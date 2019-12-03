MDCO, IPHS, BREW, and CARB Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
12/03/2019 | 11:01pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
The Medicines Company (NASDAQ GS: MDCO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to The Medicines Company’s agreement to be acquired by Novartis AG. Shareholders of The Medicines Company will receive $85.00 in cash for each share of The Medicines Company owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-medicines-company.
Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPHS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Innophos’ agreement to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Innophos will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Innophos owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-innophos-holdings-inc.
Craft Beer Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BREW) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Craft Beer Alliance’s agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch. Shareholders of Craft Beer Alliance will receive $16.50 for each share of Craft Beer Alliance owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-craft-brew-alliance-inc.
Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: CARB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carbonite’s agreement to be acquired by Open Text Corporation. Shareholders of Carbonite will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of Carbonite owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carbonite-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.