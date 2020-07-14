MCmarket brings "Gourmet to Go" to your front door

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, "white glove service" has taken on a whole new meaning. In this, their 40th Anniversary Year, San Francisco's McCalls Catering & Events is cooking up something new: MCmarket (www.mccallsmarket.com) – bringing all the high-end elegance, world-class cuisine and international flair direct to your door from their kitchen with the highest standards of hygiene that are the "new normal." MCmarket is an exciting and encouraging new play for the well-known legacy company and introduces a fresh twist to the current world of food delivery, and all with contactless delivery by McCalls superior and well-trained staff.

"It takes more than a global pandemic to stop San Francisco society, philanthropy and our need to party," said Lucas Shoemaker, McCalls President. "Until our clients can once again come to our world- class tables, we bring our world-class cuisine to them. From our kitchen to your home or office with all the style that has made McCalls synonymous with good taste for four decades."

As the hospitality industry came to a screeching halt and events quickly dropped off the calendar, the McCalls team spent the lead up to their big 40th anniversary brainstorming new ways to best utilize their fine-tuned skills and keep their hard-working employees. Catering and event production for the foreseeable future wouldn't look the same.

In late March, McCalls was contacted by the San Francisco Human Services Agency (SFHSA), who were searching for a company that could help safely feed individuals in hotels who had been displaced due to COVID-19. Up for the challenge, McCalls dove head-first into the delivery business, shifting into a new business model, while striving to retain the company's core values: make food with the freshest ingredients and a lot of heart. They learned to implement an array of clean and safe practices during this time as well as adapt to the demands of a delivery-focused business. Through this work with the city, the idea for MCmarket was born.

"MCmarket brings the McCalls mindset to new life, providing chef-prepared meals to your dinner tables, backyard get-togethers, and office lunches," explains Lee Gregory, Executive Vice President for McCalls and also a member of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce board of directors and herself a mainstay on Northern California's society pages. "McCalls culinary team is creating beautiful and delicious menus for daily dinners that will change weekly to utilize the freshest, most seasonal ingredients."

Also available are party platters for gatherings of 10-12 guests, perfect for hosting a micro-event or just reconnecting safely with loved ones. According to Gregory, there are lots of options and all with contact-less delivery. For those returning to the office and looking for an easy, healthy lunch option, MCmarket has a wide variety of fresh salads and grain bowls to feel nourished and taken care of.

"Keeping connected to the community and supporting small businesses has also been a priority for McCalls during this time, " says Gregory. "So MCmarket has partnered with local farmers, breweries and wineries to bring customers the best quality product on a hyper-local level."

MCmarket's offerings are adaptive and all-encompassing. Whether you're seeking family weeknight dinners after weeks of cooking fatigue, or hosting a small backyard get together, micro or virtual event, MCmarket is there to meet that need. All packaging is compostable or recyclable and delivered via no-contact delivery to your doorstep by a friendly McCalls face.

What MCmarket Offers

Weekday meal deliveries

Weekday meal subscriptions

Office lunch catering

Large-format Party Platters & Holiday Menus

Safe, no-contact delivery as well as pick-up

Packaging compostable or recyclable

Fresh locally sourced ingredients

Partnerships with local food and beverage providers

Same-day preparation and delivery

Media contact: David Perry & Associates, Inc. / David Perry

(415) 676-7007 / news@davidperry.com

SOURCE McCalls Catering & Events