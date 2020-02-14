Log in
MDARD Accepting Nominations for Food and Ag Exporter of the Year, Rising Star Awards

02/14/2020 | 06:37pm EST

Applications Due by Monday, March 16

For Immediate Release: February 14, 2020
Media Contact: Jessy Sielski, 517-284-5725
Program Contact: Jamie Zmitko-Somers, 517-284-5669

LANSING - Are you a Michigan food and agriculture company growing substantially in the global marketplace? If you are, you could be the state's next 'Ag Exporter of the Year.' The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is now accepting applications for the 2020 'Ag Exporter of the Year' award.

Each year, MDARD recognizes a leading food or agriculture exporter by presenting the 'Michigan Ag Exporter of the Year' award to a deserving company. The award recognizes outstanding companies for their efforts to increase exports of Michigan food and agriculture products.

Companies of all sizes are encouraged to apply. Eligibility is limited to Michigan food and agriculture producers, manufacturers or shippers who are aggressively pursuing international markets and increasing export sales. Products must be more than 50 percent grown, processed or manufactured in Michigan.

The winner of the 'Michigan Ag Exporter of the Year' award is selected by international trade industry representatives based on export growth, innovation, and the pursuit of new export markets.

The Michigan Ag Exporter of the Year award was first awarded in 2006. Previous winners include Sklarczyk Seed Farm, Dr. John's Candies, Bayside Best Beans, Star of the West Milling, Continental Dairy, Connor Sports, Graceland Fruit, Cherry Central, Zeeland Farm Service, Walters Gardens, Honee Bear Canning, Cooperative Elevator Company, and Michigan Apple Committee.

Applications are due by 5:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020.

For more information, and an application, visit www.Michigan.gov/AgExport or contact Jamie Zmitko-Somers at 517-284-5738.

###

