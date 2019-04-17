MD Magazine :® Launches Schizophrenia Treatment Approaches and Relapse Prevention Video Series

MD Magazine®, a digital portal focused on providing physicians
with the most valuable and up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific
resources to help them provide the best patient care, presents its most
recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “Expert
Perspectives on Schizophrenia Treatment Approaches and Relapse Prevention.”
The video series welcomes several experts in the management of
schizophrenia who will delve into discussions regarding the use
of long-acting injectable antipsychotics in patients with schizophrenia,
and considerations for managing patients on therapy to improve rates of
adherence and decrease the risk for relapse.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005804/en/
“Many patients diagnosed with schizophrenia don’t really respond to
treatment, or they have difficulty sticking to taking their prescribed
medications,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates,
Inc., parent company of MD Magazine®. “During
this cutting-edge video series, our experts come together to discuss
treatment, management and relapse prevention for patients diagnosed with
this complex, long-term medical illness.”
This “Peer Exchange” panel features three distinguished experts:
moderator John M. Kane, M.D., professor and chairman of
psychiatry at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at
Hofstra/Northwell; Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D., Lawrence C. Kolb
professor and chairman of the department of psychiatry at Columbia
University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons; and T. Scott
Stroup, M.D., M.P.H., professor of psychiatry at Columbia
University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
The first segment of this “Peer Exchange” series will review the unmet
needs and current challenges in managing and treating schizophrenia.
Panelists will also explore emerging agents and novel management
approaches as well as the importance of relapse prevention in
schizophrenia. In addition, the panel will discuss the impact of
adherence and the benefits of long-acting injectables in schizophrenia.
For more information and to view the video series on MDMag.com, click here.
The series can also be viewed on AJMC.com
and PharmacyTimes.com.
