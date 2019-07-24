Log in
MD|DC Credit Union Association : Come out and join us for the PSCU Roadshow taking place on August 27, 2019, at the . See what they are working on to help grow your credit union and serve credit union members!

07/24/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Come out and join us for the PSCU Roadshow taking place on August 27, 2019, at the MD|DC Credit Union Association. See what they are working on to help grow your credit union and serve credit union members!

This event will present PSCU's roadmap for credit unions covering topics including operations, fraud, and risk management. There will also be a discussion on market opportunities and time to chat with your PSCU team, face to face. Take a look at the Agenda below.

REGISTER NOW!

For more information on this event please contact:
Leslie Poole
SVP of Credit Union Solutions
443.325.0781

MD|DC Credit Union Association published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 22:24:10 UTC
