MD Magazine :® Launches Schizophrenia Treatment Approaches and Relapse Prevention Video Series

MD Magazine®, a digital portal focused on providing physicians with the most valuable and up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them provide the best patient care, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “Expert Perspectives on Schizophrenia Treatment Approaches and Relapse Prevention.” The video series welcomes several experts in the management of schizophrenia who will delve into discussions regarding the use of long-acting injectable antipsychotics in patients with schizophrenia, and considerations for managing patients on therapy to improve rates of adherence and decrease the risk for relapse.

“Many patients diagnosed with schizophrenia don’t really respond to treatment, or they have difficulty sticking to taking their prescribed medications,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of MD Magazine®. “During this cutting-edge video series, our experts come together to discuss treatment, management and relapse prevention for patients diagnosed with this complex, long-term medical illness.”

This “Peer Exchange” panel features three distinguished experts: moderator John M. Kane, M.D., professor and chairman of psychiatry at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell; Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D., Lawrence C. Kolb professor and chairman of the department of psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons; and T. Scott Stroup, M.D., M.P.H., professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The first segment of this “Peer Exchange” series will review the unmet needs and current challenges in managing and treating schizophrenia. Panelists will also explore emerging agents and novel management approaches as well as the importance of relapse prevention in schizophrenia. In addition, the panel will discuss the impact of adherence and the benefits of long-acting injectables in schizophrenia.

