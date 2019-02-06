MDLIVE Introduces Asynchronous Visit Capabilities on its Virtual Healthcare Platform for Hospitals and Health Systems

Sunrise, Fla., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLIVE Inc., which is focused on delivering high-quality, convenient, cost-effective online medical, dermatological and behavioral healthcare, today launched MDLIVE Go, a new product that reflects the company’s commitment to further enhance the flexibility and power of the MDLIVE healthcare platform. MDLIVE Go enables the growing roster of hospital and health system clients to offer both asynchronous and synchronous virtual visits on a single platform.

Specifically, MDLIVE Go equips the company’s clients with technology to offer their patients the ability to submit a condition-specific assessment and receive a personalized plan of care, including prescriptions when necessary, within two hours. Conditions that may be supported by MDLIVE Go include acute issues such as sinus infections, pink eye and urinary tract infections; chronic issues such as allergies and medication refills; and preventive care issues such as mammograms and other orders.

With MDLIVE Go, the MDLIVE Expert Engine interviews patients, and the results are sent to a specially-trained provider who reviews the case, formulates a treatment plan and prescribes a medication or orders when appropriate. Within two hours the patient receives a notification via email and can sign into the MDLIVE portal to review his or her plan of care. Prescriptions are sent electronically to the patient’s pharmacy of choice.

MDLIVE Go offers significant benefits that enhance both the patient and provider experience, including:

Convenient and consistent capture of a patient’s medical history using MDLIVE’s improved triage experience, which ensures high quality documentation, increased efficiency and improved satisfaction by helping route patients to the proper level of care

More streamlined and consistent creation of an evidence-based patient treatment plan while reducing provider time spent on documentation

A discrete and secure messaging option that encourages patients to seek care for conditions that they might otherwise avoid talking about directly to a provider

“MDLIVE Go is our latest offering that enhances the high-quality online healthcare experience our clients offer to their patients,” said Rich Berner, Chief Executive Officer of MDLIVE. “This program brings a new level of convenience and value while maintaining the same quality of care that defines MDLIVE as one of the nation’s leading telehealth providers. MDLIVE Go further demonstrates our commitment to moving beyond virtualizing care toward automating the simple and routine for the benefit of consumers, clinicians and the healthcare system overall.”

“Through its utilization of expert system rules backed by evidence-based medicine, MDLIVE Go challenges the outdated healthcare model by offering hyper-convenient treatment options to primary care patients while enabling providers and our health system clients to efficiently manage more patients without compromising treatment quality,” said Dr. Lyle Berkowitz, Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Product Strategy at MDLIVE. “We are constantly looking to augment MDLIVE’s virtual healthcare platform with the latest intelligent technology that solves costly and time-consuming inefficiencies within the healthcare industry.”

MDLIVE Go is currently available to select hospitals and health systems. The company’s launch plan for the product calls for the expansion of MDLIVE Go as well as the augmentation of its capabilities with AI-driven technology such as the virtual chatbot Sophie.

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE was founded on the principle that healthcare should be simple, fast and uncomplicated. Since 2009, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to deliver high-quality, convenient and cost-efficient care to patients and organizations across the United States. Through MDLIVE’s comprehensive telehealth platform, millions of people are empowered with 24/7/365 access to the company’s network of board-certified internists, family practitioners, pediatricians, emergency room specialists, dermatologists, psychiatrists, and counselors. The company constantly looks to break scientific and industry barriers by pairing cutting-edge technologies, automation philosophies and evidence-based content with a vision to improve both efficiency and quality. At the same time, Sophie, MDLIVE’s personal health assistant, aims to improve the consumer experience via a multi-channel approach that can evolve quickly as new technologies become available. MDLIVE’s HIPAA- and PHI-compliant, cloud-based platform gives registered users access to virtual consultations through secure online video, phone or the MDLIVE app.

