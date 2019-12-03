Log in
MDCO, IPHS, BREW, and CARB Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

12/03/2019 | 11:01pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ GS: MDCO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to The Medicines Company’s agreement to be acquired by Novartis AG. Shareholders of The Medicines Company will receive $85.00 in cash for each share of The Medicines Company owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-medicines-company.

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPHS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Innophos’ agreement to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Innophos will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Innophos owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-innophos-holdings-inc.

Craft Beer Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BREW) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Craft Beer Alliance’s agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch. Shareholders of Craft Beer Alliance will receive $16.50 for each share of Craft Beer Alliance owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-craft-brew-alliance-inc.

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: CARB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carbonite’s agreement to be acquired by Open Text Corporation. Shareholders of Carbonite will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of Carbonite owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carbonite-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

© GlobeNewswire 2019
