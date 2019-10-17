MD|DC Credit Union Association : Citing the APR as a key factor in its decision-making, Money picked the Visa Titanium Signature Rewards Card offered by Andrews Federal Credit Union as the Best Low Interest-Rate credit.

Citing the APR as a key factor in its decision-making, Money picked the Visa Titanium Signature Rewards Card offered by Andrews Federal Credit Union as the Best Low Interest-Rate credit.

Money states:

'With an APR that starts below 8%, this Visa card from Andrews Federal Credit Union has the lowest non-teaser APR rate in MagnifyMoney's database. It's a repeat winner in this category, and we're willing to bet that people searching for no interest credit cards won't be disappointed by this card's terms.'

Key Terms for the Visa Titanium Signature Rewards Card:

• Rewards: Three points per $1 spent on gas and groceries, 1.5 points per $1 spent elsewhere.

• Annual Fee: $0

• APR: 7.99%-18%

Money notes that credit unions don't have to answer to shareholders the way banks do, so they are a good resource for consumers looking for low APR credit cards.