Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding appointment/re-appointment of Directors is as under: Name Mr. Amit Goela Ms. Madhu Vadera Jayakumar Dr. Bhartendu Kumar Gairola DIN 01754804 00016921 02442205 Date of Birth February 02, 1965 August 19, 1963 November 26, 1949 Qualification MBA - University of North Florida, B.A. Mathematics (Honours) - B. Tech. (Chemical Engineering) - Florida Delhi University IIT, Kanpur B.Com. - Kolkata University MBA - IIM Ahmedabad M. Tech. (Computer Science) - IIT, Kanpur Ph. D. (Computer Science) - IIT, Kanpur Date of first February 04, 2016 February 04, 2016 September 17, 2019 appointment Shareholding in 100 Shares Nil Nil MCX Directorships • Suryaamba Spinning Mills • Aptech Limited • Arthavedika Tech Private of other Limited • Judith Investments Private Limited companies as • Roshni Agencies Private Limited • ESRI India Technologies at 31st March, Limited • Mel Training & Assessments Limited 2020 • Basera Home Finance Private Limited Limited • Race Ahead Properties Private Limited Membership/ Chairmanship: Membership: Membership: Chairmanship Audit Committee Audit Committee Audit Committee in Committees* - Suryaamba Spinning Mills - Aptech Limited -ESRI India Technologies Limited as at 31st March, Limited 2020 Stakeholders' Relationship Committee - Suryaamba Spinning Mills Limited Brief Profile • Partner at Rare Investment • An independent investor in • Founding member of National including • Worked as financial markets. Informatics Centre (NIC) and experience − AVP (Private Equity) • Was Founder CEO of served as Director General at -Reliance Capital E-Commodities Limited NIC. − CEO at Alchemy Share and • Worked with Citibank- • Served as Mission Director, Stock Brokers Investment Bank as well the e-governance, Government of − Senior Manager - Strategy Corporate Bank. India. • Counter-trade business group • Played key role in a large and Planning at ITC Classic Finance. and Human Resources Division number of e-governance • Has over 23 years of of Metal and Minerals Trading projects in Central and State Corporation of India (MMTC). governments. experience in Capital Market. • Has over 32 years of experience • Founder Director / Vice in Financial Services Industry Chancellor, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Naya Raipur, Chattisgarh. • Assisting various Central and State governments in their Information Technology (IT) initiatives. • Has more than 45 years of experience in the field of IT and Research. Relationship None None None with other Directors/KMPs *Only Audit and Stakeholders' Relationship committees are considered. 10 Name Ms. Pravin Tripathi #Mr. Shankar Aggarwal DIN 06913463 02116442 Date of Birth December 23, 1949 September 22,1956 Qualification B.A. Hon's (English Hons and Political B. Tech. (Electronics & Communication Science) - Punjab University Engineering) - IIT, Roorkee M.A. (English) - Punjab University M. Tech. (Computer Technology Engineering) - IIT, Delhi Indian Administrative Service(IAS) (Retired), U.P. Cadre Date of first appointment August 12, 2014 October 01, 2017 Shareholding in MCX Nil Nil Directorships of other companies as at • Jay Bharat Maruti Limited • Dish TV India Limited 31st March, 2020 • PTC India Financial Services Limited • Hotel Queen Road Private Limited • Minda Industries Limited • SBI Payment Services Private Limited • JBM Auto Limited • Prudent Arc Limited • PTC Energy Limited • CSC E-Governance Services India • DSP Trustee Private Limited Limited • Terracis Technologies Limited Membership/Chairmanship in Chairmanship: Chairmanship: Committees* as at 31st March, 2020 Audit Committee Audit Committee -Minda Industries Limited -CSCE-Governance Services India Limited Stakeholders' Relationship Committee Membership: -PTC India Financial Services Limited Audit Committee Membership: -Hotel Queen Road Pvt. Ltd Audit Committee -Prudent ARC Limited -JBM Auto Limited -Dish TV India Limited -Terracis Technologies Limited; Stakeholders' Relationship Committee -PTC India Financial Services Limited -Dish TV India Limited -PTC Energy Limited Brief Profile including experience • Former Deputy Comptroller & Auditor • Has vast experience in formulation General of India & Chairperson Audit and implementation of Government Board. Policies at State (GoUP) and Central • Was the member of Competition (Gol) Levels, in multiple Areas & Appellate Tribunal and also the Sectors; member of Airport Economic • Recently retired in September 2016, Regulatory Authority Appellate. after completing 36 years of satisfying • Director on the Boards of various and successful career in Civil Services companies in different sectors and (lAS); has an extensive all-round experience. • Excels in the fields of Public Service, • Has 40 years of diverse experience in Administration and Information Financial Management, Accounting & Technology; Budgetary Control, Capital Structure • Held various positions in departments Planning and Competition Law etc. of the Govt. of India and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh; • Held positions in various social organisations; • Awarded Life Time Achievement Award by IIT, Roorkee; • Before going lAS, worked for Tata Motors (1979-80) as Programme Analyst. Relationship with other Directors/KMPs None None *Only Audit and Stakeholders' Relationship committees are considered. # Details provided as on June 3, 2020. .................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 12 Commodity Markets: Standing the Test of Time "Enthusiasm is common, endurance is rare" - Angela Duckworth, American academic and psychologist The growth of institutions, as much as that of living organisms, is almost always associated with challenges and hurdles which need to be overcome. Indeed, it is in overcoming the hurdles and striving for continuous improvements that makes institutions, just as organisms, strengthen their own capabilities and scale new heights. Each of the struggles makes the institutions tter for withstanding further challenges which they encounter in their growth path. India's commodity market has also had its fair share of challenges and hurdles. From slowdowns and uncertainties in the global economy in recent times, to the unprecedented disruption in economic activities following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, India's commodity market is facing challenges like never before. These disruptions pose challenges not only to the market institutions but also to the broader ecosystem around the market. The threats of disruption are real and tangible, and have already swamped many established industries across the globe. However, through all the challenges the commodity market has been facing, its institutions have proven to be made of sterner stu. Rising to the occasion, they have altered their processes and created new ones to maintain continuity of business, even as the unparalleled situation arising from COVID-19 threatens to overwhelm the institutions themselves. Indeed, in weathering the raging storm and continuing to serve their stakeholders unequivocally, the commodity market institutions have not only stood out among many organizations which could not survive the storm, but have also created a unique value proposition for their customers along the way - the proposition of resilience and continuity using state-of-the-art technology in all operations. It is this characterisation of commodity market institutions that lends them sustainability and robustness, which have so far enabled them to successfully stand the test of time. contents Corporate Information 03 Letter from the Chairman 06 Directors' Report 08 - Annexures 30 Management Discussion and Analysis 61 Corporate Governance Report 81 Business Responsibility Report 102 Standalone • Auditors' Report 118 • Financials 126 Consilidated • Auditors' Report 174 • Financials 182 1 This page has been intentionally left blank 2 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Corporate Information Corporate Information Board of Directors (as on July 25, 2020) 1. Mr. Saurabh Chandra Chairman, Public Interest Director 2. Mr. Amit Goela Shareholder Director 3. Mr. Basant Seth Public Interest Director 4. Dr. Bhartendu Kumar Gairola Public Interest Director 5. Mr. Chengalath Jayaram Shareholder Director 6. Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi Public Interest Director 7. Mr. Hemang Raja Shareholder Director 8. Ms. Madhu Vadera Jayakumar Shareholder Director 9. Ms. Padma Raghunathan Shareholder Director 10. Ms. Pravin Tripathi Public Interest Director 11. Mr. Shankar Aggarwal Public Interest Director 12. Mr. P.S. Reddy Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Company Secretary Mr. Ajay Puri Statutory Auditors M/s. Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants Bankers HDFC Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Corporation Bank Registrar and Transfer Agent KFin Technologies Private Limited Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500 032. Ph: 040-67162222, Fax: 040-23001153 Toll Free no.: 1800-345-4001 Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com Registered Office Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited CIN:L51909MH2002PLC135594 Exchange Square, Chakala, Suren Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093, India. Tel. +91 22 6731 8888 Fax: +91 22 6649 4151 Website : www.mcxindia.com Email id: info@mcxindia.com 3 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Profiles PROFILE OF ALL BOARD MEMBERS Mr. Saurabh Chandra, Chairman, Public Interest Director Former Secretary to the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas, Government of India.

Former Secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

Has over 39 years of experience in various assignments, spent over 17 years in the

Secretariat, both with State & Central Govt.; worked in different capacities in the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, in the Government of India. Mr. Amit Goela, Shareholder Director Partner at Rare Investment.

Former AVP (Private Equity) Reliance Capital and CEO at Alchemy Share & Stock Brokers.

Has over 23 years of experience in Capital Market. Mr. Basant Seth, Public Interest Director Qualified Chartered Accountant having experience of over 41 years with expertise in finance, banking, management, administrative and quasi-judicial matters.

quasi-judicial matters. Chairman and Managing Director of Syndicate Bank from August 31, 2009 to February 28,

2012.

2012. Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission from March 1, 2012 to

February 15, 2017. Dr. Bhartendu Kumar Gairola, Public Interest Director Founding member of National Informatics Centre (NIC) and served as Director General at NIC.

Served as Mission Director, e-governance, Government of India.

e-governance, Government of India. Played key role in a large number of e-governance projects in Central and State governments.

e-governance projects in Central and State governments. Founder Director / Vice Chancellor, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT),

Naya Raipur, Chattisgarh.

Naya Raipur, Chattisgarh. Assisting various Central and State governments in their Information Technology (IT) initiatives.

Has more than 45 years of experience in the field of IT and Research. Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Shareholder Director Currently on the Board of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, as a Non-Executive and

Non-Independent Director.

Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director. Former Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited.

Over 41 years of diverse experience in Financial Sector & related businesses. Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi, Public Interest Director Served as an Executive Director of Reserve Bank of India for 4 years.

Has held various positions in Central Office of Reserve Bank of India and at several

Regional Offices.

Regional Offices. Has over 40 years of experience in macroeconomic policies with regard to Banking

Services. 4 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Profiles Mr. Hemang Raja, Shareholder Director Former Country Advisor - India to Asia Growth Capital Advisors (AGCA) for managing india investments.

Former Managing Director and Head India at Ritchie Capital, a part of Credit Suisse Private

Equity.

Equity. Has over 36 years of experience in Financial Industry. Ms. Madhu Vadera Jayakumar, Shareholder Director An independent investor in Financial Markets.

Former Founder CEO of E-Commodities Limited.

E-Commodities Limited. Has over 32 years of experience in Financial Services Industry. Ms. Padma Raghunathan, Shareholder Director Presently working as Chief General Manager in Finance Department at NABARD.

Has closely worked with the community-centred institutions engaged in upliftment of livelihood prospects of rural poor. Ms. Pravin Tripathi, Public Interest Director Former Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General of India & Chairperson Audit Board.

Was the member of Competition Appellate Tribunal and also the member of Airport

Economic Regulatory Authority Appellate.

Economic Regulatory Authority Appellate. Director on the Boards of various companies in different sectors and has an extensive all- round experience.

Has 40 years of diverse experience in Financial Management, Accounting & Budgetary

Control, Capital Structure Planning and Competition Law etc. Mr. Shankar Aggarwal, Public Interest director Has held various positions under various Ministries including that of Secretary to

Government of India in the Ministries of Women and Child Development, Urban Development, and Labour & Employment and various departments of Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Government of India in the Ministries of Women and Child Development, Urban Development, and Labour & Employment and various departments of Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh. Held positions of Secretary and President in various social organizations. Mr. P. S. Reddy, MD & CEO Has held position of Managing Director & CEO of Central Depository Services (India)

Limited for 12 years.

Limited for 12 years. Worked with BSE Limited for 18 years. Was in charge of various departments and represented in various Committees of the Exchange.

Has over 31 years of diverse experience in Indian capital market, especially in Stock

Exchange, Clearing Corporation and its eco system. 5 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Letter from the Chairman LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN Dear Shareholders, Since January 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty has been the underlying feature of the global market. The growth rate of the Indian economy which had moderated during the year 2019-20 was expected to improve in the succeeding financial year. However, any expectation/s of a recovery in the current financial year, has been stymied by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to control it. The stellar performance of MCX during the year 2019-20 should be assessed in this background. The average daily turnover (single-side) of futures trading on MCX grew by about 26% annually to touch `32,424 crore in FY 2019-20. Importantly, in the options segment, the average daily notional turnover increased by about 60% to reach a level of `1,126 crore during this period. This performance was reflected in the increased market share of the Company which went up to 94.01% in futures trading and nearly 100% in case of options trading during the year 2019-20, in spite of increased competition from domestic exchanges. The financial results of your Company mirrored its operational performance. During FY 2019-20, your Company's total income was `481.77 crore, up by 25 % when compared to `384.72 crore during the previous year. As a result, profit after tax increased by 53% over the previous year to reach a level of `208.52 crore in FY 2019-20. You would be happy to note that the net profit margin stood at 43%. Sustaining this performance in near term is a challenging task, given the economic slowdown, which followed the steps taken both domestically and internationally to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions in trading hours to 5 PM (during March 30 to April 22, 2020), constraints in warehousing and logistics operations, inability of brokers to operate with full staff, demand compression as industries were subjected to lockdown and erosion of positive sentiment presented and continue to pose a real threat to the Company's operational performance. To address these difficulties, your Company has introduced following measures to facilitate uninterrupted trading by members and clients. A dedicated team of employees has been stationed in the Exchange premises, and at the Disaster Recovery site, respectively to ensure that there is no disruption in trading or clearing. Besides, the Exchange has allowed members to operate Trader Work Station (TWS) from anywhere, waived TWS User ID charges for upto 5 User IDs, developed an online system for generating e-passes and relaxed compliance-related timelines. This has in practice materially reduced the inconvenience faced by stakeholders. We are optimistic that these measures will help the Company address the current challenge, meet the expectations of its stakeholders and maintain its exceptional performance in the future also. Notwithstanding the uncertainty associated with such a tumultuous period, we see several opportunities that can enable your Company to maintain its growth trajectory. During the year 2019-20, MCX launched the MCX India Commodity (MCX iCOMDEX) Indices, adhering to SEBI guidelines and global best practices set by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). Permission has been received to launch futures contracts on two indices, namely the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion and Base Metal Indices. These are going to be launched shortly. After options with 'commodities' as underlying was permitted, your Company has also launched options on gold and silver, thereby expanding its bullion portfolio. The year 2019-20 witnessed participation of mutual funds in commodity derivatives trade. A large Asset Management Company (AMC) launched India's first mutual fund scheme which includes exchange-traded commodity derivatives. Other AMCs are expected to launch schemes containing commodity derivatives. We are looking forward to trading by Eligible Foreign Entities (EFEs) on your Exchange, especially after the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) granted recognition to MCXCCL as a third country Central Counter Party in December 2019. This will enable European participants to apply lower risk weightage towards their exposures to MCXCCL. EFEs among the European importers of Indian commodities can thus hedge their exposures in Indian commodity markets on MCX in a cost effective manner. 6 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Letter from the Chairman The year 2019-20 also marked completion of the successful conversion of the settlement type of the base metal futures contracts from 'Both Options' to 'Compulsory Delivery'. The Exchange and its clearing arm facilitated the delivery of 74,196 metric tonnes of base metals during the year. With the launch of deliverable contracts, your Company is now offering the benefit of a fair price discovery which reflects domestic fundamentals. This could lead to the emergence of a well-accepted reference price in the Indian metals market. In the bullion segment, your Company is exploring the possibility of expanding the MCX Good Delivery list to include Indian refineries that meet the criteria set by the Exchange. Thus, by setting standards, facilitating delivery and developing an ecosystem around commodities, the Exchange is making endeavours to set India price benchmarks for such commodities, in the bullion, base metals and agri-commodities segments. Your Company intends to avail the opportunities that are unfolding, while simultaneously strengthening its capabilities to withstand and address the unique and difficult adaptive challenges posed by a wicked problem, like the COVID- 19 pandemic. I would like to assure the shareholders that the Board and the management is fully committed to take your Company on a sustained growth path to benefit all its stakeholders. As in the past, I seek your continued support to enable us convert the opportunities and capabilities into tangible outcomes to enable MCX retain its pole position in the commodity derivatives space and for taking your Company to greater heights of achievement. Saurabh Chandra Chairman (DIN: 02726077) July 25, 2020 7 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report DIRECTORS' REPORT Dear Shareholders, The Board of Directors is pleased to present the Eighteenth Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company, along with the Audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors' Report, for the financial year (FY) ended March 31, 2020 ('year under review'). The highlights of this Annual Report are given below: FINANCIAL RESULTS The Company's financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2020 is summarized below: (` in lakh, except EPS) Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2019-20 2018-19 2019-20 2018-19 Total Income 48,177 38,472 50,311 39,859 Total Operating Expenditure 22,514 20,575 21,948 20,607 Profit before Interest, depreciation, exceptional items and 25,663 17,897 28,363 19,252 tax Less: Depreciation 1,784 1,529 1,814 1,545 Less: Interest 20 3 16 1 Less: Exceptional items - 2,380 - 2,380 Add: Share of Profit of Associate - - 4 43 Profit after exceptional items and Share of Profit of Associate 23,859 13,985 26,537 15,369 but before tax Less: Provision for tax 3007 335 2,887 745 Profit after tax 20,852 13,650 23,650 14,624 Add/(Less) : Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax) (187) (186) (199) (171) Total Comprehensive Income for the period (Comprising 20,665 13,464 23,451 14,453 Profit and Other Comprehensive Income for the period) Earnings per share i. Basic (`) 40.98 26.83 46.48 28.75 ii. Diluted (`) 40.98 26.83 46.48 28.75 GLOBAL COMMODITY MARKET The global financial markets faced new risks in 2019 owing to the US-China trade tensions, as well as, US-Iran geo-political tensions apart from the Brexit related uncertainties. As a result, returns on various asset classes were highly volatile, though accommodative monetary policies by most central banks enabled many asset classes to perform well. Global commodity markets recorded a robust growth in volumes during 2019 across all the segments, except for non-precious metals. According to data released by the Futures Industry Association (FIA), aggregate commodity derivatives volumes rose by about 14% in 2019. However, the global commodity markets too were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place to arrest its spread. Weaker commodity demand and COVID-19 related restrictions leading to restricted output and even closure of production sites of key commodities, have in turn, resulted in unforeseen supply disruptions and a host of new unknowns. While the 'known unknowns' can be managed, it is the 'unknown unknowns' that pose the bigger risks, managing which has been one of the biggest challenges so far. Moreover, weaker demand and uncertain supply are being accompanied by other structural changes in global commodity markets, such as shifting of raw materials and changing consumer behaviour. According to the June 2020 'Global Economic Forecast' of the World Bank, the global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year, which represents the deepest recession since the Second World War. Most advanced, as well as, emerging market economies are projected to witness negative growth by World Bank, with the Indian economy projected to decline also. Your Company's performance during the year 2019-20 and outlook for the year 2020-21 has to be analysed against this backdrop. 8 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report GLOBAL HEALTH PANDEMIC FROM COVID-19 The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic of the Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on February 11, 2020. On March 24, 2020, the government announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain spread of COVID-19. This was extended multiple times till June 30, 2020 (for containment zones) with gradual relaxations. MCX remained operational during the COVID-19 lockdown period, as the exchange and related services have been classified under essential services and thus, exempted from lockdown restrictions. In enforcing measures to contain the spread of the disease, and to avoid any disruptions to operations, the Exchange has been operating with minimum critical staff members at the office premises with the remaining employees working from home. To effectively respond to and manage the operations through this crisis, your Company triggered its business continuity management program. During March, 2020 and April, 2020, the trading hours for commodity derivatives market were restricted to the first session i.e. between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consequently, the average daily futures turnover (ADT) on the Exchange dropped to ` 12,171 crore vis-à-vis ` 32,424 crore during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20. After the restoration of normal trading hours for non-agricultural commodities from 9 a.m. to 11.30 p.m. from April 23, 2020, the ADT increased to ` 23,099 crore during the period April 23, 2020 - May 28, 2020. The operations of member brokers were adversely affected during the lockdown because of restrictive movements and dampened sentiments. This also contributed to the fall in ADT. Besides this, problems in labour availability, quality assaying and logistics infrastructure due to COVID-19 also adversely affected warehousing operations. Another major challenge was the non-availability of spot prices and dependency on alternative methods for deriving final settlement price. Significantly, during the lockdown period, more than 2 lakh PAN based Unique Client Codes (UCCs) have been added to the Exchange's existing unique PAN UCC base. In terms of traded UCCs, the fall witnessed in average traded UCCs, is not significant. The impact of COVID-19 on the business of the Company is covered under the Management Discussion and Analysis forming part of this Annual Report. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS During FY 2019-20, the Company recorded stellar performance. The ADT of commodity futures contracts increased by 26% to ` 32,424 crore during FY 2019-20, as against ` 25,648 crore in FY 2018-19. This was the highest since imposition of Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT). The Average Realization Rate (ARR) decreased to ` 2.10 per lakh from ` 2.17 per lakh. The lower ARR was on account of increase in ADT leading to more Member brokers falling under lower transaction slab. The total turnover of commodity futures traded on your Exchange stood at ` 83.98 lakh crore in FY 2019-20 as against ` 65.91 lakh crore during FY 2018-19, an increase of 27.40%. The Bullion futures turnover increased by 93 per cent to ₹ 29.15 lakh crore (₹ 15.13 lakh crore). The bullion segment's turnover of ` 35,112.36 crore on March 16, 2020 was the highest since the introduction of CTT. Turnover in the Energy contracts surged to ` 38,13,027 crore from ` 24,50,777 crore in FY 2018-19. Crude Oil futures and options clocked the highest ever turnover and volume since its inception., while that of base metals plunged to ` 15,68,294 crore from ` 25,25,601 crore in FY 2018-19, even though in terms of absolute volume, the total quantity of base metals delivery stood at 74,206 million tonne through the exchange mechanism. Agriculture futures turnover marginally slipped to ₹ 1 lakh crore from ₹ 1.01 lakh crore in FY 2018-19, largely due to drop in agriculture commodity prices. The number of agricultural futures contracts traded also decreased from ` 18,28,722 in FY 2018-19 to ` 17,89,350 in FY 2019-20. During FY 2019-20 your Company's market share in commodity derivative space has increased to 94.01% as against 91.60% in the previous year. The volume (in terms of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange) increased by 20% in FY 2019-20, to 295 million lots, as compared to 246 million lots traded in FY 2018-19. For FY 2019-20, your Company's (standalone) total income stood at ` 48,177 lakh as compared to ` 38,472 lakh during FY 2018-19, a growth of 25%. Increase in total income was mainly due to increased revenue from transaction fees. The operating income during the year under review was ` 37,044 lakh as against ` 29,835 lakh in FY 2018-19. Net profit after tax in FY 2019-20 increased to ` 20,852 lakh from ` 13,650 lakh in FY 2018-19 which has been the highest in last 7 years. In accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, your Company has availed the lower Corporate tax rate of 25% for FY 2019-20 (FY 2018-19 it was 30%). Further the Company has also utilized MAT credit in FY 2019-20. The net worth of the Company as at March 31, 2020 stood at ` 1,54,652 lakh. During the year, Hon'ble Supreme Court has stayed Income Tax assessment proceedings on an appeal by the Company for Assessment Year(AY) 2010-11,AY2011-12 and AY 2014-15, and the Hon'ble High Court Mumbai had earlier admitted the matter for AY 2012-13 and AY 2013-14. Further on the basis of Special Audit Report, Assessing officer has passed assessment order for AY 2015-16 determining demand of ` 644 lakh ( including interest of ` 242 lakh). The Company is contesting the 9 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report above demands in addition to demands raised in previous years. The management believes that the Company has a fair chance of getting favourable orders and therefore ultimate outcome of these proceedings will not have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial position and operations. Accordingly, no provision has been made as on March 31, 2020 and the Income tax Demands for the said Assessment Years are shown under contingent liabilities. SHARE CAPITAL There has been no change in the share capital of your Company during the year under review. As on March 31, 2020, the paid-up share capital of your Company stood at ` 5,099.84 lakh comprising 50,998,369 Equity shares of ` 10 each fully paid. Your Company has, during the year under review, neither issued any Equity shares with differential voting rights nor any shares (including sweat equity shares) to its employees under any scheme save and except transfer of shares by the ESOP trust to eligible employees pursuant to the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP 2008). TRANSFER TO RESERVES For the year ended March 31, 2020, your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserve. An amount of ` 1,15,055 lakh is proposed to be retained as surplus in the Profit and Loss Account. DIVIDEND Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015), your Company has formulated a Dividend Distribution Policy which is attached as Annexure I to this Report. The same is also available under the weblink: https://www.mcxindia.com/investor- relations/corporate-governance. The Board of Directors of your Company have recommended a dividend of ` 30 (300%) per equity share on a face value of ` 10 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. In view of the abolishment of the Dividend Distribution Tax w.e.f. April 01, 2020, the outgo on account of the proposed dividend of 300 % (Previous Year 200%) to be paid by the Company aggregates to ` 15,300 lakh, being a payout of 73.37% of the profit after tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2020, as against `12,297 lakh (including Dividend Distribution Tax rounded off to `2,097 lakh). Your Directors have recommended the dividend based on the Company's performance and in view of the adequacy of existing cash / cash equivalent at its disposal to provide for capital expenditure on technology development and new business initiatives. DEPOSITS Your Company had not invited any deposits from the public, and as such, no amount of principal or interest related thereto was outstanding as on March 31, 2020. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN OR SECURITY PROVIDED UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 The details of loans, guarantees and investments under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, as on March 31, 2020, are set out in Note 48 to the standalone financial statements of the Company. BUSINESS OPERATIONS MCX is a full member of the World Federation of Exchange (WFE), the global industry group of exchanges and Central Counter Parties (CCP). MCX Crude Oil futures, MCX Crude Oil mini futures, MCX Natural Gas futures, MCX Gold Mini Futures, MCX Silver Micro Futures, MCX Silver Mini Futures, MCX Copper Futures, MCX Nickel Futures, MCX Zinc Mini Futures and MCX Crude Oil Options were amongst the top 40 commodity futures and options contracts in the global ranking of commodity futures contracts in the Calendar Year 2019 (CY19). (Source: FIA Annual Volume trading statistics January 2020). With an aim to seamlessly integrate with the global commodities ecosystem, MCX continues to have strategic alliances with leading international exchanges viz. CME group, Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), London Metal Exchange (LME), Mozambique Commodities Exchange (BMM), Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). MCX has also tied up with various trade bodies, corporates and educational institutions across the country to improve trade practices, increase awareness, and facilitate overall improvement of the commodity market. 10 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report PRODUCT SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS Bullion As per the SEBI directives, the Exchange aligned the trading unit and delivery unit of Gold Petal (1gram) contract to 1 gram, applicable from October 2019 contract onwards. Earlier, the trading unit and delivery unit were 1 gram and 8 grams respectively. The newly designed one gram Gold Petal futures contract (first ever deliverable one gram Gold contract in the world) saw a successful delivery of 8.27 kg (8274 coins) since its launch in October 2019. Further, as per SEBI directives, Silver Micro 1 kg contract was converted from 'Both Option' to 'Compulsory Delivery'. Also, the Exchange aligned the trading unit and delivery unit of Silver Micro contract to 1 kg from February 2020 contract onwards, from the earlier trading unit and delivery unit of 1 kg and 30 kgs respectively. Silver (1kg) Micro contract that became deliverable with Silver one kilogram bar as delivery lot from February series, has seen successful delivery of 454 kg in its first-ever delivery cycle. 1 kg Silver bars of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., which has become an LBMA approved refiner recently were also delivered for the first time via this contract. The Bullion segment attained various landmarks during FY 2019-20. On July 5, 2019, the Union Budget 2019 proposed that the increase of custom duty on gold and other precious metals be increased from 10% to 12.5%. Since price quotes of MCX's bullion contracts was inclusive of customs duty, there had been a sharp increase in the price of these contracts. The segment recorded its highest turnover of ` 35,112.36 crore on March 16, 2020 since the introduction of CTT. Gold (all variant) recorded its highest turnover of ` 22,207.33 crore on March 16, 2020, post imposition of CTT. Further, in FY 2019- 20, MCX witnessed the highest ever Gold delivery in a single-contract of 5.16 MT in August 2019. Additionally, Silver (all variant) clocked its highest turnover of ` 12,905.03 crore, as well as, registered the highest volume of 3,503.57 MT on March 16, 2020, post imposition of CTT. Further, the Gold option Open Interest hit all-time high of 8.75 MT on March 20, 2020. Silver Options registered record turnover of 406.52 crore and volume of 84.36 MT on February 25, 2020. Also, Silver Options registered record Open Interest of 98.76 MT on August 28, 2019. A product profile for Bullion has been hosted on the website of the Company to help investors understand the physical market dynamics which influence the trading on the Exchange. Energy MCX Energy contracts which have been the front running contracts of the Exchange saw further growth across all parameters. The Crude Oil Futures & Options Contract attained various milestones during FY 2019-20. MCX Crude Oil Futures clocked the highest ever turnover of ` 28,440.33 crore on January 8, 2020, as well as, registered the highest ever volume of 77.62 million barrels on February 28, 2020, since inception (February 2005). MCX Crude Oil Options clocked its highest ever turnover of ` 2,743.21 crore on January 8, 2020, as well as, registered the highest ever volume of 6.35 million barrels on March 06, 2020, since inception (May 2018). Also, MCX Crude Oil Options witnessed highest ever Open Interest of 2.86 million barrels on February 11, 2020, since inception. As per SEBI directives, the Exchange delisted Crude Oil Mini (10 barrel) contract from January 2020 contract expiry to restrict to single contract per commodity. Agricultural basket The Exchange launched a new commodity in the Agriculture basket i.e. Kapas contract (4 MT) on September 30, 2019. The participation has been good and the Exchange is striving to achieve new milestones in the current financial year. The Crude Palm Oil futures contract registered highest intraday turnover of ` 778.9024 crore (single sided) post imposition of CTT. The Cotton contract that was launched in the year 2011, has gained significant traction and the Exchange has achieved highest deliveries of 3.98 lakh bales (1 bale = 170 Kgs) in the season ending in August, 2019.Following SEBI directives, the Exchange has aligned its delivery lot (100 bales) of Cotton contract with its trading lot (25 bales) w.e.f. from January 2020 contract expiry. The Exchange has also aligned the delivery lot and trading lot of Mentha Oil contracts to 6 drums w.e.f. June 2020 expiry, from the earlier delivery lot of 12 drums and trading lot of 2 drums. 11 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report Base Metals All Base Metals contracts were converted to 'Delivery Based' Settlement mode from 'Both Option' Settlement Mode in a phased manner starting with Aluminium contract from March 2019 and ending with Copper contract in July 2019 in a shortest period in 2019. The contracts have successfully completed a year post conversion. Based on regulatory guidelines, the trading unit and delivery unit for all the futures contracts had to be aligned and only one single contract having same underlying was permitted. Accordingly, for each metal, only one contract specification is traded on the Exchange. Presently, in the case of Aluminium, Zinc and Lead, 5 MT contracts are traded on the Exchange platform and all other variants has since been discontinued. The Trading and Delivery unit of Copper has been changed from 1 MT to 2.5 MT and for Nickel from 250 kg to 1.5 MT. MCX Base Metal contracts saw 75025.5 MTs of metals delivery via MCXCCL during FY 2019-20. The maximum quantum being delivered was in Aluminium of 25487 MTs during the FY 2019-20. Post conversion, base metals saw a peak in deliveries in October 2019 with 10557.5 MTs of metal being delivered into the warehouses. During the year under review, MCX was able to create a diverse list of Spot Polling participants involving traders, consumers and producers. These numbers have been increasing on a continuous basis. Transaction fees To develop market depth and liquidity in far month contracts and encourage participation across commodity segments on the Exchange, the Exchange levied flat transaction fees of ₹ 130 per crore of turnover in far month futures contracts for a period of one year, with effect from January 01, 2020. Further, in order to encourage active participation in the market, the Exchange continued to waive transaction fees on all commodity options contracts till March 31, 2021. During FY 2019-20, options' ADT (excluding Muhurat Trading day) increased by about 60% to ` 1,131 crore vis-à-vis ` 707 crore in the previous year, led by about 119% increase in participation. Market Participants As on March 31, 2020, the Company has national reach with 692 members, having 54,900 Authorised Persons, operating through 2,287,508 terminals connected through various available modes of connectivity ( including Computer to Computer Link (CTCL), Internet Based Trading and Wireless Trading) across 1,010 cities/towns across India. The unique traded client codes, which is of significant importance to Exchange, witnessed a jump from 3.085 lakh in FY 2018-19 to 4.001 lakh in FY 2019-20. Consequent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permitting subsidiaries of banks to offer broking services for commodity derivatives segment of SEBI recognised stock exchanges, six bank (broking) subsidiaries have registered with the Exchange as on March 31, 2020. On the institutional front, SEBI has given approval to Deutsche Bank, Orbis Financial and Stockholding Corporation to provide custodial services in commodity derivatives segment. This has paved the way for Mutual funds, PMS and AIF (Cat III) to participate in Exchange traded Commodity Derivatives. During FY 2014-15, your Company had filed 9 applications seeking compounding of offences of earlier years, under Section 621A of the Companies Act, 1956, against the Show Cause Notices received from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Compounding had been effected in respect of 8 applications and the Company had paid the fees imposed by the Compounding Authority relating thereto aggregating to ` 7,43,000/-. The Company had also received the copy of the Orders passed by the relevant authority in respect of the 8 compounding applications. As on March 31, 2020, one compounding application is pending for hearing with the Regional Director, Western Region Mumbai. Details relating to the same are given in the Extract of the Annual Return in Annexure IV. REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS During the year under review, SEBI, the sectoral regulator permitted introduction of new products and newer participants in the Commodity Derivatives Market. The market regulator has been taking steps to strengthen the risk management framework in the commodity derivatives segment of stock exchanges. Measures such as enhancing the Margin Period of Risk, imposing Extreme Loss Margins, determination of Lean period and levy of additional lean period margin, enhancing the Settlement Guarantee Fund etc. have helped to strengthen the risk management system of exchanges. These measures are expected to build the trust of investors and other stakeholders in commodity markets and attract their participation. In an effort to bring the Indian market in line with global markets, SEBI has directed commodity exchanges to align trading lot sizes with delivery lot sizes to remove barriers in physical delivery of commodities and adhere to global standards. 12 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report The important Regulatory developments during FY 2019-20,inter alia, were as hereunder: April 2019 SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, were notified effective from April 01, 2019; SEBI has revised the fee structure for stock brokers and exchanges w.e.f. April 01, 2019; May 2019 To promote institutional participation, SEBI had amended the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations,1996 and the (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993 enabling Mutual Funds and Portfolio Managers to participate in commodity derivatives segments; SEBI had issued guidelines for "Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT) under UAPA, 1967". In view of the reorganization of Divisions in Ministry of Home Affairs and allocation of work relating to countering of terror financing to the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) Division, Government has modified the earlier order dated August 27, 2009 by the order dated March 14, 2019; June 2019 SEBI permitted Recognised Stock Exchanges with commodity derivatives segment to introduce futures on commodity indices. Construction of commodity indices shall conform to the guidelines prescribed by SEBI; SEBI had brought about uniformity of approach while handling of clients securities by Members and provided guidelines in this regard. Also SEBI advised exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to put in place a mechanism for monitoring with respect to handling of client securities by the members; To bring uniformity in depositing of penalties levied on clients for short collection or non-collection of margins in the commodity derivatives segment, SEBI directed clearing corporations and exchanges to deposit such penalties in Core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF); July 2019 SEBI has eased the conditions for exchanges to provide incentives under liquidity enhancement schemes ( LES ) in the first five years of operation from the date of SEBI approval for commencement / recommencement of their business subject to the adherences to the conditions; SEBI has disallowed multiple contracts on the same commodity after December 2019 except for Gold, Silver and Precious metals contracts; SEBI fixed the minimum duration of the staggered delivery period at five working days for all commodity futures in order to bring uniformity in the timeline across exchanges; August 2019 As directed by SEBI, the stock exchanges and clearing corporations have in consultation with one another, devised a standard framework for imposition of fine on the Trading Member/ Clearing Member for incorrect/false reporting and non-reporting of margin collected from the clients; SEBI has eased the process of providing SCORES credentials by automating generation of SCORES user id and password for new SEBI registered intermediaries; SEBI directed exchange dealing in commodity derivatives segment to constitute a Product Advisory Committee (PAC) for each group/complex of commodities having common stakeholders/value chain participants, in order to bring transparency in the design process for commodity derivatives contract and to cater the needs of the physical market participants; October 2019 SEBI directed stock brokers and depository participants to provide information to exchange and depositories on Cyber-attacks, Threats experienced and measures taken to mitigate vulnerabilities. SEBI has also prescribed periodic audit for the purpose of compliance with Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience provisions by the stock brokers and depository participants; November 2019 Central Government has permitted the entities recommended by SEBI to undertake Aadhar based e-KYC facility to complete KYC of the client. These entities would be registered with UIDAI as KYC user agency ("KUA") and shall allow 13 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report all the SEBI registered intermediaries / mutual fund distributors to undertake Aadhaar Authentication of their clients for the purpose of KYC through them; SEBI has categorised as material/non-material modifications in contract specification parameters of commodity derivatives contracts. SEBI has defined modifications in contracts which can be made at the Exchange level after due notice to market and modifications which can be made only after approval from SEBI; December 2019 The Central Government has made the Indian Stamp (Collection of Stamp-Duty through Stock Exchanges, Clearing Corporations and Depositories) Rules, 2019, to regulate the liability of instruments of transaction in stock exchanges and depositories which is effective from July 1, 2020. January 2020 In order to keep pace with the technological advancements in the securities market, the existing Annual System Audit Framework and Terms of Reference for MIIs has been revised; SEBI in addition to options on commodity futures has allowed stock exchanges to launch 'option in goods' in their commodity derivatives segment; SEBI had reviewed the Margin framework to strengthen the risk management framework in the commodity derivatives segment of stock exchanges. Measures such as enhancing the Margin Period of Risk, imposing Extreme Loss Margins, determination of Lean period in Agri commodities and levy of additional lean period margin has been prescribed; February 2020 For ensuring derivatives contracts are closely aligned to physical markets, all recognized stock exchanges shall review the performance of all contracts traded on their exchanges in commodity derivatives segment, as per the parameters laid down by SEBI; SEBI has restricted use of securities for pledging and clearly given guidelines on handling of Clients' Securities by Trading Members/Clearing Members; March 2020 SEBI has allowed that, henceforth members are not required to obtain Electronic contract note declaration form in which email id is required to be written in own hand writing from the client. By amending the said clause, the provisions for availing documents through electronic mode is now same in equity and commodity exchanges. RISK MANAGEMENT AND RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY Your Company has put in place an Enterprise Risk Management ("ERM") framework to enable and support achievement of business objectives through identification, evaluation, mitigation and monitoring of different risks. Your Company has a comprehensive Risk Management Policy for managing different risks such as Regulatory & Compliance risks, Technology risks, Business risks, Operational risks, Credit risks and Market risks. The Risk Officer of the Exchange ensures compliance with the Risk Management Policy throughout the organization. The head of each department is responsible for managing risks affecting their area of operations / business. The Risk Officer is responsible to review the risks associated with the functioning of the various departments of the Exchange and to identify the emerging risk and monitor the risk mitigation plan thereon. The Risk Officer also reviews the Internal Audit Report(s), suggests measures to improve control and identifies observations which can result in a risk to the organization. The Board of Directors have constituted a Risk Management Committee (RMC) for, inter alia, identification, measurement and monitoring risk profile of the Exchange. As on March 31, 2020, the Risk Management Committee comprised of three Public Interest Directors and an Independent External Expert. The Risk Management Committee periodically reviews the Risk Management Policy and its implementation thereon, as well as, the Risk Register that includes observations from Internal Audit. The Committee also periodically examines and evaluates the Risk Information Management Systems (RIMS) along with emerging risks, if any. The risks in relation to internal control over financial reporting is reviewed by the Audit Committee. For details relating to 'Risks and Concerns' of your Company please refer the Management Discussion and Analysis forming part of this Annual Report. 14 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report INVESTOR PROTECTION FUND (IPF) Your Company has set up Multi Commodity Exchange Investor Protection Fund (IPF), to protect and safeguard the interest of investors/ clients, in respect of eligible/legitimate claims arising out of the default of the member of the Exchange. The interest income on investment of surplus funds of IPF is used for imparting investor/ client education, awareness, undertaking research activities or such other programs as may be specified by SEBI. Currently, the applicable IPF compensation limit is ` 25 lakh per client, with no member-wise limit for SEBI-registered members declared defaulter on or after January 24, 2018. Further, the limits of ` 2 lakh per investor per defaulter member and ` 200 lakh per defaulter member shall continue to be applicable for claims against members, declared defaulter prior to January 24, 2018 and for non-SEBI registered members. As on March 31, 2020, the corpus of IPF stood at ` 19,796 lakh (provisional). In-order to enhance literacy and to promote participation in the commodity derivatives market, over 750 awareness programs were conducted under the banner of MCX IPF in FY 2019-20 to promote investor education and awareness. This includes 27 regional seminars conducted jointly with SEBI. These awareness programs were conducted in over 340 cities across India, for general investors, students, hedgers, jewelers, other physical market participants from the bullion/ metal industries and agricultural sector, farmers, FPO's, corporates, etc. Some major awareness initiatives in FY 2019-20 were as follows: World Investor Week (WIW) was celebrated from September 30, 2019 - October 06, 2019 throughout India under the aegis of SEBI & IOSCO. 60 awareness programs were conducted during WIW which had around 3200 plus participants; Awareness programs were conducted with several prominent Institutes and Associations including Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Indian Institute of Materials Management, , Gems and Jewellery Trade Council of India, India Bullion & Jewellers Association, Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII), Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), CSIR-CIMAP, Indian Institute of Plantation Management, India Lead and Zinc Development Association, Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturer's Association, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industries Limited (UCC&I) Calcutta Management Association, Ahmedabad Management Association and Lucknow Management Association. Awareness through Media channels: Investor awareness media activities form an integral part of MCX IPF. The objective is to spread mass awareness and educate commodity market stakeholders. During FY 2019-20, a number of investor awareness activities and knowledge series camps were carried out across India in partnership with organizations such as the Times Group, The Network 18 Group - TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Bajar, MoneyControl, Zee Business, Bloomberg Quint, Hindu Business Line, Financial Express, Business Standard, Mint, and Outlook magazine through digital, electronic and print modes. To boost the MCX IPF knowledge series camps that were conducted across India, the recorded episodes of the panel discussions were telecast on TV channels like ETNOW, CNBC Awaaz, CNBCTV18 and Zee Business. These were made available on the YouTube channel of the Exchange. The telecast promotional videos of the episodes were posted on social media a few days prior to airing. The second volume of "A Monk Who Trades" cartoon series book was launched during this period and distributed to various stakeholders. In order to reach the masses at regional levels, this comic series was translated into Hindi and Gujarati and published in regional newspapers. Some of these comic strips were further developed into animated videos with voice overs. These videos were disseminated though digital modes on ET.com, Money Control, Bloomberg Quint, CNBCTV18. com and www.mcxindia.com, and electronic modes such as ETNOW, TV18, CNBC Awaaz and Zee Business. Furthermore, the series was displayed on digital screens at Mumbai and Delhi airports for higher visibility. MCX IPF in collaboration with ETNOW conducted the second edition of Comquest 2020, a national level commodity market educational quiz, which is the brainchild of MCX, in which 5,500 students from 176 academic institutions and universities from 22 Indian states and union territories participated. ETNOW hosted and carried out the quiz show. The recorded telecast of Comquest 2020 on ETNOW featured short interviews of the participants along with the entire quiz show consisting of different rounds of questions. In addition to this, live streaming of the show was carried out on social media for those who could not be present there. MCX IPF uses various social media channels like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn for mass awareness and education. INVESTOR SERVICE FUND (ISF) Pursuant to SEBI circular dated June 13, 2017, your Company has set up an Investor Service Fund (ISF) for providing basic minimum facilities at various Investor Service Centres as mentioned in the said Circular. MCX has set up 10 Investor Service Centres across India till date. SEBI has permitted the exchanges to utilize the corpus of ISF for conducting various investor 15 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report education and awareness programs, capacity building programs and maintenance of all price ticker boards installed by the respective exchanges, cost of training of arbitrators, etc. In addition to above, the corpus may be utilized in other manner as prescribed/permitted by SEBI in the interest of investors from time to time. In order to enhance literacy and to promote participation in the commodity derivatives market, over 180 awareness programs were conducted from ISF in FY 2019-20 to promote investor education and awareness. Out of these programs, over 70 programs were regional seminars conducted jointly with SEBI. These awareness programs were conducted in over 60 cities across India for target audience like general investors, students, hedgers, jewelers, other physical market participants from the bullion/ metal industries and also the agricultural sector including farmers, FPO's and corporates. Your Company has transferred 1% of the turnover fees charged from its members on a monthly basis to ISF. As on March 31, 2020, the corpus of ISF stood at ` 578 lakh. Considering the recent origin of ISF and its corpus being inadequate, SEBI has permitted utilization of interest on IPF, to pursue activities of ISF for a period of 3 years starting from April 01, 2018. TRAINING AND EDUCATION MCX continues to inculcate among various stakeholders the knowledge about commodity derivatives and commodity trade, and share the knowledge about the positive aspects of using the derivatives exchange platform for price risk management and price discovery. To achieve the said objectives, your Exchange during FY 2019-20: Recorded 948 registrations for the MCX Certified Commodity Professionals (MCCP) examination; Conducted 8 MCCP training programmes in Mumbai; Hosted and trained 6 international and national delegations and 8 student and corporate delegations; Conducted over 168 Investor Protection Fund programmes across the country, of these over 60 programmes were for farmers; Conducted 40 general awareness programmes on commodity derivatives at 'Business Schools' in association with Hindu business line; Conducted 40 programmes on sensitizing stakeholders on Commodity Index Futures; Held 6 faculty development programmes for colleges and institutions; Conducted 2 capacity building programmes; As in the previous year, conducted 2 capacity building programmes for SEBI, under their 'Commodity Derivatives Trainers' (CoT's) scheme to train commodity trainers. Your Company continues its efforts to impart knowledge on commodity derivatives by conducting training programmes for various stakeholders in the ecosystem, such as traders, farmers, bankers, students, teachers, etc. During the year, eleven educational institutions have entered into MoUs with your Company, whereby these institutions will be introducing commodity derivatives as a subject in their syllabus. Further as part of the MoU, your Company will train the faculty of these institutions, who in turn will educate their students. Your Company aims to increase the number of training sessions in the coming year for new participants such as from the banking and mutual fund segments. During the year, internal training programmes on Information Security Management System's ISO standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for MCX staff, as well as, induction programmes for new joiners were conducted. Your Company has associated with Hindu Business Line to conduct commodity awareness programmes for MBA students at business school across the country. WAREHOUSING To cater to the storage requirements of various members of the Exchange and their respective constituents/ depositors who are willing to store goods and give delivery on the Exchange platform, your Company had made necessary warehousing and logistics arrangements with Warehouse Service Providers (WSP)/ Vault Service Providers (VSP). Consequent to the transfer of clearing and settlement division of the Exchange to Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL) w.e.f. September 01, 2018, physical deliveries of the commodities traded on the Exchange platform are effected through MCXCCL. Necessary warehousing arrangements with WSP/VSP have been made by MCXCCL for this purpose and which also undertakes accreditation of the warehouses/vaults, to ensure safe storage and preservation of quality of goods deposited by various business participants for delivery on its platform. 16 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report MCXCCL has a wide network and availability of warehouses for delivery of commodities traded on MCX platform. This provides confidence to members to trade on MCX. As at March 31, 2020, MCXCCL has entered into agreements with seven WSPs for facilitating physical deliveries in agricultural commodities and Base Metals viz. Origo Commodities India Private Limited, Yamada Logistics Private Limited, Navjyoti Commodity Management Services Limited, Shree Shubham Logistics Limited, Steinweg Sharaf (India) Pvt. Ltd., Kalyx Warehousing Pvt Ltd and National Collateral Management Limited (NCML). As at March 31, 2020, MCXCCL has accredited 46 warehouses of these seven WSPs, of which 40 warehouses are registered with the Warehousing Development & Regulatory Authority (WDRA). The remaining six warehouses for metals do not fall under jurisdiction of WDRA. Further, MCXCCL entered into agreements with Sequel Logistics Private Limited, Brinks India Private Limited & Malca-Amit JK Logistics Pvt. Ltd. as 'Vault Service Providers' for facilitating physical deliveries in bullion. There are 23 accredited vaults of these agencies located at Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Rajkot, Agra, Salem and Kolkata. SUBSIDIARY Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL) MCXCCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of your Company, was set up as a separate clearing house to provide services such as clearing and settlement of trades and guaranteeing counter party risk. SEBI has granted renewal of recognition to MCXCCL for a period of three years commencing from July 31, 2019 and ending on July 30, 2022, subject to complying with all rules, regulations, guidelines, and other instructions as may be issued by SEBI from time to time. Risk management being an important function for a clearing corporation, MCXCCL has a well-defined Risk Management Framework in place. This works at various levels across the enterprise to form a strategic defence cover for the company. MCXCCL has constituted a Risk Management Committee, which periodically monitors and reviews risk management plan and the implementation of SEBI norms on risk management. MCXCCL has received recognition from European Securities & Markets Authority (ESMA) as 'third country' Central Counter Party (CCP) under European Market Infrastructure Regulation so that European participants can now apply lower risk weightage towards their exposures to MCXCCL. As commodity markets expand their outreach to the eligible Foreign Entities (EFEs) interested in hedging their commodity exposures in Indian commodity markets, this will make hedging by European importers cost efficient. MCXCCL has also been granted Qualifying Central Counterparty (QCCP) status by SEBI, which enables the participants to apply lower risk weightage towards their exposures to MCXCCL as per Basel-II capital adequacy framework. This is apart from membership of CCP12, the renowned global association of Central Counterparties and membership of Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG). During the year under review, the Authorized Share Capital of MCXCCL was increased from ` 2,500 lakh to ` 3,000 lakh. There was no change in the paid up capital of the company. As on March 31, 2020, the paid-up capital of MCXCCL stood at 23,999 lakh. The net worth of MCXCCL as at March 31, 2020 stood at ` 30,155.53 lakh. Further, the Board of MCX has authorized MCXCCL to act as a Collecting Agent in terms of Rule 2(c) of Indian Stamp (Collection of Stamp Duty through Stock Exchanges, Clearing Corporations and Depositories) Rules, 2019 to collect the stamp duty under the said Rules. MCXCCL, being the Collecting Agent shall be responsible for ensuring compliances of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 and the Rules made thereunder, as may be applicable, at all times. Core Settlement Guarantee Fund (Core SGF): SEBI vide circular no. SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/2018/111 dated July 11, 2018, issued norms related to computation of SGF requirement and standardized stress testing for credit risk in commodity derivatives. Accordingly, the total Core SGF as on March 31, 2020 is ` 40,977 lakh of which ` 9,262 lakh has been contributed by MCX, ` 25,361 lakh has been contributed by MCXCCL (including contribution on behalf of the members) and ` 6,354 lakh has accrued from Penalties and Interests. SEBI vide circular no. SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2019/73 dated June 20, 2019, clarified that all penalties levied on short-collection/non-collection of Margins as prescribed by SEBI Circular dated September 07,2016 shall be credited to Core SGF only. SEBI, further directed that penalties, if any, on short-collection/non-collection of margins for commodity derivatives segments levied by CCs/Exchanges be transferred to Core SGF, including penalties deposited in IPF Trust by Clearing Corporation (CC), ever since they started clearing functions for commodity derivatives segment. Accordingly, an amount of ` 2,236 lakh has additionally been credited to Core SGF from MCX IPF. SME Exchange of India Limited (SME) SME, a subsidiary of your Company was set up to provide a platform for transacting, clearing and settlement of trades in small and medium enterprises segment. 17 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report The company had been under the process of members' voluntary winding up and the requisite formalities for the same had been completed. The Official Liquidator had issued the final report vide letter dated March 05, 2019, filed before Hon'ble High Court, Bombay, in respect of voluntary liquidation of SME. The Hon'ble High Court, Bombay has passed order dated August 30, 2019 granting the prayer for treating SME as dissolved. ASSOCIATE Your Company entered into an agreement with Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and CDSL Commodity Repository Ltd. (CCRL) effective May 18, 2018, for setting up and operationalization of the new repository under the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2007. Pursuant to Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, CCRL became an associate company of MCX w.e.f. June 04, 2018, consequent to investment of ` 1,200 lakh comprising of 12,000,000 equity shares of 10 each, equivalent to 24% stake in CCRL. During the year under review, there were no companies which have become or have ceased to be the joint venture of your Company. SME Exchange of India Limited has been voluntary liquidated vide Hon'ble High Court, Bombay order dated August 30, 2019. Further, the Managing Director & CEO of your Company does not receive any remuneration or commission from its subsidiary. A report on the performance and financial position/salient features of the subsidiary and associate company as per the Companies Act, 2013 is provided as Annexure II. In accordance with Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the financial statements including consolidated financial statements and all other documents required to be attached thereto and audited annual accounts of MCXCCL, the subsidiary company, are available on our website under the weblink https://www.mcxindia.com/investor-relations. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT Your Company has, in accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, prepared the annual consolidated financial statements, consolidating its financials with its wholly owned subsidiary company, MCXCCL and the associate company, CCRL. The annual audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder, as applicable, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and forms part of this Annual Report. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS STATEMENT Management Discussion and Analysis Statement, as stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, forms a part of this Annual Report. COMMITMENT TO QUALITY Your Company continues its journey of delivering value to all its stakeholders through investments in quality programs. Your Company has been enabling excellence in product and service delivery through compliance of robust processes, quality management system, customer centricity and risk mitigation. Your Company has adopted several external benchmarks and certifications to validate the processes and controls implemented across the Exchange. While your Company, as a part of its continual improvements and sustainable quality and information security systems, certified for ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management & ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management. As an attestation of our commitment to provide a seamless experience and ability of responding to and recovering from any type of disruption or disaster, your Company has been successfully certified for ISO 22301:2019 which is globally certified for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). Your Company has deployed all required controls and plans for business continuity in a manner that they align with our strategic, regulatory and operational objectives. Your Company understands the criticality of the services it provides and have taken all proactive steps towards minimization of the risks associated with any eventuality. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT Your Company regularly undertakes research activities for developing new products considering the evolving market needs, policy and regulatory landscape, risk management and global best practices. Based on such research and market perception, the Exchange launched futures contract in Kapas during the FY 2019-20. Following the release of guidelines for 'Design of Commodity Indices and Product Design for Futures on Commodity Indices', your Company conducted extensive market survey and study of global best practices on creation and management of commodity indices. Based on the studies and feedback received, MCX iCOMDEX series of indices were launched on December 20, 2019. The live index values are being disseminated on a continuous basis through various modes. These 18 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report indices have a base value of 10,000 as on December 31, 2015 and the historical index values since then are available on the MCX website. These indices are based on commodity futures contracts traded on MCX and conform to both the SEBI prescribed guidelines, as well as, the financial benchmarks set by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in construction, administration and governance. Your Company undertook various research studies during 2019-20. A study titled 'Risk Management Concerns and Preferences of Participants in Base Metals Business' was carried out by a team from IIM Ahmedabad to examine the economic benefits that accrue to small producers, users, traders, and consumers from the base metal derivative products traded in the commodity exchanges. The study found that futures contracts traded on MCX in five base metals have efficiency comparable to the leading international commodities exchanges. Majority of the base metal industry participants surveyed in the study were found to actively follow the base metal prices quoted in the futures markets. The study also suggested some policy measures and action by exchanges to help the base metal ecosystem participants in India to more effectively hedge their exposure to metal price risks. During the year, your Company also undertook a study on existing public policy on agricultural price support mechanism and suggested a low-cost mechanism as an alternative to the policy. The alternative mechanism was subsequently presented to officials in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Your Company engaged with a number of educational institutions and participated in research conferences conducted by the institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, NISM, SEBI, etc. during FY 2019-20. To spread awareness and promote research in commodity markets and its ecosystem, the 'Commodity Insights Yearbook 2019' was released on India Commodity Day 2019. The publication aims at dissemination of comprehensive knowledge on the commodity market ecosystem, for the benefit of all stakeholders including market participants, financial institutions, policymakers, practitioners, analysts, producers, traders, consumers, industry observers, academicians, etc. As in 2018, the National Institute of Securities Management (NISM), an institution established by SEBI, was the partner organization in publication of the Commodity Insights Yearbook 2019 too. AWARDS The initiatives taken by your Company for growth and market development have been well appreciated and recognized at various fora. Your Company was honoured with the 'Best Commodity Exchange' Award at the India International Bullion Summit in March 2019. Your Company was also awarded as the 'Best Exchange For Bullion, Metals and Energy' by the Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) in July 2019. Further, your Company was recognised as the 'Best Commodity Exchange' at the India International Gold Convention in August 2019. ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY Given the nature of its operations, your Company has a very low impact on the environment. Notwithstanding, your Company is committed to minimizing its environmental impacts through efficient use of natural resources, including electricity, which is the key touch point of the Exchange's technology driven business. Your Company is governed by an effective Environmental Policy. Your Company believes that in order to meet the objectives of its Environmental Policy, employee commitment is imperative. Your Company constantly endeavors to create awareness amongst employees and encourages them to adopt conservation practices on an ongoing basis. Your Company successfully completed ISO 14001:2015 surveillance audit without any observation, and continues to monitor its Environment Management Plan, developed on the basis of the Environment Review conducted annually, to assess the impact of the Company's activities. Your Company has also developed an E-Waste Policy for the safe disposal of e-waste from its premises and has tie-ups with authorized e-waste recyclers to dispose the e-waste in an eco-friendly manner. Further, the e-waste disposal is minimized by adopting best practices in maintenance and re-use of resources. Other initiatives implemented by your Company to save the environment are smoke emission test, noise pollution test, water test, cold fogging and password enabled printer to minimize wastage of paper. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) Embedded in the vision and mission of your Company, CSR has always been considered as an opportunity to serve the nation and to bring a perceptible change in the lives of the people. Focused on the community priorities, your Company regularly aligns its strategy, by constantly expanding the CSR outreach, for the inclusive growth and development of the society. Out of the total CSR budget of ` 602.24 lakh, CSR projects amounting to ` 490.49 lakh have been approved during the year, out of which ` 333.18 lakh has been utilized as on March 31, 2020. This includes our contribution of ` 2 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) to assist the government's efforts in containment and relief against the COVID-19 pandemic. It may be noted that implementation of some of the approved projects was impaired due to COVID-19 lock down and restrictions imposed. 19 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report In FY 2019-20, the interventions include providing equipment to facilitate quality healthcare, supporting rural development through Integrated Watershed Management Scheme, empowering women and differently abled, enhancing education to visually challenged, encouraging higher education and pursuing nursing courses for economically weaker girl students, etc. In continuation to our efforts against COVID-19, during FY 2020-21, your Company has also donated Personal Protective Equipment and N-95 respiratory masks to government/municipal hospitals. The interventions during the year epitomize the conviction of your Company to serve and empower the needy communities and to contribute towards the development of the nation. Going forward, your Company aims to further strengthen its initiatives and continue to serve the society at large. The brief of the CSR activities undertaken during the year have been provided in the Annual Report on CSR activities forming part of this Report as Annexure III. The CSR Policy formulated in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 (as amended from time to time), guides the Company's CSR approach to sub serve the well-being of the society at large. The CSR Policy and initiatives adopted by the Company on CSR during FY 2019-20 are available at the web link https://www.mcxindia.com/about-us/csr. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and amendment thereof, the Annual Report of top 1000 listed entities, based on market capitalization, shall include the Business Responsibility Report (BRR) describing the initiatives taken by Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective. In compliance with the same, BRR forms part of this Annual Report. Further, your Company has evolved a Business Responsibility Policy, encompassing the broad scope of the initiatives, to be undertaken by the Company, to best sub serve the interest of all the stakeholders. ETHICS AND GOVERNANCE POLICIES Your Company adheres to ethical standards to ensure integrity, transparency, independence and accountability in dealing with all stakeholders. Accordingly, your Company has adopted various codes and policies to carry out the duties in an ethical manner. Some of these codes / policies framed and implemented by your Company are the Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information, Whistle Blower Policy /Vigil Mechanism, Policy on Related Party Transactions, Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries, Corporate Social Responsibility Policy, Risk Management Policy, Nomination and Remuneration Policy, Policy for Appointment of Independent External Persons on Committees of the Board, Board Diversity Policy, etc. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of Annual Return for FY 2019-20 is attached as Annexure IV to this Report. The same is also available at the weblink https://www.mcxindia.com/investor-relations. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD Eight meetings of the Board of Directors were held during FY 2019-20. For further details, please refer to the report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM Your Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour. Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors have implemented a vigil mechanism through the adoption of Whistle Blower Policy which has been amended from time to time. For further details, please refer report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES Your Company has formulated the Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and Dealing with Related Party Transactions which has been amended from time to time. The latest Policy is uploaded on the website of your Company and may be accessed at the web link: https://www.mcxindia.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance. 20 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report All related party transactions entered into by your Company during the period under review are in the ordinary course of business and at arm's length pricing basis. Also, prior omnibus approval is obtained for related party transactions which are of repetitive nature and entered in ordinary course of business and are at arm's length. All the related party transactions entered into by your Company during the year under review, were placed and approved by the Audit Committee and/or by the Board, as applicable, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and other applicable guidelines/directions from Regulator, if any. Transactions with MCXCCL, being a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, does not trigger the compliances relating to a related party transaction. However, the Company, as a good corporate governance practice, is complying with such provisions w.r.t. the transactions entered with MCXCCL. Pursuant to Section 134(3) (h) read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of material contracts or arrangements with related parties to be reported under Section 188 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is appended in Form AOC - 2 as Annexure V to this Report. All Related Party Transactions as required under Ind AS 24 - Related Party Disclosures are reported in Note 39 and Note 38 of Notes to Accounts of the standalone and consolidated financial statements of your Company, respectively. DIRECTORS Your Company, being a recognized stock exchange and regulated by SEBI, is required to, inter alia, comply with provisions relating to the constitution of the Company's Board of Directors as specified in Companies Act, 2013, the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018. (SECC Regulations, 2018) and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. Your Company has a well-diversified Board comprising of Directors coming from various walks of life and having broad range of experience, in the areas of law, finance, accounting, economics, governance, management, administration, etc. This facilitates the Board to have the benefit arising out of a multi-facetedtalent-pool to leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experiences to ensure effective corporate governance and sustained commercial success of the Company. As on March 31, 2020, the Board comprised of 12 (twelve) Directors, of which 6 (six) were Public Interest Directors( PID), 5 (five) were Shareholder Directors and 1 (one) Managing Director. Your Company had 4 (four) Women Directors on the Board, including 2 (two) Independent Woman Directors, as stipulated under SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. A "Public Interest Director" under the SECC Regulations, 2018, means an Independent Director representing the interests of investors in securities market and who is not having any association, directly or indirectly, which in the opinion of the Board, is in conflict with his role, and accordingly such directors are considered as Independent Directors for adhering compliance with the provisions under the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013. As mandated, all the Public Interest Directors of your Company have been duly registered with the databank for Independent Directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. Your Company has received confirmations from the respective Public Interest Directors to the effect that each of them meets the criteria of independence, as prescribed under Regulation (16)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company. The nomination/ appointment of Independent Directors/ Public Interest Directors on the Board of your Company is in accordance with the eligibility conditions prescribed by SEBI and with the approval of SEBI. Further, all the Directors have confirmed that they are 'Fit and Proper,' in terms of the SECC Regulations, 2018. Your Company has also obtained affirmation of adherence to Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Code of Conduct of your Company in accordance with the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 from all the Directors as applicable. In view of the completion of tenure of Mr. Mrugank Paranjape (DIN: 02162026) as MD & CEO of the Company on May 08, 2019, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee initiated the process for appointment of MD & CEO as laid down in SECC Regulations, 2018. The said Committee recommended the names of two candidates to the Board for its consideration and onward submission to SEBI. The Board, after deliberations, accorded its approval for recommendation to SEBI, the name of Mr. Padala Subbi Reddy (P.S. Reddy) (DIN: 01064530) as an Additional Director and MD & CEO for a period of five years, subject to such other approvals as may be necessary. Mr. Mrugank Paranjape ceased to be MD & CEO of the Company and a KMP, on expiry of his tenure w.e.f. close of business hours on May, 08 2019. Mr. P.S. Reddy was appointed as MD & CEO of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. May 10, 2019, with prior approval of SEBI. He was also designated as a whole-time Key Managerial Personnel in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, w.e.f. May 10, 2019. The said appointment was also approved by the shareholders at the 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 20, 2019. 21 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report In view of the expiry of tenure of Mr. Saurabh Chandra (DIN:02726077) as a PID and Chairman of the Exchange on July 02, 2019, the Board, in compliance with the provisions relating to appointment and performance review of a PID prescribed under the SECC Regulations, 2018 and SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/DOP2DSA2/CIR/P/2019/26 dated February 5, 2019, recommended to SEBI, the extension of tenure of Mr. Saurabh Chandra as a PID on the Board of the Exchange by another term of three years. SEBI vide letter dated May 31, 2019, approved the re-appointment of Mr. Saurabh Chandra as a PID on the Board of the Exchange. Details relating to performance evaluation of Mr. Saurabh Chandra for recommending his extension is covered in the section relating to 'Performance Evaluation of the Board.' Further, the Board recommended to SEBI to accord its approval for Mr. Saurabh Chandra being the Chairman of the Governing Board in terms of the SECC Regulations, 2018. SEBI vide letter dated July 25, 2019, approved the appointment of Mr. Saurabh Chandra as the Chairman of the Board. Your Exchange had recommended names to SEBI seeking its approval for filling the vacancy caused due to resignation of Mr. Arun Bhargava (DIN: 02375147) as a PID from the Board of the Exchange w.e.f. March 06, 2019. SEBI vide letter dated May 31, 2019, approved the appointment of Dr. Gulshan Rai as PID on the Board of the Exchange for a period of three years for filling up the said vacancy. Dr. Rai was to be formally inducted as PID on the Board of the Exchange on receipt of "No Objection" from Government of India. However, later he expressed his inability to join the Board owing conflict of interest in terms of SECC Regulations, 2018, on being co-opted as a director on the board of subsidiary of a stock exchange. Consequently, your Exchange further recommended names to SEBI for its approval to fill the vacancy arising due to inability of Dr. Gulshan Rai to join as PID on the Board of the Exchange, as well as, the imminent vacancy arising out in view of completion of tenure of Mr. Prithvi Haldea (DIN:00001220) on October 24, 2019. The Board had recommended to SEBI for appointing Ms. Pravin Tripathi (DIN: 06913463) as a PID on the Board of the Company considering her diverse and versatile professional experience of financial and accounting functions. It had also recommended the appointment of Dr. Bhartendu Kumar Gairola (DIN: 02442205) as a PID on the Board of the Company considering his domain knowledge and experiences in the field of technology. Mr. Prithvi Haldea resigned as a PID w.e.f. September 03, 2019 before completion of his tenure due to his other heavy commitments. Ms. Pravin Tripathi (DIN: 06913463) and Dr. Bhartendu Kumar Gairola (DIN: 02442205) were appointed as PIDs on the Board of the Exchange w.e.f. September 17, 2019 to fill the vacancy of Mr. Prithvi Haldea and Dr. Gulshan Rai with the approval of SEBI. The Board is of the opinion that both Ms. Pravin Tripathi and Dr. Bhartendu Kumar Gairola possess the requisite qualification, experience, expertise and hold high standards of integrity. Mr. Chengalath Jayaram (DIN: 00012214) and Ms. Padma Raghunathan (DIN: 07248423), Shareholder Directors,, who were liable to retire by rotation at the 17th AGM of the Company held on September 20, 2019, were re-appointed with the approval of the shareholders and SEBI w.e.f. September 20, 2019. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Amit Goela (DIN: 01754804) and Ms. Madhu Vadera Jayakumar (DIN: 00016921), Shareholder Directors, who have been longest in office since their appointment, are liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, are seeking re-appointment. The Board recommends their re- appointment. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) The following employees became KMPs under SECC Regulations, 2018 during FY 2019-20: Sr. No. Name Effective Date 1 Mr. Radheshyam Yadav, Vice President - Technology April 01, 2019 2 Mr. Pravin Gade, Vice President - Technology April 01, 2019 3 Mr. Satyajeet Bolar, Vice President - Finance & Accounts April 09, 2019 4 Mr. Sanjay Golecha, Chief Regulatory Officer September 18, 2019 Further, considering the change in the top management due to completion of tenure of Mr. Mrugank Paranjape as MD & CEO of the Company on May 08, 2019 and to ensure smooth transition in the business and operations of the Company, Mr. P.S. Reddy was appointed as Officer on Special Duty and identified as a KMP under SECC Regulations, 2018 w.e.f. April 26, 2019, until he assumed office as MD & CEO of the Company i.e. May 10, 2019. 22 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report Consequent to the resignation, the following employees ceased to be KMPs under SECC Regulations, 2018 during FY 2019-20: Sr. No. Name Last working day 1 Mr. Girish Dev - Chief Regulatory Officer September 17, 2019 2 Mr. Deepak Mehta, Head Energy & Agri, Product Management January 10, 2020 3 Mr. Jayaprakash Menon, Vice President - Business Development February 06, 2020 4 Dr. Venkatachalam Shunmugam, Head - Research and Index Administration March 31, 2020 Further, Mr. Rajendra Gogate ceased to be Head- HR and Admin and a KMP under SECC Regulations, 2018 on attaining the age of superannuation, w.e.f. March 01, 2020. Also, Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company and a KMP under the Companies Act, 2013 and his last working day was December 06, 2019. Mr. Satyajeet Bolar, VP-Finance & Accounts, had been given an interim charge of the finance function. The update on the same, post March 31, 2020, is covered separately in this Report. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD Your Company has a Policy on Performance Evaluation formulated in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, SECC Regulations 2018, SEBI Circular dated January 05, 2017 which provides further clarity on the process of Board Evaluation ("SEBI Guidance Note") and SEBI circular dated February 05, 2019. The Policy has been framed with an objective to ensure individual directors of the Company and the Board as a whole, work efficiently and effectively in achieving their functions, for the benefit of the Company and its stakeholders. Your Company has implemented a system of evaluating performance of the Board of Directors and of its Committees and individual Directors on the basis of a structured questionnaire which comprises evaluation criteria as listed hereunder, through peer evaluation, excluding the Director being evaluated. The criteria for performance evaluation, inter-alia, includes the following: Internal Evaluation of Individual Director's Performance

The individual Director's performance is evaluated based on his/ her level of participation and contribution to the performance of Board/ Committee(s) meetings, qualification & experience, knowledge and competency, fulfillment and ability to function as a team, initiatives taken, adherence to the rules/regulations, having independent views and judgement, providing guidance to senior management and Board members, etc. External Evaluation of Individual Director's Performance

Pursuant to SECC Regulations, 2018 read with SEBI circular dated February 05, 2019, the tenure of PIDs may be extended by another 3 years, subject to performance evaluation, internal and external, both carrying equal weightage. Such PIDs shall be subject to: Internal evaluation by all the governing board members, based on the criteria for the performance review of individual director; and External evaluation by a management or a human resources consulting firm based on their pre-determined criteria. Evaluation of the Board as a Whole

Providing entrepreneurial leadership to the Company, having clear understanding of the Company's core business and strategic direction, maintaining contact with management and external stakeholders, ensuring integrity of financial controls and systems of risk management, making high quality decisions, monitoring performance of management, maintaining high standards of integrity and probity, encouraging transparency, etc. Chairman's Performance Evaluation Providing effective leadership, setting effective strategic agenda of the Board, encouraging active engagement by the Board members, providing guidance and motivation to MD & CEO, impartiality in conducting discussions, establishing effective communication with all stakeholders, etc. Performance Evaluation of Board Committees Sufficiency in the scope for addressing the objectives, effectiveness in performing the key responsibilities, adequacy in composition and frequency of meetings, quality of relationship of the Committee with the Board and the management, clarity of agenda discussed, discussion on critical issues, clarity of role and responsibilities, etc. 23 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report AUDIT COMMITTEE The composition of Audit Committee is covered under the Corporate Governance Report. During the year under review, there were no instances, where the Board had not accepted any recommendation of the Audit Committee. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT M/s Shah Gupta & Co., (Firm Registration No. 109574W) Chartered Accountants were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company under casual vacancy for FY 2014-15. Subsequently, they were appointed as Statutory Auditors by the shareholders, at the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 29, 2015 for a period of five years, subject to ratification by the shareholders at every AGM. Thereafter, in terms of the amendment in the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the shareholders at the 16th AGM of the Company held on September 20, 2019 approved that the said appointment would not be subject to ratification at every subsequent AGM. The Board recommends re-appointment of M/s. Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors for a second term in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. Your Company has received the consent from the Auditors and necessary certificate of their eligibility pursuant to Section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder. The Report given by the Auditor on financial statements of the Company forms part of the Annual Report. There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by the Auditor in their report. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT M/s Naithani & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, were appointed as the Secretarial Auditors by the Board to conduct the secretarial audit for the Company for financial year 2019-20. In accordance with Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 is annexed as Annexure VI to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Secretarial Auditor in their report have stated that the composition of the Board of Directors specified under Regulation 23 of SECC Regulations, 2018, had been affected due to resignations of Public Interest Directors w.e.f. March 6, 2019 and September 03, 2019 respectively. The Company had initiated the process of filling up vacancies of Public Interest Directors and the said appointments were done on September, 17, 2019. Management Response: Mr. Arun Bhargava resigned as PID from the Board of the Exchange w.e.f. March 06, 2019. SEBI on being informed of the same advised the Company to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI regulations in this regard. Accordingly, the Company recommended candidates to SEBI for its approval, for filling the vacancy arising out of the resignation of Mr. Bhargava. SEBI vide letter dated May 31, 2019, approved the appointment of Dr. Gulshan Rai as PID on the Board of the Exchange for a period of three years for filling up the said vacancy. However, Dr. Rai could not join the Board owing conflict of interest in terms of SECC Regulations, 2018. Thereafter, the Company further recommended names to SEBI to fill the vacancy arising due to inability of Dr. Gulshan Rai to join as PID on the Board of the Exchange, as well as, the imminent vacancy arising out of completion of tenure of Mr. Prithvi Haldea. Subsequently, Mr. Prithvi Haldea resigned as PID effective September 03, 2019 before completion of his tenure. The said vacancies were thereafter filled in terms of SEBI approval letter dated September 17, 2019. INTERNAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY Your Company has maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company's policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of fraud, error reporting mechanisms, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The Company's internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. The Audit Committee of the Board actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Audit Committee of the Board and Statutory Auditors are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors on the effectiveness of internal controls and the veracity of the financial statement. Such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2020. 24 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY'S OPERATIONS IN FUTURE No significant and material orders were passed, during the year under review, by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Company's operations in future. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT Human Resource (HR) plays an instrumental role in ensuring the success of the organization. In doing so, HR works in partnership to create an environment whereby they can thrive and are able to deliver a sustainable performance in the best interest of the organisation. HR principles & priorities ensures that the Exchange retains, develops and continues to attract people with the requisite skills to help shape a better organization and foster employee engagement and motivation throughout the implementation process. To ensure that the employees have avenues and opportunities to raise their concerns, share their suggestions and give their opinions, departmental meeting with MD & CEO across all level were organised. These meetings have a blend of formal, as well as, an informal setting which helps in promoting communication, the exchange of views and ideas during the year. Additionally, Exchange undertakes various staff welfare activities to improve productivity by bringing unity such as the "Annual Employee Event", which are designed to enhance interpersonal relationship and team work. As a new initiative, Exchange has rewarded employee's children for their exceptional efforts in passing 10th and 12th standard examination with flying colors. In order to assess employee's potential to manage next level responsibilities and setting the right work culture across the organization, HR initiated Assessment Centre in the organization through a third party agency. To begin with, the senior team at AVP & above level employees were subjected to assessments. DISCLOSURES PERTAINING TO THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 Your Company continues to have in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy and is compiled with the provision relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under "The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013" No complaints were received during the year 2019-20 in relation thereto. During the year under review, your Company has also imparted awareness training to all employees including outsourced manpower on the 'Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy'. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME The stock options granted to the employees of the Company, operate under the "Employee Stock Option Scheme 2008 (ESOP 2008)" of MCX, formulated in accordance with the SEBI (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines 1999, which was approved by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 27, 2008. MCX ESOP Trust constituted by the Company is responsible for administration and implementation of the scheme under the directions of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of MCX. The said Scheme is being implemented in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 [SBEB Regulations] and there has been no change in the Scheme during the year ended March 31, 2020. During the year, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee authorised the exercise of options equivalent to 34,888 equity shares of ` 10/- each by the eligible employees, which were granted under the aforesaid Scheme. Accordingly, the MCX ESOP Trust transferred 34,888 equity shares of the Company of ` 10/- each to the respective eligible employees. The relevant disclosures required under the SEBI Regulations for the year ended March 31, 2020 are available on the website of the Company at https://www.mcxindia.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance. PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION Your Company has adopted a well-defined Nomination & Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees formulated in terms of the provisions of SECC Regulations, 2018, Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. The said Policy forms part of this Report as Annexure VII, and is also available under the weblink https://www.mcxindia.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance. 25 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report The ratio of the remuneration of each Director and KMP to the median employee's remuneration and other details in accordance with Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 27(6) of the SECC Regulations, 2018, forms part of this Report as Annexure VIII. Further, in accordance with Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 27(5) of SECC Regulations, 2018, a statement containing particulars of employees as stipulated therein also forms part of this Report as Annexure IX. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS/OUTGO The disclosures to be made under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are explained as under: CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

Your Company's operations are not energy intensive, however it undertook various measures to reduce energy consumption by using energy-efficient computer systems and equipment. As an ongoing process, your Company evaluates new technologies and techniques to make its infrastructure more energy efficient. Steps taken or impact on Conservation of Energy:

Your Company has in-row cooling system for servers in the Data Center that cools only the equipment and not the external environment, thereby, ensuring that no energy is wasted in running compressors excessively, to maintain the desired temperature levels of external environment. The Company regularly replaces high energy consuming electrical equipment with modern efficient devices such as replacing the fluorescent lights with LED light and the CCTV surveillance system from Analog cameras to IP cameras. Your Company has UV resistant film on facade glass windows to reduce the heat entering the building which reduces the air-conditioning load. The glass windows also reduces the electricity consumption due to lesser need of lighting during the day. Your Company has installed Motion/Occupancy Sensors in low footfall area for controlling lights and reduce energy consumption. Your Company maintains adequate capacitor bank for non-linear electrical loads like air-conditioning plant, pumps and Heat Recovery System, thereby reducing the drawing of extra energy and improving the power factor. Also, energy audit, heat load calculations and power factor corrections are carried out on annual basis. Steps taken by your Company for utilising alternate sources of energy: No alternate source of energy is utilized by your Company. Capital investment on energy conservation equipment:

No capital investment on energy conservations equipment during the year under review. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION (i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: Implementation of hyper converged infrastructure Your Company has enhanced the hardware virtualization footprint and continued to move majority of its application to hyper converged infrastructure, thus ensuring high availability and better disaster recovery capability. Energy efficient hardware have been installed thus enabling the Exchange to reduce the overall carbon footprint to meet the global standard for Environmental management system for which your Company is certified for ISO 14001. Cyber Security framework Special emphasis has been laid by your Company on continuous improvement in its cyber security framework and information security management systems. There is an ongoing process to strengthen cyber security to be in line with the guidelines laid down by the market Regulator and other national agencies to provide increased resilience and rapid response to cyber threats to its IT infrastructure. In addition to implementation of Security Operation Centre (SOC) for monitoring cyber-attacks / incident related alerts round the clock, your Company has also implemented Privilege Access Management (PAM) tool to monitor and manage the access control of the critical assets. Your Company has fully implemented two factor authentication (2FA) for web based systems for enhanced security. 26 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report Increase in accessibility via wed based application Your Company has continued to increase and enhance features on the web based application to improve on user experience for seamless exchange of information for its members and clients. In addition to this, it has increased security access by introducing two factor authentication to prevent any unauthorized access to the applications. Automation of switchover/switchback between Primary & DR site Your Company has deployed automated and well defined processes to the extent possible. This has reduced the switch-over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery Site, with reduced Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO). Your Company, in compliance with regulatory norms, has conducted smooth and successful 2 day unannounced live trading twice in FY 2019-20. Upgradation of information technology systems Your Company has regularly allocated substantial resources towards upgrading information technology systems, with an over-arching goal of achieving higher capacity and lower latency, improving market efficiency and transparency, enhancing user access and providing flexibility for future business growth and market needs. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution During FY 2019-20, your Company has continued to invest in IT systems and using it as an enabler to provide a competitive advantage. Your Company's robust technology infrastructure continues to provide uninterrupted trading experience, reliability, credibility and mitigating risk of single point of failure. Your Company has implemented industry proven technology solutions after due validation and verification. This has enabled the Company to offer quality services which meet business needs. Your Company has used indigenous technologies in security space, thereby, substantially reducing expensive import costs. Your Company has an in-house software development team which undertook several initiatives in FY 2019-20 to enhance, develop and roll out various ancillary and peripheral systems as required by the organisation. In certain areas the team has developed in-house solutions to replace existing vendor applications, thereby removing vendor dependency and increasing flexibility to implement requirements as per business expectation and timelines. With a right mix of in-house and outsourced resources, your Company is adopting new technologies to deliver the growing business needs and ensuring quality services for the clients. In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)

Your Company has not directly imported any technology during the last three financial years. Your Company has incurred ` 37.15 lakh on Research and Development during the year under review. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS / OUTGO DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

The details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review forms part of the Significant Accounting Policies and Note no. 36 and 35 of Notes to Accounts of the standalone and consolidated financial statements. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Your Company continues to be committed to good corporate governance aligned with the best corporate practices. The report on Corporate Governance, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and the certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary, regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance, forms part of this Annual Report. The report on Corporate Governance also contains certain disclosures required under the Companies Act, 2013. Disclosure pertaining to resources committed towards strengthening regulatory functions and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, backed by an activity based accounting, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SECC Regulations, 2018, is as under. The Company has dedicated resources to manage the regulatory functions i.e. Membership compliance, Inspection, Surveillance, Investigation, Regulatory compliance etc. There are 113 resources in these functions in various designations. Each of such department is headed by a senior official of the Company, reporting to the Chief Regulatory Officer, who in turns reports to MD & CEO. The total cost incurred by the Exchange towards these functions in FY 2019-20 was ` 1,360 lakh. Department Head count Inspection & Audit 21 Membership 18 27 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report Department Head count Investor Services Department 22 IPF 4 Regulatory Compliance 3 Legal Compliances 3 Surveillance & Investigation 22 Market Operations 18 Regulatory 2 UPDATES POST MARCH 31, 2020: Director/KMP update i. Mr. Satyajeet Bolar has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and a KMP under the Companies Act, 2013 w.e.f. May 30, 2020. In view of the expiry of tenure of Mr. Shankar Aggarwal (DIN: 02116442) as a PID on the Board of the Exchange on September 30, 2020, the Board, in compliance with the provisions relating to appointment and performance review of a PID prescribed under the SECC Regulations, 2018 and SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/DOP2DSA2/CIR/P/2019/26 dated February 5, 2019, recommended to SEBI, the extension of tenure of Mr. Aggarwal as a PID on the Board of the Exchange by another term of three years. SEBI vide letter dated June 24, 2020, approved the re-appointment of Mr. Aggarwal as a PID on the Board of the Exchange. Details relating to performance evaluation of Mr. Aggarwal for recommending his extension is covered in the section relating to 'Performance Evaluation of the Board.' Regulatory update In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, SEBI had issued circular with regard to relaxations in timelines for compliance with regulatory requirements by trading members / clearing members and also relaxation in time period for certain activities carried out by Stock brokers. Based on discussions with various market participants and their feedback and with a view to allow ease of doing business in the securities market, SEBI has decided to make use of technological innovations which can facilitate online KYC and issued circular in this regard. Product update The global economic and industry slowdown/ shutdown on account of COVID-19 resulted in unprecedented price movements in energy markets. With the collapse in demand owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the OPEC+ production cut was not substantial enough to prevent a further drop in oil price. Further with the enormous supply glut and global oil storage, NYMEX's WTI Crude Oil was worst hit and the prices swirled down to negative terrain (-$37.63/bbl on April 20, 2020), for the first time in recorded history.

The Exchange undertook further risk management measures due to such increased volatility by introducing additional and slab based margins. Further, the Exchange has also initiated system development efforts for providing negative price trading feature in the system. Meanwhile, as an interim measure, additional auction window mechanism has also been introduced for the market participants.

MCX has received several complaints from clients and members on account of negative settlement of the April, 2020 Crude Oil contract, and few members / client have resorted to legal recourse and filed writ petitions with Hon'ble High Court (s) in different cities. No relief has been granted so far by any High Court to the petitioners. The Exchange is defending itself in the court of law. Despite lockdown, the Exchange experienced a very smooth settlement process for all its base metals contracts. Due to the unavailability of spot prices, MCX successfully extrapolated the spot prices and settled its metals contract without any snags. With the physical markets not functioning due to lockdown, and low offtake of metal in the markets, MCX turned out to be a platform of choice for the trade to deliver metals. Almost 4186 MTs of metal was delivered in April, 2020 and 8946 MTs got delivered in May, 2020. As per SEBI directives, Silver Mini (5 Kg) contracts has been converted from "Both Option" to "Compulsory Delivery" from June 2020 contract onwards. Further, alignment of trading unit and delivery unit was implemented from June, 2020 contract onwards, with both set at 5 kgs respectively. Earlier trading unit and delivery unit were at 5 kgs and 30 kgs respectively. 28 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that: in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2020, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same; they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; they have prepared the annual accounts on a 'going concern' basis; they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS The Board of Directors wish to place on record their sincere gratitude for the valuable guidance and continued support extended by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India, Stock Exchanges, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, other government authorities, Banks and other stakeholders. Your Directors would also like to take this opportunity to express their appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the employees of the Company. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Saurabh Chandra Chairman DIN:02726077 New Delhi July 25, 2020 29 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure I Annexure I DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY This Policy has been formulated to regulate the process of dividend declaration and its pay-out by the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the applicable Rules framed thereunder, as may be in force for the time being. Preamble: Dividend is the payment made by a company to its shareholders, usually in the form of distribution of its profits. The profits earned by a company can either be retained in business and used for acquisitions, expansion or diversification, or it can be distributed to the shareholders. A company may choose to retain a part of its profits and distribute the balance among its shareholders as dividend. This Policy aims to reconcile between all these divergent needs. The dividend pay-out of a company is driven by several factors. Some companies pay a lower dividend. The idea is to retain profits and invest it for further expansion and modernization of the business. On the other hand, there are companies which prefer to pay higher dividend. These companies may not necessarily be growth oriented companies with greater emphasis on retaining their shareholder base. The objective of this Policy is to ensure a balance between these apparently conflicting and divergent approaches, and adopt that while the Company recommends a regular dividend income for the shareholders. It shall keep the long-term capital appreciation for all its stakeholders. The Company would ensure to strike the right balance between the quantum of dividend paid and amount of profits retained in the business for various purposes. The Board of Directors will refer to the Policy while declaring/recommending dividends on behalf of the Company. Through this Policy, the Company would endeavour to maintain a consistent approach to dividend pay-out plans. The Company believes that it operates in the high potential and fast growing on-line commodity trading segment which is poised to witness new developments in the near future. This offers huge investment opportunities. Therefore, the retention of surplus funds for future growth will equally be important as that of distribution of surplus by way of dividend to shareholders. However, considering the consistent and impressive generation of profits year on year, there is a need to provide greater clarity on the dividend pay-out philosophy of the Company. The following financial parameters shall be considered while declaring dividend: Financial Performance and Profitability Liquidity Financial metrics (i.e. Financial Ratios) Retained earnings Capital commitments going forward. Utilisation of retained earnings:

Where the Company predicts, based on appropriate analysis, that the Company can put retained earnings to better use and increase the earnings substantially or has the ability to increase earnings at a higher than market rate, the Board may utilize the retained earnings for the following purposes: To secure a durable competitive advantage in the Securities market; To invest in research and development of the products/contracts in agri/non-agri sectors; To expand business by potential acquisition opportunities, as permissible by law; To invest in technology/modernisation plan so as to avoid technological obsolescence risks; To consider buy back of shares; To expand capacity / facilities utilising internal accruals to capitalize upon new opportunities in view of regulatory changes; Such other purposes, as the Board may think appropriate from time to time to maintain / enhance its competitive advantage. Factors (internal and external) to be considered while declaring Dividend:

The decision regarding dividend pay-out is a crucial decision as it determines the amount of profit to be distributed among shareholders and amount of profit to be retained in business. The Board of Directors will endeavour to take a decision with an objective to enhance shareholders wealth and market value of the shares. However, the decision 30 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure I regarding pay-out is subject to several factors and hence, an optimal balance needs to be arrived at considering the interest of shareholders and that of the Company. The dividend pay-out decision of any company depends upon certain external and internal factors: External Factors: State of Economy

In case of uncertain or recessionary economic and business conditions, Board will endeavour to retain larger part of profits to build up reserves to absorb future shocks.

Capital Markets

When the markets are favourable, dividend pay-out can be liberal. However, in case of unfavourable market conditions, the Board may resort to a conservative dividend pay-out in order to conserve cash outflows.

Statutory Restrictions

Board will keep in mind the restrictions imposed by Companies Act, 2013 with regard to declaration of dividend. Internal Factors:

Apart from the various external factors aforementioned, the Board will take into account various internal factors while declaring dividend, which, inter alia, will include - Profits earned during the year; Present & future capital requirements of the existing businesses; Brand/Business Acquisitions; Expansion/Modernization of existing businesses; Additional investments in subsidiaries/associates of the Company; Fresh investments into external businesses; Any other factor as deemed fit by the Board. Additional Parameters:

In case the Company proposes to declare dividend on the basis of parameters in addition to parameters mentioned above or proposes to change such additional parameters or the dividend distribution policy contained in any of the parameters, it shall disclose such changes along with the rationale for the same in its annual report and on its website. Category of Dividends:

The Companies Act, 2013 provides for two forms of Dividend- Final & Interim. The Board of Directors shall have the power to recommend Final dividend to the shareholders for their approval in the general meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors shall have the absolute power to declare Interim dividend during the financial year, as and when they consider it fit. Final Dividend

The Final dividend is paid once for the financial year after the annual accounts are prepared. The Board of Directors of the Company has the power to recommend the payment of Final dividend to the shareholders in a general meeting. The declaration of Final dividend shall be included in the ordinary business items that are required to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting.

Process for approval of Payment of Final Dividend

Board to recommend quantum of Final dividend payable to shareholders in its meeting in line with this Policy, based on the profits arrived at as per the audited financial statements. Shareholders to approve the same at the Annual General Meeting. Interim Dividend

This dividend can be declared by the Board of Directors one or more time in a financial year as may be deemed fit by it. The Board of Directors of the Company would declare an Interim dividend, as and when considered appropriate, in line with this Policy. Normally, the Board could consider declaring an Interim dividend at any time during the period from closure of financial year till holding of the annual general meeting preferably after finalization of quarterly (or half yearly) financial accounts. 31 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure I 6. Declaration of Dividend: Subject to the provisions of Section 123 (reproduced below) of the Companies Act, 2013, dividend shall be declared or paid only out of: Current financial year's profit after (a) providing for depreciation in accordance with law and (b) transferring to reserves such amount as may be prescribed or as may be otherwise considered appropriate by the Board at its discretion, or The profits for any previous financial year(s) after providing for depreciation in accordance with law; (b) remaining undistributed; or Out of (i) and (ii) both. Provided that in computing profits any amount representing unrealised gains, notional gains or revaluation of assets and any change in carrying amount of an asset or of a liability on measurement of the asset or the liability at fair value shall be excluded. In case of inadequacy or absence of profits in any financial year, the dividend shall be calculated and declared as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder. The Board of Directors of a company may declare Interim dividend out of the surplus in the profit and loss account or out of profits of the financial year for which such Interim dividend is sought to be declared or out of profits generated in the financial year till the quarter preceding the date of declaration of the Interim dividend. However, in case the company has incurred loss during the current financial year up to the end of the quarter immediately preceding the date of declaration of Interim dividend, such Interim dividend shall not be declared at a rate higher than the average dividends declared by the company during the immediately preceding three financial years. Dividend Pay-out:

The Company stands committed to deliver sustainable value to all its stakeholders. The Company will strive to distribute an optimal and appropriate level of the profits earned by it in its business and investing activity, with the shareholders, in the form of dividend. As explained in the earlier part of this Policy, determining the dividend pay-out is dependent upon several factors, both internal to a business and external to it. Taking into consideration the aforementioned factors, the Board will endeavour to maintain a dividend pay-out (interim, if any, and final, put together) of upto 75 per cent of profits after tax (PAT) of the standalone financials. However, the Board may amend the above cap, whenever considered appropriate by it, keeping in mind the aforesaid factors having a bearing on the dividend pay-out decision.

The Board may, after taking into consideration of the matters such as the financial position, investment plans, economic conditions and liquidity, declare or recommend dividend. Circumstances under which shareholders of the Company may not expect dividend:

The Board of Directors of the Company may abstain from declaring any dividend / lower percentage of dividend in particular financial year, if they are of the view that the retained earnings / funds through internal accruals can be better utilised for the following purposes: Expansion / modernisation of the existing business operations; Seeking inorganic growth through acquisition opportunities, within and outside India; Investment in Subsidiary and Associate Companies; Embark upon new product / line of business; Buyback of shares, etc.; Requirement of funds for identified purposes, if any. Barring the above, shareholders can expect dividend in the normal course of business. In case the Board of Directors abstains from declaring dividend, a justification thereof shall be provided to the shareholders in the Directors Report. 9. Review: This Policy is subject to review / revision by the Board of Directors whenever felt necessary. 32 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure II Annexure II Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiary / associate in Form AOC-1 (Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014) PART "A": SUBSIDIARY ₹ in lakh, except % of shareholding Sr. Particulars Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing No. Corporation Limited (MCXCCL) 1 % of Shareholding 100% 2 Reporting Period April 01, 2019 - March 31, 2020 3 Reporting Currency INR 4 Share Capital 23,999 5 Reserves & Surplus (18,751) 6 Total Assets 1,22,148 7 Total Liabilities (including Share Capital and Reserves & Surplus) 1,22,148 8 Investments 7,509 9 Turnover 7,157 10 Profit/(Loss) before taxation 2,672 11 Provision for taxation (121) 12 Profit/(Loss) after taxation 2,792 13 Proposed Dividend - Notes: Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of MCX, has been incorporated since August 01, 2008, and has commenced its operations from September 03, 2018; SME Exchange of India Limited (SME), a subsidiary of MCX, was in the process of members' voluntary winding up and the requisite formalities for the same were completed. The Official Liquidator issued the final report vide letter dated March 05, 2019, filed before Hon'ble High Court, Bombay, in respect of voluntary liquidation of SME. Final order of dissolution dated August 30, 2019 has been received from the Hon'ble High Court, Bombay. PART "B": ASSOCIATE ₹ in lakh, except % of shareholding Sr. Particulars CDSL Commodity Repository Limited No. (CCRL) 1 % of Shareholding 24% 2 Reporting Period April 01, 2019 - March 31, 2020 3 Reporting Currency INR 4 Share Capital 5,000 5 Reserves & Surplus 151 6 Total Assets 5,328 7 Total Liabilities (including Share Capital and Reserves & Surplus) 5,328 8 Investments 3,528 9 Turnover 505 10 Profit/(Loss) before taxation 30 11 Provision for taxation 13 12 Profit/(Loss) after taxation 17 13 Proposed Dividend - Note: Consequent to the nomination of shareholder director on the Board of CDSL Commodity Repository Limited (CCRL) in terms of the agreement entered into by MCX with Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and CCRL, effective May 18, 2018, accounts are consolidated as per IND AS 28. For and on behalf of Board of Directors Saurabh Chandra Chairman (DIN: 02726077) New Delhi July 25, 2020 33 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure III Annexure III ANNUAL REPORT ON CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES 1. A brief outline of the Company's CSR policy, including overview of projects or programs proposed to be undertaken and a reference to the web-link to the CSR policy and projects or programs. Mission: In its endeavour to create economic, social and environmental capital, MCX is focused on creating a positive social and environmental impact by leveraging its resources and expertise. The CSR Projects, Programmes and activities include to invest resources in the following CSR thrust areas: Rural development projects related to adoption of villages and rural community development;

Creating inclusive and enabling infrastructure/environment for livable communities, inter alia, achieving health, hygiene, water, sanitation, housing, education, infra-structure or livelihoods especially for those form disadvantaged sections of society;

achieving health, hygiene, water, sanitation, housing, education, infra-structure or livelihoods especially for those form disadvantaged sections of society; Promoting education, including special education and employment enhancing vocation skills, especially among children, women, elderly, and the differently abled; livelihood enhancement projects; developing capability and self-reliance of beneficiaries at grass root level, especially women and children;

self-reliance of beneficiaries at grass root level, especially women and children; Promoting preventive health care and improving sanitation;

Providing toilets in village-level schools;

village-level schools; Environment conservation;

Promoting efficient use of energy and adopting environment-friendly technologies;

environment-friendly technologies; Ensuring environmental sustainability, ecological balance, protection of flora and fauna, animal welfare, agroforestry and conservation of natural resources;

Contributing to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund or any other fund set up by the Central Government for socio-economic development;

socio-economic development; Such other activities as may be prescribed in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time, or prescribed by the Central Government and approved by the CSR Committee and the Company's Board, as the case may be. Your Company has always considered CSR as an opportunity to serve and bring a perceptible change in the society. Further, your Company regularly assesses the community priorities and aligns its CSR activities with the same. The CSR outreach has been constantly expanding for the inclusive growth and development of the society. The commitment and desire of the Company to do social good is revealed from its various holistic initiatives to address some of the persistent social challenges in the spheres of education, empowerment of women and differently abled, healthcare, rural development etc. Your Company has also supported the Government in its fight against the novel Coronavirus. Nonetheless the COVID-19 lock down and restrictions have impaired the implementation of some of the projects approved during the year. A brief of the CSR activities of your Company is provided in the Report annexed. The Company's CSR policy and the CSR activities are available on the Company's website at: https://www.mcxindia.com/about-us/csr. The Composition of the CSR Committee:

The CSR Committee comprises of Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi, Ms. Pravin Tripathi, Mr. Amit Goela, Ms. Padma Raghunathan and Ms. Madhu Vadera Jayakumar. Average net profit of the Company for last three financial years: ₹ 13,667.14 lakh Prescribed CSR Expenditure (two percent of the amount as in item 3 above): ₹ 273.34 lakh Details of CSR spent during the financial year: Total amount to be spent for the financial year: ₹ 273.34 lakh Amount unspent, if any: Nil Manner in which the amount spent during the financial year is detailed below: 34 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure III (` in lakh) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) S CSR project or Sector in which Projects or Amount Amount spent Cumulative Amount spent: No activity identified the project is programs (1) outlay on the projects expenditure Direct or through covered Local area or (budget) or programs upto the implementing other (2) Specify project or Subheads: reporting agency the State and programs (1) Direct period. district where wise expenditure projects or on projects or programs was programs (2) taken Overhead: 1. Disaster Relief Disaster Relief India 200 200 200 PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) 2. Integrated Sustainable Osmanabad, 41.30 36.67 36.67 Nisarg Vikas Watershed rural Maharashtra Bahuuddeshiya Management development Sevabhavi Sanstha Scheme 3. Providing medical Healthcare Mumbai, 38.47 33.40 33.40 Ramakrishna Mission equipment Maharashtra 4. Providing aid Welfare of Jaipur, Rajasthan 50.00 11.20 11.20 Bhagwan Mahaveer and devices to Specially abled Viklang Sahayata differently abled Samiti 5. Providing aids Welfare of Kakinada, Andhra 1.50 1.50 1.50 Uma Educational & and devices to Specially abled Pradesh Technical Society differently abled 6. Providing Education of Mumbai, 94.2 36.79 36.79 National Association support towards differently Maharashtra for the Blind education of abled visually challenged persons 7. Providing Education/ Mumbai, 8.64 8.64 8.64 Blind Organisation support towards Vocational Maharashtra of India education of training of visually challenged differently persons abled 8. Women Promoting Mumbai, 31.40 - - Scholarship for SNDT empowerment Education Maharashtra Women's University students 9. Women Vocational Mumbai, 20.00 - - Scholarship for empowerment training Maharashtra Nursing students 10. CSR expenditure CSR - 4.98 4.98 4.98 Direct expenditure pertaining to previous year TOTAL 490.49 333.18 333.18 In case the company has failed to spend the two percent of the average net profit of the last three financial years or any part thereof, the company shall provide the reasons for not spending the amount in its Board report:

Your Company was able to spend the two percent of the average net profit of the last three financial years during the year for public good in a socially responsible manner and hence no reason is provided. Responsibility Statement:- The CSR Committee of the Company hereby confirms that the implementation and monitoring of CSR Policy, is in compliance with CSR objectives and Policy of the Company. For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited P. S. Reddy Deepali Pant Joshi Managing Director & CEO Chairman of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (DIN: 01064530) (DIN: 07139051) Mumbai/Kanpur July 06, 2020 35 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure III MCX CSR- ACTIVITY REPORT 2019-20 A brief of the CSR activities undertaken during the year are as under: CONTRIBUTION TO PRIME MINISTER'S CITIZEN ASSISTANCE AND RELIEF IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS FUND (PM CARES FUND) Considering the unprecedented nature of crisis caused by COVID-19, which has severely and adversely affected the people and their livelihoods in India, your Company has contributed a sum of Rupees two crores to the PM CARES Fund. The Fund has been constituted by the Government with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation such as that posed by COVID-19 pandemic. Your Company is confident that the said contribution would be used to strengthen disaster management capabilities of the government by augmenting healthcare infrastructure and in providing relief measures to those adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. INTEGRATED WATERSHED MANAGEMENT SCHEME (IWMS) THROUGH NISARG VIKAS BAHUUDDESHIYA SEVABHAVI SANSTHA To enable sustainable rural development and livelihood, your Company provided financial support to Nisarg Vikas Bahuuddeshiya Sevabhavi Sanstha towards IWMS in five villages in Bhoom Block of Osmanabad, one of the drought prone and NITI Aayog's Aspirational districts, in Maharashtra. IWMS programme primarily focuses on soil and water conservation for 100 ha. in each village with various project measures like gabion structure, check dam, etc. The project is undertaken in collaboration with NABARD and local communities. Five Check Dams and five Gabion Structures, inter alia, were completed during the year, prior to the imposition of restriction due to COVID-19. SUPPORT FOR MEDICAL EQUIPMENTS TO RAMAKRISHNA MISSION

Ramakrishna Mission, more than 100 year old organization, runs a charitable Hospital in Mumbai since 1924 which renders medical services, either free or at subsidized rates, to large number of poor and financially weaker sections. Your Company has provided financial support for procurement of Phacoemulsification machine (used in modern cataract surgeries), Carbon di-oxide insufflator (used during Colonoscopy of lower intestine), and Operation Theatre (LED) lights for the Hospital. SUPPORT FOR PHYSICALLY CHALLENGEDTO BHAGWAN MAHAVEERVIKLANG SAHAYATA SAMITI (BMVSS), JAIPUR

BMVSS, parent body of the world-famous Jaipur Foot / limb, is an institution engaged in physical, economic and social rehabilitation of the physically challenged or Divyangs.

To help persons with disability to regain their mobility and dignity, your Company has approved financial support for free distribution of hand paddled tricycles, wheel chairs, capillaries, artificial limbs etc. to BMVSS. 51 hand paddled tricycles and 117 wheelchairs were distributed to physically challenged women during FY 2019-20. As the scheduled camp for free distribution of aids and appliances was cancelled due to COVID-19, the project could not be fully implemented. UMA EDUCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SOCIETY (UTES), ANDHRA PRADESH

UETS provides special education and rehabilitation services to the needy persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) since last 30 years. For the purpose of capacitating the needy persons with disabilities, your Company has provided support for distribution of tricycles, artificial limbs, hearing aids and capillaries to UETS in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. SUPPORT TO NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR THE BLIND (NAB), MUMBAI

NAB is a voluntary organisation working for the welfare of the blind in India. It aims to provide education, rehabilitation, employment, etc. of the blind. For the benefit of blind persons, your Company provided financial support to NAB for free distribution of 2,000 Braille kits, 50 refreshable Braille Me Orbit Reader Devices, procurement of Braille Papers for publishing of educational books and recording of 25 academic books. BLIND ORGANISATION OF INDIA, MUMBAI

For the purpose of enabling free vocational training to blind persons for their empowerment, your Company has provided financial support for procuring 12 computers with Jaw software with Braille Embossier to Blind Organization of India. SCHOLARSHIP TO GIRL STUDENTS PURSUING HIGHER EDUCATION AND NURSING COURSE

For the purpose of promoting higher education and empowering women, your Company has approved scholarship to the girl students from economically weaker section pursuing higher education in SNDT Women's University. Students pursing higher education in Educational Technology, Extension Education, Polytechnic, Food Science and Nutrition, Geography, Computer Science, etc. were identified to receive the said scholarship. Further, to empower women form economically weaker section, your Company approved financial support to students pursuing nursing course. However, due to sudden lockdown caused by COVID-19, implementation of the above projects was hindered. 36 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV Annexure IV FORM No. MGT - 9 EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN AS ON THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 [Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014] REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS: i) CIN L51909MH2002PLC135594 ii) Registration Date/Date of 19th April 2002 Incorporation iii) Name of the Company Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited iv) Category / Sub-Category of the Company limited by shares / Indian Non-Government Company Company v) Address of the Registered office and Exchange Square, Suren Road, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai- 400 093. contact details Tel: +91-22-67318888, Fax: +91-22-66494151 Website: www.mcxindia.com, Email: ig-mcx@mcxindia.com vi) Whether listed company Yes. Listed on BSE Limited. Further, in pursuance of Regulation 3.1.1 of the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market) Trading Regulations Part A and other relevant provisions, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) vide its Circular Ref. No.: 202/2012 dated March 7, 2012 notified that with effect from March 09, 2012 the Company's equity shares were permitted to be traded and admitted to dealings on NSE (Capital market segment). vii) Name, Address and Contact details KFin Technologies Private Limited (formerly Karvy Fintech Private of Registrar and Transfer Agent Limited) Selenium Tower B, Plot 31&32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi. Telangana - 500 032, Tel: +91-40-67162222, Fax: +91-40-23001153 Toll Free no.: 1800-345-4001 Website: www.kfintech.com, Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

All the business activities contributing 10% or more of the total turnover of the Company:- Sr. Name and Description of main Products / Services NIC Code of the Product/ % to total No. Service turnover of the Company 1 Facilitating Trading of Commodity Derivatives Section K: Financial and 100% Insurance Activities, Division 66: Other Financial Activities, Administration of Financial Markets, NIC Code - 6611. III. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES- Sr. Name and Address of the Company CIN/GLN Holding/ % of Applicable No. Subsidiary/ shares Section Associate held 1. Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing U74999MH2008PLC185349 Subsidiary 100 % 2(87) Corporation Limited (MCXCCL), Exchange Square, CTS 255, Suren Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400 093. 37 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV Sr. Name and Address of the Company CIN/GLN Holding/ % of Applicable No. Subsidiary/ shares Section Associate held 2. CDSL Commodity Repository Limited U74999MH2017PLC292113 Associate 24% 2(6) (CCRL), A-2501, Marathon Futurex, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai - 400013 Note: SME Exchange of India Limited (SME), a subsidiary of your Company was set up to provide a platform for transacting, clearing and settlement of trades in small and medium enterprises segment. The company had been under the process of members' voluntary winding up and the requisite formalities for the same had been completed. The Official Liquidator had issued the final report vide letter dated March 05, 2019, filed before Hon'ble High Court, Bombay, in respect of voluntary liquidation of SME. The Hon'ble High Court, Bombay has passed order dated August 30, 2019 granting the prayer for treating SME as dissolved. IV. SHARE HOLDING PATTERN (SHP) (Equity Share Capital Breakup as percentage of Total Equity) Category-wise Share Holding Category of No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year No. of Shares held at the end of the year % Change Shareholders (as on April 1, 2019 i.e. on the basis of (as on March 31, 2020 i.e. on the basis of during SHP of March 31, 2019) SHP of March 31, 2020) the year Demat Physical Total % of Total Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Shares A. Promoters 1) Indian a) Individual/ HUF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b) Central Govt. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 c) State Govt.(s) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 d) Bodies Corp. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 e) Banks / FI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 f) Any Other…. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub-total(A)(1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2) Foreign a) NRIs-Individuals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b) Other- Individuals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 c) Bodies Corp. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 d) Banks / FI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 e) Any Other… 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub-total (A) (2) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total shareholding of 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promoter (A) = (A)(1)+(A)(2) B. Public Shareholding 1. Institutions a) Mutual Funds 11377529 0 11377529 22.31 11445408 0 11445408 22.44 0.13 b) Banks / FI 9032029 0 9032029 17.71 9332935 0 9332935 18.30 0.59 c) Central Govt. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 d) State Govt.(s) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 e) Venture Capital 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Funds/ Alternate Investment Funds f) Insurance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Companies 38 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV Category of No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year No. of Shares held at the end of the year % Change Shareholders (as on April 1, 2019 i.e. on the basis of (as on March 31, 2020 i.e. on the basis of during SHP of March 31, 2019) SHP of March 31, 2020) the year Demat Physical Total % of Total Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Shares g) FIIs/FPIs 15403176 0 15403176 30.20 16612807 0 16612807 32.58 2.37 h) Foreign Venture 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Capital Funds i) Others i. Foreign Bodies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Corporate ii. Qualified 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Foreign Investors Sub-total (B) (1) 35812734 0 35812734 70.22 37391150 0 37391150 73.32 3.10 2. Non- Institutions a) Bodies Corp. (Indian 2373305 0 2373305 4.65 1479371 0 1479371 2.90 -1.82 & Overseas) b) Individuals i. Individual 8157979 308 8158287 16.00 6945191 133 6945324 13.62 -2.38 shareholders holding nominal share capital upto ₹ 1 lakh ii. Individual 3187547 0 3187547 6.25 3982119 0 3982119 7.81 1.56 shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of ₹ 1 lakh c) Others i. Trust* 136940 0 136940 0.26 101594 0 101594 0.20 -0.07 ii. Non-resident 502619 0 502619 0.99 478978 0 478978 0.94 -0.05 Indians iii. Non Resident Indian 175247 0 175247 0.34 183608 0 183608 0.36 0.02 Non Repatriable iv. Clearing Members 267426 0 267426 0.52 133985 0 133985 0.26 -0.26 v. Directors & their 100 0 100 0.00 300 0 300 0.00 0.00 Relatives vi. Foreign Nationals 800 0 800 0.00 700 0 700 0.00 0.00 vii. HUF 377783 0 377783 0.74 296192 0 296192 0.58 -0.16 viii. NBFC 5581 0 5581 0.01 3952 0 3952 0.01 0.00 ix. IEPF 0 0 0 0.00 1096 0 1096 0.00 0.00 Sub-total(B)(2) 15185327 308 15185635 29.77 13607086 133 13607219 26.69 -3.16 Total Public Shareholding 50998061 308 50998369 100.00 50998236 133 50998369 100.00 -0.07 (B)=(B)(1) + (B)(2) C. Shares held by 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Custodian for GDRs & ADRs Grand Total (A+B+C) 50998061 308 50998369 100.00 50998236 133 50998369 100.00 Includes MCX ESOP Trusts holding 95,551 (0.19%) [FY 2018-19 - 1,30,439 (0.26%)] equity shares of the company and the same shall be construed as "non-promoter and non-public" under SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014. 39 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV Shareholding of Promoters Sr. Shareholder's Shareholding at the beginning of the Shareholding at the end of the year % change in No. Name year (as on April 1, 2019 i.e. on the (as on March 31, 2020 i.e. on the basis of shareholding basis of SHP of March 31, 2019) SHP of March 31, 2020) during the year No. of % of total %of Shares No. of % of total %of Shares Shares Shares Pledged / Shares Shares of the Pledged / of the encumbered Company encumbered Company to total to total shares shares Total 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 iii) Change in Promoters' Shareholding: Name of the Share Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Shareholding Holder Decrease during the Year in Share (01-04-19 to 31-03-20) No. of Shares at the % of total holding No. of % of total beginning shares of the Shares shares of the (01-04-19)/end of Company Company the year (31-03-19) Nil 0 0 0 Not 0 0 Applicable Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders as at April 01, 2019 & March 31, 2020 (other than Directors, Promoters and Holders of GDR's and ADR's): Sr. Name of the Share Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. Holder Decrease during the Year in Share (01-04-19 to 31-03-20) No. of Shares at % of total holding No. of % of total the beginning (01- shares of the Shares shares of the 04-19) /end Company Company of the year (31-03-20) 1. KOTAK MAHINDRA 7649755 15.00 01/04/2019 7649755 15.00 BANK LTD. 03/05/2019 559 Transfer 7650314 15.00 10/05/2019 -559 Transfer 7649755 15.00 26/07/2019 870 Transfer 7650625 15.00 02/08/2019 -870 Transfer 7649755 15.00 09/08/2019 1140 Transfer 7650895 15.00 16/08/2019 -1140 Transfer 7649755 15.00 23/08/2019 193 Transfer 7649948 15.00 30/08/2019 -193 Transfer 7649755 15.00 06/09/2019 43472 Transfer 7693227 15.09 13/09/2019 -42831 Transfer 7650396 15.00 20/09/2019 -641 Transfer 7649755 15.00 11/10/2019 112 Transfer 7649867 15.00 18/10/2019 -112 Transfer 7649755 15.00 15/11/2019 5529 Transfer 7655284 15.01 22/11/2019 -5529 Transfer 7649755 15.00 29/11/2019 1251 Transfer 7651006 15.00 06/12/2019 -1251 Transfer 7649755 15.00 13/12/2019 90000 Transfer 7739755 15.18 20/12/2019 -90000 Transfer 7649755 15.00 03/01/2020 1956 Transfer 7651711 15.00 10/01/2020 -1806 Transfer 7649905 15.00 17/01/2020 922 Transfer 7650827 15.00 24/01/2020 -1041 Transfer 7649786 15.00 40 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV Sr. Name of the Share Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. Holder Decrease during the Year in Share (01-04-19 to 31-03-20) No. of Shares at % of total holding No. of % of total the beginning (01- shares of the Shares shares of the 04-19) /end Company Company of the year (31-03-20) 31/01/2020 4791 Transfer 7654577 15.01 07/02/2020 -4822 Transfer 7649755 15.00 14/02/2020 5377 Transfer 7655132 15.01 21/02/2020 -5377 Transfer 7649755 15.00 28/02/2020 8457 Transfer 7658212 15.02 06/03/2020 -7103 Transfer 7651109 15.00 13/03/2020 -1354 Transfer 7649755 15.00 20/03/2020 20700 Transfer 7670455 15.04 27/03/2020 -20700 Transfer 7649755 15.00 31/03/2020 40408 Transfer 7690163 15.08 7690163 15.08 31/03/2020 7690163 15.08 2. AXIS MUTUAL 1692005 3.32 01/04/2019 1692005 3.32 FUND* 31/05/2019 -1228 Transfer 1690777 3.32 28/06/2019 -1347 Transfer 1689430 3.31 02/08/2019 -4200 Transfer 1685230 3.30 23/08/2019 -895 Transfer 1684335 3.30 13/09/2019 -340 Transfer 1683995 3.30 27/09/2019 -333 Transfer 1683662 3.30 01/11/2019 -8326 Transfer 1675336 3.29 22/11/2019 -240 Transfer 1675096 3.28 10/01/2020 250000 Transfer 1925096 3.77 17/01/2020 297916 Transfer 2223012 4.36 24/01/2020 14485 Transfer 2237497 4.39 07/02/2020 260000 Transfer 2497497 4.90 07/02/2020 -466 Transfer 2497031 4.90 14/02/2020 -431 Transfer 2496600 4.90 2496600 4.90 31/03/2020 2496600 4.90 3. JHUNJHUNWALA 2000000 3.92 01/04/2019 2000000 3.92 RAKESH 2000000 3.92 31/03/2020 2000000 3.92 RADHESHYAM 4. UTI MUTUAL FUND* 2212674 4.34 01/04/2019 2212674 4.34 03/05/2019 -2100 Transfer 2210574 4.33 17/05/2019 -29400 Transfer 2181174 4.28 24/05/2019 -67772 Transfer 2113402 4.14 21/06/2019 -8400 Transfer 2105002 4.13 26/07/2019 34752 Transfer 2139754 4.20 09/08/2019 -91044 Transfer 2048710 4.02 23/08/2019 50000 Transfer 2098710 4.12 30/08/2019 120000 Transfer 2218710 4.35 30/08/2019 -24000 Transfer 2194710 4.30 04/10/2019 -55660 Transfer 2139050 4.19 18/10/2019 -59837 Transfer 2079213 4.08 01/11/2019 -15000 Transfer 2064213 4.05 08/11/2019 -42652 Transfer 2021561 3.96 22/11/2019 -71072 Transfer 1950489 3.82 10/01/2020 -14644 Transfer 1935845 3.80 17/01/2020 -42056 Transfer 1893789 3.71 41 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV Sr. Name of the Share Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. Holder Decrease during the Year in Share (01-04-19 to 31-03-20) No. of Shares at % of total holding No. of % of total the beginning (01- shares of the Shares shares of the 04-19) /end Company Company of the year (31-03-20) 31/01/2020 -53036 Transfer 1840753 3.61 07/02/2020 12040 Transfer 1852793 3.63 14/02/2020 25000 Transfer 1877793 3.68 21/02/2020 23663 Transfer 1901456 3.73 21/02/2020 -23663 Transfer 1877793 3.68 28/02/2020 -29291 Transfer 1848502 3.62 06/03/2020 30664 Transfer 1879166 3.68 06/03/2020 -28000 Transfer 1851166 3.63 20/03/2020 21061 Transfer 1872227 3.67 20/03/2020 -12500 Transfer 1859727 3.65 27/03/2020 19993 Transfer 1879720 3.69 1879720 3.69 31/03/2020 1879720 3.69 5. GOVERNMENT 1740543 3.41 01/04/2019 1740543 3.41 PENSION FUND 08/11/2019 -405270 Transfer 1335273 2.62 GLOBAL 1335273 2.62 31/03/2020 1335273 2.62 6. KONTIKI MASTER 0 0.00 01/04/2019 0 0.00 FUND$ 13/12/2019 352918 Transfer 352918 0.69 20/12/2019 75769 Transfer 428687 0.84 27/12/2019 169786 Transfer 598473 1.17 31/12/2019 20000 Transfer 618473 1.21 17/01/2020 80000 Transfer 698473 1.37 24/01/2020 321494 Transfer 1019967 2.00 31/01/2020 5772 Transfer 1025739 2.01 1025739 2.01 31/03/2020 1025739 2.01 7. EAST BRIDGE 1098327 2.15 01/04/2019 1098327 2.15 CAPITAL MASTER 20/03/2020 -1756 Transfer 1096571 2.15 FUND I LTD 31/03/2020 -93591 Transfer 1002980 1.97 1002980 1.97 31/03/2020 1002980 1.97 8. L&T MUTUAL 549900 1.08 01/04/2019 549900 1.08 FUND*$ 03/05/2019 91481 Transfer 641381 1.26 10/05/2019 16369 Transfer 657750 1.29 17/05/2019 107150 Transfer 764900 1.50 24/05/2019 54000 Transfer 818900 1.61 31/05/2019 112200 Transfer 931100 1.83 26/07/2019 19616 Transfer 950716 1.86 02/08/2019 38884 Transfer 989600 1.94 23/08/2019 469 Transfer 990069 1.94 990069 1.94 31/03/2020 990069 1.94 9. SBI MUTUAL FUND* 1786982 3.50 01/04/2019 1786982 3.50 05/04/2019 14000 Transfer 1800982 3.53 05/04/2019 -10000 Transfer 1790982 3.51 17/05/2019 6300 Transfer 1797282 3.52 24/05/2019 -20000 Transfer 1777282 3.48 28/06/2019 -19900 Transfer 1757382 3.45 05/07/2019 -40100 Transfer 1717282 3.37 26/07/2019 -112700 Transfer 1604582 3.15 42 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV Sr. Name of the Share Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. Holder Decrease during the Year in Share (01-04-19 to 31-03-20) No. of Shares at % of total holding No. of % of total the beginning (01- shares of the Shares shares of the 04-19) /end Company Company of the year (31-03-20) 13/09/2019 -20000 Transfer 1584582 3.11 27/09/2019 4730 Transfer 1589312 3.12 22/11/2019 -27750 Transfer 1561562 3.06 29/11/2019 -28000 Transfer 1533562 3.01 13/12/2019 -320000 Transfer 1213562 2.38 24/01/2020 -191000 Transfer 1022562 2.01 27/03/2020 -74000 Transfer 948562 1.86 948562 1.86 31/03/2020 948562 1.86 10. IDFC MUTUAL 1072536 2.10 01/04/2019 1072536 2.10 FUND* 26/04/2019 -2100 Transfer 1070436 2.10 14/06/2019 -5422 Transfer 1065014 2.09 05/07/2019 -100000 Transfer 965014 1.89 19/07/2019 -80014 Transfer 885000 1.74 16/08/2019 -25000 Transfer 860000 1.69 30/08/2019 -30508 Transfer 829492 1.63 06/09/2019 -34027 Transfer 795465 1.56 31/12/2019 874 Transfer 796339 1.56 03/01/2020 -874 Transfer 795465 1.56 31/01/2020 3711 Transfer 799176 1.57 07/02/2020 24289 Transfer 823465 1.61 28/02/2020 20965 Transfer 844430 1.66 06/03/2020 28759 Transfer 873189 1.71 13/03/2020 41658 Transfer 914847 1.79 20/03/2020 27088 Transfer 941935 1.85 27/03/2020 2038 Transfer 943973 1.85 943973 1.85 31/03/2020 943973 1.85 11. JP MORGAN INDIAN 1141004 2.24 01/04/2019 1141004 2.24 INVESTMENT 17/01/2020 -200000 Transfer 941004 1.85 COMPANY 31/01/2020 -200000 Transfer 741004 1.45 (MAURITIUS) 07/02/2020 -23362 Transfer 717642 1.41 LIMITED# 14/02/2020 -164482 Transfer 553160 1.08 553160 1.08 31/03/2020 553160 1.08 12. COLLEGE 1116404 2.19 01/04/2019 1116404 2.19 RETIREMENT 05/04/2019 237693 Transfer 1354097 2.66 EQUITIES FUND - 21/06/2019 -1774 Transfer 1352323 2.65 STOCK ACCOUNT# 28/06/2019 30000 Transfer 1382323 2.71 18/10/2019 -648203 Transfer 734120 1.44 13/12/2019 83986 Transfer 818106 1.60 31/01/2020 -585888 Transfer 232218 0.46 07/02/2020 -101968 Transfer 130250 0.26 20/03/2020 -5464 Transfer 124786 0.24 124786 0.24 31/03/2020 124786 0.24 Note: Date as mentioned aforesaid is the date of the shareholding statement i.e. the date on which the beneficiary position is downloaded. Holding under different Mutual Fund schemes. A Top ten shareholder as on 01.04.2019. However, ceased to be in the list of top ten shareholders as on 31.03.2020. $ Not in the list of top ten shareholder as on 01.04.2019. However, appears in the list of top ten shareholder as on 31.03.2020. 43 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV Shareholding of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the FY 2019-20: Sr. Name of the Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Share- No. Share Holder Decrease holding during the Year in Share (01-04-19 to 31-03-20) holding No. of Shares at % of total No. of % of total the beginning shares Shares shares of the (01-04-19)/end of the Company of the year Company (31-03-20) 1 Mr. Amit Goela 100 0.0002 01/04/2019 100 0.0002 Shareholder 100 0.0002 31/03/2020 100 0.0002 Director 2 Mr. Ajay Puri 10 0.00002 01/04/2019 10 0.00002 Company 10 0.00002 31/03/2020 10 0.00002 Secretary Note: KMPs include personnel as identified under the Companies Act, 2013, by the Board. INDEBTEDNESS

Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding / accrued but not due for payment: Secured Loans Unsecured Deposits Total excluding deposits Loans Indebtedness Indebtedness at the beginning of Nil Nil Nil Nil the financial year i) Principal Amount ii) Interest due but not paid iii) Interest accrued but not due Total (i+ii+iii) Nil Nil Nil Nil Change in Indebtedness during the Nil Nil Nil Nil financial year • Addition • Reduction Net Change Nil Nil Nil Nil Indebtedness at the Nil Nil Nil Nil end of the financial year i) Principal Amount ii) Interest due but not paid iii) Interest accrued but not due Total (i+ii+iii) Nil Nil Nil Nil VI. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL A. Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-time Directors and/or Manager: In ₹ Sr. Particulars of Remuneration Name of MD/WTD/Manager Total Amount No. *Mr. Mrugank *Mr. P. S. Reddy Paranjape 1. Gross salary 23,06,451 1,86,23,411 2,09,29,862 (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961 4,014 27,000 31,014 (c) Profits in lieu of salary u/s 17(3) of the Income- tax 0 0 0 Act, 1961 44 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV Sr. Particulars of Remuneration Name of MD/WTD/Manager Total Amount No. *Mr. Mrugank *Mr. P. S. Reddy Paranjape 2. Stock Option** 0 0 0 3. Sweat Equity 0 0 0 4. Commission 0 0 0 - as % of profit - others 5. Others: - Company contribution towards PF 0 9,89,574 9,89,574 - Reimbursement of expenses 0 0 0 - Variable Pay 0 0 0 - Leave encashment 7,10,769 0 7,10,769 Total (A) 30,21,234 1,96,39,985 2,26,61,219 Ceiling as per the Act 8,31,84,661 (being 5% of the net profit of the Company calculated as per Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013) Note: The above mentioned remuneration excludes gratuity. Mr. Mrugank Paranjape ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO with effect from close of business hours on May 8, 2019 and Mr. P. S. Reddy was appointed as the Managing Director & CEO with effect from May 10, 2019.

Pursuant to the provisions of the SECC Regulations, 2018, ESOPs and other equity linked instruments in the Stock Exchange shall not be offered or provided as part of the compensation to Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. B. Remuneration (sitting fees) to other directors during the FY 2019-20: In ₹ 1. Independent Directors (PID): Particulars of Mr. Basant #Dr. Dr. *Mr. Prithvi #Ms. Pravin Mr. Mr. Total Remuneration Seth Bhartendu Deepali Haldea Tripathi Saurabh Shankar Kumar Pant Joshi Chandra Aggarwal Gairola Fees for attending Board/ 17,20,000 8,00,000 15,90,000 11,00,000 13,00,000 19,50,000 23,70,000 1,08,30,000 Committee meetings Commission 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others, please specify 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 17,20,000 8,00,000 15,90,000 11,00,000 13,00,000 19,50,000 23,70,000 1,08,30,000 Mr. Prithvi Haldea ceased to be a Public Interest Director with effect from close of business hours on September 3, 2019. Dr. Bhartendu Kumar Gairola and Ms. Pravin Tripathi were appointed as Public Interest Director with effect from September 17, 2019. 45 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV 2. Shareholder Directors: Particulars of Mr. Amit Ms. Madhu Ms. Padma Mr. Hemang Mr. C. Total Remuneration Goela Vadera Raghunathan Raja Jayaram Jayakumar Fee for attending Board / 8,50,000 11,50,000 10,50,000 10,50,000 13,50,000 54,50,000 Committee meetings Commission 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 8,50,000 11,50,000 10,50,000 10,50,000 13,50,000 54,50,000 Total (B) = (1+2) 1,62,80,000 TOTAL MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION (A+B) 3,89,41,219 Ceiling as per the Act 1,66,36,932 (being 1% of the net profit of the Company calculated as per Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013) Overall Ceiling as per the Act 18,30,06,255 (being 11% of the net profit of the Company calculated as per Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013) C. REMUNERATION TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OTHER THAN MD/MANAGER/WTD In ₹ Sr. Particulars of Remuneration *Mr. Sanjay Mr. Ajay Puri Total no Wadhwa 1. Gross salary 51,23,838 67,24,810 1,18,48,648 (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 22,103 0 22,103 (c) Profits in lieu of salary u/s 17(3) of the Income- tax Act, 1961 0 0 0 2. Stock Option** 0 0 0 3. Sweat Equity 0 0 0 4. Commission 0 0 0 - as % of profit - others 5. Others: - Company contribution towards PF 2,83,562 3,58,190 6,41,752 - Reimbursement of expenses 0 0 0 - Variable pay 3,00,000 0 3,00,000 - Leave encashment 4,10,415 0 4,10,415 Total (A) 61,39,918 70,83,000 1,32,22,918 Note: The above mentioned remuneration excludes gratuity. KMPs include personnel as identified under the Companies Act, 2013, by the Board. Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa ceased to be Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from close of business hours on December 6, 2019.

Pursuant to the provisions of the SECC Regulations, 2018, ESOPs and other equity linked instruments in the stock exchange shall not be offered or provided as part of the compensation to Key Management Personnel. 46 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IV VII. PENALTIES / PUNISHMENT/ COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES: Type Section of the Brief Description Details of Authority [RD / Appeal Companies Act Penalty / NCLT / COURT] made, if Punishment/ any Compounding fees imposed A. COMPANY Penalty NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Punishment NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Compounding 1. Section 621A of Violation of Section 301 (1) Pending for Regional Director- Companies Act, (e) and Section 301 (2) of hearing by Western Region, 1956 Companies Act, 1956 i.e. No Regional Director, Mumbai. ---- detail about Directors voted for Western or against and remained neutral Region. were given and all Directors who had attended the meeting have not signed the register. B. DIRECTORS Penalty NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Punishment NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Compounding NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL C. OTHER OFFICERS IN DEFAULT Penalty NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Punishment NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Compounding NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Saurabh Chandra Chairman (DIN: 02726077) New Delhi July 25, 2020 47 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure V Annexure V FORM NO. AOC-2 [Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014] Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arm's length transaction under fourth proviso thereto. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arm's length basis:

There were no contracts or arrangements or transactions entered into during the year ended March 31, 2020, which were not at arm's length basis. Details of material contracts or arrangements or transactions at arm's length basis: Sr. No. Particulars Details a) Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL) b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transaction Refer Note 1 c) Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transaction Refer Note 1 d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or Refer Note 1 transaction including the value, if any e) Date of approval by the Board May 10, 2017 f) Amount paid as advances, if any N.A Note 1 Pursuant to the directions of SEBI to transfer the functions of clearing and settlement of trades to a separate clearing corporation, MCX vide its agreement with MCXCCL dated May 29, 2017 (amended on June 04, 2018) transferred its clearing and settlement functions to MCXCCL. Pursuant to the said agreement, the following transaction(s) were entered into by MCX with MCXCCL for the year ended March 31, 2020: ₹ in lakh Nature of Transaction Amount Clearing & settlement fees 4,413 For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Saurabh Chandra Chairman (DIN: 02726077) New Delhi July 25, 2020 48 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure VI Annexure VI SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT [Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015] FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020 To, The Members, MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED Exchange Square, Chakala, Suren Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093 I have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (hereinafter called"the Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon. Based on my verification of the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Limited books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2020, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter: I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2020, according to the provisions of the following Acts and any amendments thereto: 1. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder; 2. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ('SCRA') and the rules made thereunder; 3. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018; Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings; The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ('SEBI Act'):- The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999 and The SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014; The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993; The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Stock Brokers and Sub-Brokers) Regulations, 1992; Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018; Other laws applicable to the Company are as per Annexure I

I have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following: Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Listing Agreement executed by the Company pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with BSE Ltd for Equity shares. 49 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure VI During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above I further report that The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors, except for the composition of the Board of Directors specified under Regulation 23 Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018, which has been affected due to Resignations of Public Interest Directors with effect from March 6, 2019 and September 3, 2019. The Company had initiated the process of filling up vacancies of Public Interest Directors and the said appointments was done on 17th September, 2019. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act. Except in case of meetings convened on an urgent basis, adequate notice was given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting. Majority decisions are carried through while the dissenting members' views are captured and recorded as part of the minutes. I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines. I further report that during the audit period: The Company approved the exercise of options equivalent to 34,888 Equity Shares of ₹ 10/- by the eligible employees. Accordingly, the MCX ESOP Trust transferred 34,888 Equity Shares of the Company to the respective eligible employees. For P. Naithani & Associates Company Secretaries Prasen Naithani FCS No. 3830 C.P. No. 3389 Place: Mumbai Date: July 25, 2020 UDIN:F003830B000502493 50 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure VI Annexure I The Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 The Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 The Environment Protection Act, 1986 The Bombay Shops and Establishments Act 1948 The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 The Maharashtra Workmen's Minimum House Rent Allowance Act, 1983 The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 The Private Security Agency Regulation Act, 2005 The Maharashtra Fire Prevention & Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 E-waste Management and Handling Rules, 2016 Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 Battery (Management and Handling) Rules Hazardous Waste (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules Ozone Depleting Rules, 1989 Maharashtra Labour Welfare Fund Act,1953 The Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1965 The Minimum Wages Act, 1948 The Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 Income Tax Act, 1961 Good and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017 The Profession Tax Act, 1975 Maharashtra (similarly for other states) The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 The Employees Compensation Act,1923 The Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952 The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 The Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 The Employees State Insurance Act,1948 The Maternity Benefit Act,1961 The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and redressal) Act,2013 The Employment Exchange Act,1959 The Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958 The Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules, 1957 The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 The Maharashtra Public Trust Act, 1950 along with The Bombay Public Trust Rules, 1951 The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 The Information Technology Act,2000 The Information Technology Rules, 2011 The Trademark Act,1999 51 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure VII Annexure VII NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") has adopted this Policy (the "Policy") on Nomination and Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) and Other Employees pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(4) of the Companies Act 2013,SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [the "Listing Regulations, 2015"] and Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018 [SECC Regulations 2018]. Objectives/Purpose of the Policy: The Policy has been framed keeping in view the following objectives/purpose: the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully and to ensure long term sustainability of managerial persons and create competitive advantage; relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and remuneration payable to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals and aligns with the longer term interests of the Company and its shareholders. Definitions: "Act" means the Companies Act, 2013 and includes the Rules framed thereunder. "Board" means the Board of Directors of the Company. ''Committee" means the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company as constituted/ reconstituted by the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with the Act and provisions of Listing Regulations, 2015 and SECC Regulations 2018. "Directors" means Directors of the Company. "Fixed Remuneration" includes fixed wages, contribution to Provident fund and allowances/ benefits. "Independent Director" means a Director referred to in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations, 2015. "Key Managerial Personnel" (the "KMP") as defined under section 2(51) of the Act means: the Chief Executive Officer or the Managing Director or Manager; the Company Secretary; Whole-time Director; the Chief Financial Officer; such other officer, not more than one level below the directors who is in whole time employment, designated as key managerial personnel by the Board; and any other person as may be prescribed Further, as defined in Regulation 2 (1) (j) of the SECC Regulations, 2018 "Key Management Personnel" (KMP) includes a person serving as head of any department or in such senior executive position that stands higher in hierarchy to the head(s) of the department(s) in the recognised stock exchange, or any person who directly reports to Chief Executive Officer or to the Director on the governing board of the recognised stock exchange, or any person up to two levels below the Chief Executive Officer or Managing Director, or any other person as may be identified by its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Note: KMPs includes the Senior Management Personnel of the Exchange (as defined in the Listing Regulations, 2015). "Public Interest Directors" means an Independent Director, representing the interests of investors in securities market and who is not having any association, directly or indirectly, which in the opinion of the SEBI, is in conflict with his role. "Remuneration" means any money or its equivalent given or passed to any person for services rendered by him and includes perquisites as defined under the Income tax Act, 1961. "Regulatory Department" refers to the following departments of the Exchange: Surveillance & Investigation 52 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure VII Membership (Members' Registration & Members' Compliance)

Inspection & Audit

Investor Service Department

Investor Protection Fund

Regulatory Compliance

Legal Compliance

Market Operations "SEBI" means the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Words and expressions used and not defined in this Policy, but defined in the Companies Act or any Rules framed thereunder or the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 and Rules and Regulations framed thereunder or in the Listing Regulations, 2015 or the Indian Accounting Standards shall have the meanings assigned to them in these Acts / Regulations / Rules /Standards. GENERAL PRINCIPLES ON APPOINTMENT/ REAPPOINTMENT AND REMOVAL / RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS AND KMPs APPOINTMENT: Criteria and qualifications: The Committee shall identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director in terms of the Board Diversity Policy of the Company and recommend to the Board his / her appointment. A person to be appointed as Director or KMP should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he / she is considered. Additionally, while determining the qualifications and positive attributes for appointment of a person as a Director, the Committee shall also consider the criteria and qualifications/disqualifications prescribed under provisions of the Act, Listing Regulations, 2015 and SECC Regulations, 2018. Further, the Committee shall also take into consideration any other criteria for appointment, as may be set out in the Company's internal policies. The Independence of a Director shall be determined based on the criteria defined from time to time in the Act, the Listing Regulations, 2015, SECC Regulations, 2018 and the circulars issued thereunder. Manner of appointment/ re-appointment and tenure: The appointment/ re-appointment and tenure of the Directors of the Company shall be as approved by SEBI and be further governed by the provisions of the Act, the Listing Regulations, 2015 and the SECC Regulations 2018 as well as the Articles of Association of the Company. The Committee at the time of determining whether to recommend a Director for re-election/re-appointment shall also consider the Director's past attendance, participation and contributions to the activities in the meetings of the Board and the Commitees where the Director is a member, and the results of the latest Internal Evaluation and External Evaluation, as applicable. Any selection, appointment/ re-appointment and tenure of a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company shall be governed by the provisions of the Act, the Listing Regulations, 2015, the SECC Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws from time to time. The tenure of KMPs in a regulatory department, shall be till he/ she ceases to be the employee of the Company or as may be decided by the Committee/ Board. Removal / Retirement: Owing to disqualifications for any reasons mentioned in the Act or rules made thereunder or under any other Act, Rules and Regulations as may be applicable and subject to the prevailing HR Policy of the Company, the Committee may recommend, to the Board, with reasons recorded in writing, removal of a Director/KMP, subject to the provisions and compliance of the said Act, Rules and Regulations. Director/KMPs shall retire/cease to hold office as per the applicable provisions of the Act, Listing Regulations, 2015, SECC Regulations, 2018 and the prevailing policy of the Company or in terms of which such appointment was made. The Board will have the discretion to extend term of a KMP, even after his/her attaining the age of superannuation, for the benefit of the Company. 53 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure VII REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS INCLUDING MANAGING DIRECTOR AND KMPs: Remuneration of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO): The remuneration payable to managerial personnel shall be in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. The remuneration payable to them, shall upon recommendation by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, be approved by the Board of Directors which shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and other approvals as may be required. At the time of seeking prior approval of SEBI for the appointment of the Managing Director/CEO, the Exchange shall also seek prior approval for his/her compensation from SEBI. Any change in the terms and conditions of the Compensation of Managing Director/CEO will also require prior approval of SEBI. The Committee will determine the remuneration of Managing Director/CEO and recommend the same to the Board for its approval, taking into consideration the following factors: Role and responsibilities of the Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer; Financial condition / health of the Exchange; Comparability to the industry standards; Revenues, net profit of the Exchange; average levels of compensation payable to employees in similar ranks;

periodic review; Ensure that the variable component of the remuneration of Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer does not exceed one third of the fixed remuneration. 50% of the variable component of the remuneration is paid only after the audited annual accounts for the year are approved by the Board of Directors and also subject to such payment being approved by the Board; and

the balance 50% of the variable pay will be paid on a deferred basis after three years; The payment of the entire variable component is subject to the provisions of 'malus' and/or 'clawback' provisions. No incentives are provided for excessive risks in the short term; 'Value Add' perceived by the Committee and Board based on the relevant experience of the candidate and his/her exposure to Commodity Market. ESOPs and other equity linked instruments in the stock exchange shall not be offered or provided as part of the compensation to Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. Remuneration of Non-Executive Directors:- Non-Executive Directors shall be entitled to sitting fees for attending the meetings of the Board and the Committees thereof, as approved by the Board, from time to time, within the permissible limit prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013, the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018 and other regulatory guidelines, as amended from time to time. Any change in sitting fees will be recommended by the NRC and approved by the Board, if made within the limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. The Board considers the following factors while approving the change in the sitting fees to the Board members: Contribution expected from Directors considering size and complexity of organization,

Comparison with the Peers/ Industry benchmarking,

Regulatory guidelines as applicable, etc. The Non-Executive Directors are also entitled to reimbursement of expenses in lieu of arrangement made by the Exchange for participation in the meeting of the Board and the Committees thereof. The Company does not pay any commission on profit to the Non-Executive Director. Independent Director shall not be entitled to any stock option. Remuneration of other KMPs: The Committee shall recommend the remuneration of other KMPs to the Board for its approval, taking into consideration the following factors: Value added from time to time / their contribution to the Exchange growth; 54 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure VII Financial condition / health of the Exchange; Comparability to the industry standards; Revenues, net profit of the Exchange; average levels of compensation payable to employees in similar ranks;

periodic review; Ensure that the variable component of the remuneration of other KMPs is basis the Performance rating as per the matrix adopted by the Exchange which under any circumstances does not exceed one third of the fixed remuneration. 50% of the variable component of the remuneration is paid only after the audited annual accounts for the year are approved by the Board of Directors and also subject to such payment being approved by the Board; and

the balance 50% of the variable pay will be paid on a deferred basis after three years; The payment of the entire variable component is subject to the provisions of 'malus' and/or 'clawback' provisions. No incentives are provided for excessive risks in the short term; 'Value Add'perceived by the Committee and Board based on the relevant experience of the candidate and his exposure to Commodity Market. ESOPs and other equity linked instruments in the stock exchange shall not be offered or provided as part of the compensation to Key Management Personnel. Any change in the remuneration of the KMPs shall be recommended by the Committee to the Board for its approval. Malus and clawback arrangements: A malus arrangement permits the stock exchange to prevent vesting of all or part of the amount of a deferred remuneration. A clawback is a contractual agreement between the employee and the stock exchange in which the employee agrees to return previously paid or vested remuneration to the stock exchange under certain circumstances. The aforesaid clauses shall be triggered under the following circumstances: Fraud Impersonation Gross negligence which have caused or may cause significant financial loss or reputational harm to the Company Misfeasance Any act amounting to criminal breach of trust Conviction for an offence involving moral turpitude Breach of confidentiality in trade secret Ethical misconduct Fraudulent financial reporting Overstating or misstating financial indicators or of the performance criteria either at the Company level or individual level with a view to get increased variable pay Non-compliance or insubordination in adhering to regulatory/policy guidelines Such other circumstances as the Committee and/or Board may decide. General parameters to consider increase in the remuneration: The salary increment budget would be ascertained by the Committee / Board every year, based on following parameters: Current year's Company performance; Employee appraisal rating scale provided by HR; Consumer Price Index. Remuneration of other Employees of the Company: Employees shall be assigned grades according to their qualifications and work experience, competencies as well as their roles and responsibilities in the organization. Individual remuneration shall be determined within the appropriate grade and shall be based on various factors such as job profile, skill sets, seniority, experience and prevailing remuneration levels for equivalent jobs. Note: In the event of any conflict between the provisions of this Policy and of the SECC Regulations, 2018, the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the provisions of the SECC Regulations, 2018, the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 shall prevail over this Policy. 55 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure VIII Annexure VIII Disclosure pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014: Sr. No Requirements Disclosure I The ratio of the remuneration of each director to Managing Director - 19.42 the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year 2019 -20 II The percentage increase in remuneration of each Managing Director - NA Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Company Secretary - 3% Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the Chief Financial Officer - 3% financial year 2019-20 III The percentage increase in the median remuneration The median remuneration of the employees in the of employees in the financial year financial year was increased by 3%. The calculation of % increase in Median Remuneration is done based on comparable employees. IV The number of permanent employees on the rolls of There were 332 employees as on March 31, 2020. * company V Average percentile increase already made in the The average percentile increase for the employees salaries of employees other than the managerial has been 5.3% as against 4.86% for the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison personnel in the last financial year. Apart from the with the percentile increase in the managerial performance based normal increment, there was no remuneration and justification thereof and point out other exceptional salary revision given in FY 2019-20. if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase # in the managerial remuneration VI Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the The remuneration is as per the remuneration policy remuneration policy of the company of the Company. The employee count includes only confirmed employees and excludes trainees. KMPs under the Companies Act, 2013 as well as under Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018 are considered as managerial personnel. Disclosure as per Regulation 27(6) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018 [SECC Regulations] for the year ended March 31, 2020: Sr. No. Name of the Key Management Personnel Designation Ratio 1 Mr. P. S. Reddy MD & CEO 19.42 2 Mr. Rishi Nathany Head - Business Development & Marketing 9.21 3 Mr. Pareshnath Paul Chief Information Officer 8.29 4 Mr. Shivanshu Mehta Head - Bullion 7.79 5 Mr. DG Praveen Head - Corporate Office & Projects, Risk Officer 7.24 6 Mr. Ajay Puri Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 7.09 7 Mr. Chittaranjan Rege Head - Base Metals 6.61 8 Mr. C N Upadhyay Vice President - Inspection & Audit 6.15 9 Dr. Venkatachalam Shunmugam Head - Research and Index Administration 6.02 10 Mr. Sanjay Gakhar Vice President - Business Development 5.94 11 Mr. Himanshu Ashar Vice President - Surveillance & Investigation & Market 5.57 Operations 12 Mr. Sanjay Golecha Chief Regulatory Officer 5.29 56 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure VIII Sr. No. Name of the Key Management Personnel Designation Ratio 13 Mr. Satyajeet Bolar Vice President - Finance & Accounts 5.27 14 Mr. Arvind Sharma Vice President - Business Development(FIM) 4.77 15 Ms. Neetu Juneja Vice President - Investor Services Department/IPF 4.63 16 Mr. Pravin Gade Vice President - Technology 4.63 17 Mr. Sunil Kurup Vice President - Technology 4.51 18 Mr. Radheshyam Yadav Vice President - Technology 3.26 19 Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa Chief Financial Officer @ 20 Mr. Girish Dev Chief Regulatory Officer @ 21 Mr. Deepak Mehta Head - Energy & Agri @ 22 Mr. Jayaprakash Menon Vice President - Business Development @ 23 Mr. Rajendra Gogate Head - Human Resources & Admin @ 24 Mr. Mrugank Paranjape MD & CEO @ Since the remuneration of these KMPs is only for part of the year, the ratio of their remuneration is not comparable. Note: Total remuneration considered for the purpose of calculating ratios includes the total variable pay pertaining to FY 2018-19 which has been paid during FY 2019-20. It may be noted that 50% of such variable pay will be paid on deferred basis after 3 years as per SECC Regulations. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Saurabh Chandra Chairman (DIN: 02726077) New Delhi July 25, 2020 57 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IX Annexure IX Disclosure pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014: Sr. Name of the Age Qualification & Designation Total Approx. Date of Last Employment No employee experience of the of the Remuneration Experience commence- employee employee (in ₹) (in years) ment of employment Employed throughout the Financial Year 1 Mr. Rishi 46 Bachelor's degree Head- 85,98,189/- 28 2-Jul-18 Chief - Financial Nathany in Commerce, Post Business Segment, National Graduate Program in Development Commodity & Management & Marketing Derivatives Exchange Limited 2 Mr. Pareshnath 54 Bachelor's Degree in Chief 82,76,004/- 25 11-Feb-19 Chief Technology Paul Chemical Engineering, Information Officer, Indian Energy Master's degree in Officer Exchange Limited Technology, PhD 3 Mr. Shivanshu 44 BE, Post Graduate Head- Bullion 71,30,180/- 21 1-Mar-07 Assistant Vice Mehta Diploma in Business President - Metal, Management National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited 4 Mr. Ajay Puri 63 Bachelor's degree in Company 70,83,000/- 35 7-Dec-18 President, LSI Financial Commerce, Bachelor's Secretary & Services Private degree in law, Compliance Limited Company Secretary Officer 5 Mr. 47 Masters of Business Head - Base 66,01,792/- 24 1-Dec-06 Manager, Hindalco Chittaranjan Administration Metal Industries Ltd. Rege 6 Mr. DG 43 Chartered Financial Head- 65,37,179/- 20 15-Jul-04 Faculty Team Leader, Praveen Analyst, Masters Corporate ICFAI University of Business office & Administration, Projects & Master's Degree in Risk Officer Arts 7 Dr. V 51 Master's degree in Head- 60,08,040/- 22 7-Mar-16 Chief Business Officer, Shunmugam Science, PhD Research Nomura Research Institute Fintech 8 Mr. C N 56 Chartered Accountant, Vice 56,39,869/- 26 19-May-15 Assistant Vice Upadhyay Bachelor's degree in President- President - Inspection, Commerce, Bachelor's Inspection & ISC, Collaterals, degree in Law, Audit Arbitration & Master's degree in Law Enforcement, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 9 Mr. Sanjay 51 Bachelor's degree Vice 54,63,952/- 27 1-Aug-05 Manager, Gakhar in Commerce, Post President- National Agricultural Graduate Diploma in Business Cooperative Marketing Rural Management Development Federation of India 10 Mr. Himanshu 49 Bachelor's degree in Vice 51,13,841/- 25 15-Dec-14 Vice President - Ashar Commerce, Chartered President- Market Operations, Financial Analyst Surveillance & Metropolitan Stock Investigation Exchange of India Ltd. & Market Operations 58 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IX Sr. Name of the Age Qualification & Designation Total Approx. Date of Last Employment No employee experience of the of the Remuneration Experience commence- employee employee (in ₹) (in years) ment of employment 11 Mr. Sanjay 54 Chartered Accountant, Chief 48,55,110/- 31 18-Jul-16 Vice President- Golecha Bachelor's degree in Regulatory Investor Grievance, Commerce, Officer Arbitration & Regulatory Compliance, Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 12 Mr. Pravin 45 Bachelor's Degree Vice 46,20,433/- 22 1-Oct-15 Assistant Vice Gade in Electronics & President- President, Telecommunication Technology Financial Technology India Limited 13 Mr. Sunil 45 Bachelor's Degree Vice 45,00,000/- 21 21-Jan-19 Chief Architect - Kurup in Electronics President- Technology, Cognizant Engineering, PG Technology Diploma in Telecom Management and Management Information Systems 14 Mr. Arvind 59 Chartered Accountant Vice 44,66,710/- 34 29-Dec-14 Vice President Sharma President- - Business Business Development, Development Metropolitan Stock (FIM) Exchange of India Ltd. 15 Ms. Neetu 43 Chartered Accountant Vice 42,38,856/- 18 3-Dec-07 Deputy Manager- Juneja President- Business Investor Development, BSE Services Limited Department 16 Mr. Radheshyam 47 Bachelor's degree in Vice 32,58,099/- 20 1-Oct-15 Assistant Vice Yadav Science President- President, Technology Indian Energy Exchange Employed for part of the Financial Year 1 Mr. Mrugank 53 Bachelors of Electrical MD & CEO 30,21,234/- 30 9-May-16 Managing Director, Paranjape Engineering - IIT, Post Deutsche Bank A.G. Graduation - IIM, Ahmedabad 2 Mr. Padala 57 Master's degree in OSD : 2,04,77,219/- 33 26-April-19 MD & CEO, Subbi Reddy Economics , Bachelor's 26-April-19 to Central Depositary Degree in Economics 9-May-19 Services(India) Limited MD & CEO - 10-May-19 3 Mr. Rajendra 60 Bachelor's degree in Head- Human 66,83,562/- 38 26-Jul-07 General Manager- Gogate Commerce, Resources & Facilities, Diploma in Business Admin Tata Teleservices Management 4 Mr. Sanjay 47 Chartered Accountant, Chief Finance 61,39,918/- 21 27-Feb-17 Chief Financial Officer, Wadhwa Company Secretary, Officer Reliance Money Chartered Financial Analyst & Cost & Works Accountant 59 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Directors' Report | Annexure IX Sr. Name of the Age Qualification & Designation Total Approx. Date of Last Employment No employee experience of the of the Remuneration Experience commence- employee employee (in ₹) (in years) ment of employment 5 Mr. Deepak 47 BE- Mechanical, Head- Energy 56,02,606/- 22 28-Nov-05 Assistant Manager, Mehta Masters of Business & Agri Mahanagar Gas Ltd. Administration 6 Mr. Satyajeet 56 Chartered Accountant, Vice President 53,77,775/- 27 9-April-19 Chief Financial Officer, Bolar Bachelor's degree in - Finance & Multi Commodity Commerce Accounts Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited 7 Mr. 52 Bachelor's degree in Vice 44,94,252/- 28 12-Jun-17 Vice President- Jayaprakash Commerce President- Settlement & clearing Menon Business for Global Market, Development Bank of America 8 Mr. Girish Dev 47 Bachelors of Chief 37,37,386/- 25 1-Dec-16 MD & CEO, Commerce Regulatory Geofin Comtrade Ltd. Officer (GCL) Notes: The above list also includes Key Managerial Personnel as stipulated under Regulation 27(5) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018 [SECC Regulations]. Total Remuneration includes salary, reimbursement, taxable value of perquisites etc. excluding gratuity. Mr. Padala Subbi Reddy was appointed as the MD & CEO of the Company w.e.f. May 10, 2019 for a period of five years. All other employees mentioned above are in permanent employment of the Company, governed by employment terms & service rules. However, in terms of the provisions of the SECC Regulations, the tenure of KMPs is decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or the Board of Directors, which can be suitably extended. None of the above employee is a relative of any Director of the Company within the meaning of relative under the Companies Act, 2013. None of the above employee was drawing salary in excess of that drawn by Managing Director / Whole Time Director. As of March 31, 2020, none of the above employee, by himself/herself or along with his/her spouse and dependent children, held 2% or more of the equity shares in the Company as referred to in sub-clause(iii) of Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. As of March 31, 2020, none of the employees of the Company are posted and working in a country outside India. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Saurabh Chandra Chairman (DIN: 02726077) New Delhi July 25, 2020 60 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Management Discussion And Analysis MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS The global and Indian commodity derivatives market saw significant developments during the year 2019-20. These are elaborated below. Towards the end of the financial year, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which engulfed almost all the countries and impacted commodity markets in a major way, being the most significant. Economic scenario and impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 The Indian economy grew at an estimated rate of 4.2% in Financial • Significant dampening of demand; supply chain Year (FY) 2019-20. As per estimates released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its 'World Economic Outlook' April 2020, disruptions. the growth in world output moderated to about 2.9% in Calendar • Global energy and base metal prices fell by Year (CY) 2019. This was the lowest growth rate since the global about 21% and 10% respectively during Q1 financial crisis in 2009. Expectations of a recovery in CY 2020 has 2020 (over Q1 2019), when the pandemic been belied by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and started to spread beyond China. Prices of these the restrictions put in place to control it. two segments further fell by 51% and 14% The direct and most significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic respectively on year-on-year basis in Q2 2020 when the pandemic gripped the entire world. has been a disruption in economic activities in India, as well as, in • World output is projected to shrink by around most other economies around the world. The lockdowns imposed by governments across the world to contain the spread of virus has 3% in CY 2020, according to IMF. • India's economic growth expected to be affected both production and consumption of basic raw materials. While the severity and extent of spread of the pandemic varies negative for FY 2020-21, according to RBI. across the countries, the global economic output is expected to contract by about 3% according to the latest estimates by IMF. The impact on the domestic economy is also expected to be severe in 2020-21. The Reserve Bank of India and some private research bodies forecast a negative GDP growth for India in FY 2020- 21. The impact of COVID-19 on world commodity markets has been significant as it has affected both the demand and supply of commodities. This has led to a general fall in prices of most commodities, bullion being an exception. With the slump in demand as more and more countries restrict movement of people and goods, the demand for and prices of commodities remain subdued. However, it is expected that as the lockdowns are relaxed or lifted and economies gradually resume to normal functioning, the demand for commodities could revive. Global Commodity Markets in CY 2019 Global commodity derivatives markets recorded robust growth in their volumes during CY 2019 across all the segments, except for non-precious metals. According to data released by the Futures Industry Association (FIA), aggregate commodity derivatives volumes rose by about 14% to 6.33 billion contracts in CY 2019 with varied growth rates across different segments. Precious metals segment, once again proved to be the safe-haven for investors amidst heightened trade tensions and rising uncertainties, recorded 83% growth. Volumes in energy derivatives traded also registered a higher growth of 14% during CY 2019 from about 3% in the previous year. Agricultural commodity derivatives grew at 19% in CY 2019 against 14% growth in 2018. In contrast, the non- precious metals derivatives segment was the only segment that witnessed a reduction in volumes by about 5% during CY 2019, though the fall was less steep compared to the 12% fall in CY 2018. The trends in global commodity derivatives volumes are presented in Chart 1. Chart 1: Global Futures and Options Volumes across Commodity Segments 3,000 2,500 Contracts 2,000 1,500 Million 1,000 500 0 Agriculture Energy Non-Precious Precious Metals Metals 2018 2019 Source: Futures Industry Association 61 MCX Annual Report 2019-20 | Management Discussion And Analysis The year 2019 saw a declining trend in international prices of most commodities, with energy prices posting the steepest fall. Precious metals with its safe haven tag, was the exception. As per the Commodity Market Outlook released by the World Bank, energy prices, while remaining highly volatile, dipped the most, by about 13% in CY 2019, due to a slowdown in global economic activity and rising trade tensions. The slump in demand on account of the COVID -19 pandemic, pushed energy prices down by a further 21% during Q1 2020 on year-on- year (Y-o-Y) basis. Base metal prices registered the next biggest drop of about 10% in CY 2019 and exhibited a similar trend in the first quarter of CY 2020. Prices of commodities in the energy and base metals segments further fell by 51% and 14% respectively in April - June 2020, on Y-o-Y basis with the spread of the pandemic to practically every country of the world. Prices of precious metals, particularly gold, however, recorded a steady growth throughout CY 2019. Gold prices increased by nearly 10% in CY 2019 and shot up by another 21% during January-March 2020. The trend was strengthened during April - June 2020 when the safe haven demand for gold pushed its price up by 30% on Y-o-Y basis. Agricultural commodities segment, on the other hand, remained volatile witnessing mixed trends with fall in prices during the first half and recovering during second half of CY 2019. Region-wise traded volumes of commodity derivatives displayed skewed growth towards Asia during CY 2019. According to FIA, Asia accounted for about 55% of commodity derivatives trade, and also grew at the fastest pace, at about 22% among all the regions in CY 2019. Europe's commodity derivatives market grew by about 15% while that in North America shrank by more than 5% in CY 2019. Chart 2 shows the regional distribution of global commodity derivatives trade volumes in CY 2019. Chart 2: Global Commodity Futures and Options Volumes (2019) - Region wise 4,000 3,500 Contracts 3,000 2,500 2,000 Million 1,500 1,000 500 0 Asia Europe North America Others 2018 2019 Source: Futures Industry Association Performance of Domestic Commodity Markets in FY 2019-20 Indian commodity derivatives markets witnessed robust growth during FY 2019-20, as the aggregate value of commodity futures traded across all exchanges grew by 24% at ` 89.3 lakh crore compared to ` 71.97 lakh crore in FY 2018-19. As a result, the Average Daily Turnover of commodity futures traded on Indian exchanges increased to ` 34,491, the highest since FY 2012-13. In terms of volumes, the Indian commodity futures market expanded by about 23% to 38.87 crore contracts in FY 2019-20 from 31.68 crore contracts in the previous year. The strong growth in futures trading, in tune with the global trends, was primarily driven by the increased volatility in non-agricultural commodities particul