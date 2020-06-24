Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEC Ivan Meyer visits grain farmers in the Swartland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Minister Meyer visits grain farmers in the Swartland

Yesterday, the Western Cape MEC of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, and Executive Mayor of Swartland Municipality, Mr Tjimen van Essen visited Swartland grain and livestock farmers, Alfreda Mars and Andries van der Poll.

Alfreda Mars farms with sheep and grain on her farm, Middelpos 946.

According to Mars, the farm's grain production has been doing well over the past two years. The drought, however, has also impacted her yield.

She is supported by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture who with Grain SA and the Red Meat Producers Organisation (RPO) provides funding, mentorship, training and market access support.

Her plans include expanding into intensive sheep farming which will make her farm more sustainable.

Mars: 'Grain is always a challenge in times of drought. My intention is, therefore, to grow the sheep farming side of my business and even venture into vegetable farming.'

Andries van der Poll farms 16km outside Riebeeck West on the farm, Klipdrift.

Voted Grain SA's Best New Era Commercial Farmer in 2019, van der Poll is well on his way to becoming a very successful commercial farmer.

His main product lines include livestock (sheep and cattle) various grains, and soon they will start with bees.

Further funding was recently approved to fund his proposed diversification model aimed at intensive livestock production.

Van der Poll: 'I aim to diversify. My current yield is about 3,1 t/ha for wheat, 13t/ha for maize on 20 ha, 10 ha of Lucerne. I aim to achieve a 140% weaning percentage for my sheep as well as a fully expanded agri-tourism component.

Commenting on his visit to the two farmers MEC Meyer expressed his satisfaction with their progress to date.

According to MEC Meyer, building a sustainable farming business requires hard work, passion, partnerships, skills, mentoring and a willingness to learn from colleagues and other farmers. Today I saw these in action at both Middelpos and Klipdrift farms.

MEC Meyer: 'I am pleased that what I saw today was two good farming businesses. Both farmers are committed to growing their farms into sustainable enterprises. They are also determined to contribute to the food basket of the Swartland Region.'

'The Western Cape Government will through its partnerships with commodity organisations such as Grain SA and RPO continue to support these farmers. Success in agriculture always happens when people are in the business #ForTheLoveOfAgriculture. Today I witnessed this again.' concluded Meyer.

Enquiries
Daniel Johnson, Spokesperson for Minister Ivan Meyer
Tel: 079 990 4231
E-mail: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aNATIONAL BANK OF MALAWI : CEO Hails Mulanje Centre for Excellent Audit
AQ
05:06aUNITY BANK : Dynamiss Partner to Enhance E-Learning
AQ
05:05aNet Asset Value(s)
AQ
05:05aADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:04aSHAPE ROBOTICS A/S : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
AQ
05:03aINTERTEK : Dony Mask - Wholesale face mask supplier exporter to GGC Countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
AQ
05:00aBenchmark invited to US Senate for third time; Simon Moores to speak on rebuilding America's supply chains for electric vehicle revolution
GL
04:59aINTERTEK : Dony Mask - Reliable wholesale face mask supplier exporter from Vietnam to USA, UK
AQ
04:58aWIRECARD : Former Wirecard CEO freed on bail in missing billions case
RE
04:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2GOLD : Gold shines as coronavirus surge unnerves investors
3NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
4NOKIA OYJ : New Nokia CEO Lundmark to take over a month earlier than planned
5DUFRY AG : Dufry to implement a global restructuring program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group