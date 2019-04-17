Log in
MD Magazine :® Launches Schizophrenia Treatment Approaches and Relapse Prevention Video Series

04/17/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

The expert “Peer Exchange” is presented by MD Magazine® along with The American Journal of Managed Care® and Pharmacy Times®

MD Magazine®, a digital portal focused on providing physicians with the most valuable and up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them provide the best patient care, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, Expert Perspectives on Schizophrenia Treatment Approaches and Relapse Prevention.” The video series welcomes several experts in the management of schizophrenia who will delve into discussions regarding the use of long-acting injectable antipsychotics in patients with schizophrenia, and considerations for managing patients on therapy to improve rates of adherence and decrease the risk for relapse.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005804/en/

“Many patients diagnosed with schizophrenia don’t really respond to treatment, or they have difficulty sticking to taking their prescribed medications,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of MD Magazine®. “During this cutting-edge video series, our experts come together to discuss treatment, management and relapse prevention for patients diagnosed with this complex, long-term medical illness.”

This “Peer Exchange” panel features three distinguished experts: moderator John M. Kane, M.D., professor and chairman of psychiatry at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell; Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D., Lawrence C. Kolb professor and chairman of the department of psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons; and T. Scott Stroup, M.D., M.P.H., professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The first segment of this “Peer Exchange” series will review the unmet needs and current challenges in managing and treating schizophrenia. Panelists will also explore emerging agents and novel management approaches as well as the importance of relapse prevention in schizophrenia. In addition, the panel will discuss the impact of adherence and the benefits of long-acting injectables in schizophrenia.

For more information and to view the video series on MDMag.com, click here. The series can also be viewed on AJMC.com and PharmacyTimes.com.

About MD Magazine®

MD Magazine® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources designed to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insight and analysis from physician contributors and other resources. MD Magazine® is part of MJH Associates, Inc., the largest privately held, independent full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
