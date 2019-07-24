MD|DC Credit Union Association : Come out and join us for the PSCU Roadshow taking place on August 27, 2019, at the . See what they are working on to help grow your credit union and serve credit union members!

Come out and join us for the PSCU Roadshow taking place on August 27, 2019, at the MD|DC Credit Union Association. See what they are working on to help grow your credit union and serve credit union members!

This event will present PSCU's roadmap for credit unions covering topics including operations, fraud, and risk management. There will also be a discussion on market opportunities and time to chat with your PSCU team, face to face. Take a look at the Agenda below.

REGISTER NOW!

For more information on this event please contact:

Leslie Poole

SVP of Credit Union Solutions

443.325.0781