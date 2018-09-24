MEBIAS Discovery Receives Grant from NIDA to Advance Its Signaling-Pathway Selective Mu-Opioid Receptor Drug Candidate

MEBIAS Discovery, an emerging leader in the field of drug discovery
targeting G-protein coupled receptors, has secured grant funding from
the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) to progress a mu-opioid
receptor candidate. Preclinical data presented last year at the Academic
Drug Discovery Consortium revealed that its G-protein agonists lack
the dangerous side effects of respiratory depression and abuse potential
associated with all currently marketed opioids. MEBIAS Discovery will
use the NIDA funds to complete preclinical pharmacological and
pharmaceutical profiling. A portion of the activities will continue to
be supported by BioAdvance.
Once milestones outlined in the grant are met, MEBIAS is eligible for
continued funding from NIDA to progress the lead compound into Phase 1
clinical studies.
According to the American
Society of Addiction Medicine and the NIH,
over two million Americans abused or were dependent on prescription
opioids and over 19,000 died of overdoses from prescription opioid pain
medications. Respiratory depression is the leading cause of death
associated with opioids.
“Given the overwhelming societal need for new pain drugs, we are excited
to advance our lead candidate towards IND filing and human clinical
Phase 1 studies,” said Lawrence Kuo, Ph.D., one of the founding partners
of MEBIAS Discovery. “These compounds could redefine the risk-benefit
paradigm of opioids and thereby lessen the opioid crisis our nation is
facing.”
This content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not
necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of
Health.
