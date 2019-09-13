MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Transcript of the conference call with investors on "MCX Investor Update"

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Investor Update Call September 5, 2019 MANAGEMENT: MR. P. S. REDDY - MANAGING DIRECTOR & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED MR. SANJAY WADHWA - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED MR. NARENDRA AHLAWAT - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE CLEARING CORPORATION LIMITED Page 1 of 13

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited September 05, 2019 Moderator:Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Investor Update Call. We have with us today on the call Mr. P S Reddy - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa - Chief Financial Officer of the company. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing '*' then '0' on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I am now glad to hand the conference over to Mr. P.S. Reddy. Thank you and over to you, sir. P S Reddy:Thank you. Good Afternoon, everybody. Welcome to this conference call which I have decided to have it primarily to address the recent social media attack, some mischievous what you call, so-called whistleblower complaint that was filed with SEBI and then that was further given leg up or prominence in social media network. I thought I should put to rest all speculation and have a concall with you all to clarify and reassure that MCX in safe hands, you do not need to worry about anything and if there is any problem, I myself will come and tell you there is a problem. Okay? That is a kind of my forth righteousness that I want to present to. With me, Mr. Narendra Ahlawat who is the CEO of the MCXCCL and who will be primarily looking after the warehousing part of these. But I will tell you what essentially the complaint is all about. Somebody by name Charul Singh who himself is a fictitious name, a pseudo name or a pen name you can call it even for writing anonymous complaints, nowadays pen names were being used and he is not an employee of the company and he sends to SEBI, telling that there is a lot of malpractices going on in the company. There are four issues that they have raised. This complaint was forwarded by SEBI to us on 27th and then they asked us to respond. So, meanwhile, I think he had also shared his complaint via social media network and that is how it got further circulated and created what to call media trial I would like to call it a media trial or social media trial of MCX. Now, if we look at the items, serious malpractices in cotton trade during the period November 2018 to June 2019. In that, he has alleged two of our valuable customers who have been international traders have delivered the Page 2 of 13

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited September 05, 2019 stock and that stock was not of good quality but then we have passed it off to the investors who have bought on the exchange platform. Here, I would like to clarify that those two participants have been participating on the exchange platform and from say November till maybe May-June they were net buyers on the exchange platform, they took delivery and the same delivery quantity which is kept in the warehouse was sold back in the market by them. So, there is no new stock that was delivered by them against their obligation. So, whatever they received as delivery, they sold it off because they are big trading firms. Nothing amiss out here. This is one part of it. They have taken some names also of one person who received that delivery. One thing I want you all to appreciate is that we have a mechanism of dealing with any complaints. If anyone has a complaint, he has an opportunity to retest the material. So, we always give that opportunity. Now, in one instance, sometime in June maybe, when we received a complaint about a small quantity, I repeat it is a small quantity, we ourselves at our end got it tested and found that the quality and parameters are as per the contract specifications and the delivery is lifted. There is absolutely no problem about anything, and the deliveries are being lifted, it is not that overnight these will happen. In any case, people tend to keep the stock because there is an opportunity on the trading platform that they can deliver it back on the exchange platform. That is the reason why they do not move in and move out unless they want to take it and then do further processing of cotton. That is the way it has happened. Then the second thing that they have raised is siphoning money abroad by altering the contract to higher value. This is absolutely… I do not use very bad word, but then it is nothing but a scandalous allegation that they have made. We did enter into an agreement last year sometime in July-August with PESB, it is a UK company which was shortlisted after following the due process. There were three other vendors for that software. That software is essentially for a gold spot exchange and (NG) natural gas spot exchange also because the thought was there in the government to have a gold spot exchange and NG spot exchange and we want to be there in that space as well. So, we wanted that platform to be done by them. That contract value for software alone is not more than Rs.20 crores. Now that contract even as I am speaking with you, it has not been increased. The contract Page 3 of 13

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited September 05, 2019 specifications have been as agreed upon in the agreement. And if there are any enhancements required, the enhancements will be taken care of by our internal team. So, we will be strengthening our internal technology team to take over that software and then do the needful. There were about 22, 23… I do not know the number of sprints, that is what they are delivering, but 18th or 19th sprints is going on. And once that software is ready, we will be taking over that. This is what the plan of action at this point in time. But be assured that we have not increased the scope, we have not given out any extra money. And even the allegations that our chairman and Mr. Paranjape were to travel together, all is a figment of imagination of the Charul Singh, the so-called anonymous pseudo employee. The third element of it is unable to handle delivery of gold for MMTC-PAMP India. In this, what happened was you all know that we have three vaults where deliveries are given. These three vaults are major vaults which are base vaults which are at Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad has been our delivery center since inception and before the GST regime has come, Ahmedabad was chosen as a delivery center, now the GST anywhere it could be but then we did not change the Ahmedabad base. Now, we had about Rs.500 crores of insurance cover with Brink's Arya, Rs.1,000 crores with Malca, another Rs.500 crores with Sequel. These are the three vaults. All are based in Ahmedabad by the way. Okay? Now, one of our major customers wanted to deliver… whatever the amount. So, why they wanted to deliver there? Because they already have a relationship with Brink's Arya. So, it is just changing the accounting from that client's name to our name without physically moving the gold. Now, if you understand the process, probably you will appreciate how easy or difficult to attend to this request overnight. Whenever the delivery settlement takes place, intent is given by 7 p.m. in the night on the last day of the trading or the first day of the staggered delivery period. 7 o'clock in the evening is given. And next day morning 11 o'clock is a pay-in. So, this particular thing has come on that day evening and the next day morning the pay-in is 11 o'clock and probably this was not realized the gravity of the situation. But then now we have addressed it, we have requested them to increase the insurance cover and they could not do it overnight. So, the gold was moved from this vault to other two vaults where we have a higher insurance cover. But all in all, at that point in Page 4 of 13

