MEC David Maynier on Coronavirus Covid-19 Level 3 safety measures

06/01/2020 | 02:26am EDT

Alert Level 3: An appeal to employers and employees to maintain Covid-19 safety measures

Tomorrow (1 June 2020), we move to Alert Level 3 which is welcomed as an opportunity to begin to breathe new life into the economy in the Western Cape. However, for us to ensure that businesses remain open and more people get back to work, it is important that all employers and employees adhere to the critical safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Importantly, if employees can continue to work from home they must do so. Staying at home ensures that those who can't work from home can return to work safely as the number of people on public transport and in the workplace are reduced and social distancing can be maintained.

We have a number of valuable resources for employers and employees returning to work, which can be found on the Western Cape government's website.

For employers:

For employees:

Complaints about non-compliant businesses made to the Department of Economic Development and Tourism using the online form will be dealt with as a matter of urgency. Where we can assist and advise businesses to implement these necessary safety measures, we will do so, but where there are serious violations of the safety measures these will be reported to the Department of Employment and Labour with a request for immediate action which may include temporary closure of the business.

And please remember the five golden rules:

  1. Work from home if you can, or if you are feeling unwell
  2. Practice social distancing and stay 1.5 metres from others
  3. Wash or sanitise hands regularly
  4. Practice good hygiene
  5. Wear a face mask or a face covering when in public

For any questions on implementing safety guidelines in the workplace, businesses can email us at supportbusiness@wesgro.co.za

We will all have to pull together, and we will all have to work together, in the coming days, and weeks, and months because, in the end, it is up to all of us to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

Enqueries:
Francine Higham, Spokesperson for the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities (Responsible for the Provincial Treasury and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism)
Cell: 071 087 5150
E-mail: francine.higham@westerncape.gov.za

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 06:25:02 UTC
