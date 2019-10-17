Log in
MD|DC Credit Union Association : Citing the APR as a key factor in its decision-making, Money picked the Visa Titanium Signature Rewards Card offered by Andrews Federal Credit Union as the Best Low Interest-Rate credit.

10/17/2019 | 11:39am EDT

Money states:

'With an APR that starts below 8%, this Visa card from Andrews Federal Credit Union has the lowest non-teaser APR rate in MagnifyMoney's database. It's a repeat winner in this category, and we're willing to bet that people searching for no interest credit cards won't be disappointed by this card's terms.'

Key Terms for the Visa Titanium Signature Rewards Card:
• Rewards: Three points per $1 spent on gas and groceries, 1.5 points per $1 spent elsewhere.
• Annual Fee: $0
• APR: 7.99%-18%

Money notes that credit unions don't have to answer to shareholders the way banks do, so they are a good resource for consumers looking for low APR credit cards.

Disclaimer

MD|DC Credit Union Association published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:38:06 UTC
