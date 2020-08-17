Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEC Ivan Meyer welcomes the sale and distribution of alcohol under Coronaviurs COVID-19alert level 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 03:38am EDT

The Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, welcomes the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to resume the sale and distribution of alcohol under Alert Level 2 from midnight, 17 August 2020.

Minister Meyer: 'I welcome the resumption of local trade and distribution. The wine industry is of crucial importance to the economy of the Western Cape. The resumption of sales and distribution will save lives and livelihoods.'

Minister Meyer had warned earlier that the banning of domestic sales could lead to the destruction of the wine industry.

Meyer continues: 'Domestic sales still represent more than half of total wine sales. Furthermore, the domestic market is of importance to the 76% of producers and 72% of cellars harvesting or crushing less than 500 tons per annum. Lifting the ban on domestic sale of wine, is the only way to halt further job losses, business closures and irreversible damage to the industry.'

Meyer expressed his confidence in the industry's ability to bounce back.

Meyer: 'The wine industry suffered damage during this period. It will recuperate and be even be more robust than before. There should, however, be no more bans on domestic or export sales of wine. The industry must establish itself as a responsible producer and supplier of alcohol in terms of the application of (Alert Level-2) Covid-19 regulations as well as in confronting the strong anti-alcohol sentiment.'

The banning of alcohol sales and distribution has resulted in many job losses in the wine industry.

Minister Meyer: 'Workers and the wine value chain must now be allowed to carry on with their business without any further interruptions.

'My main priority is to grow the agricultural economy and create jobs. The wine industry will play a significant role in the economic recovery of the Western Cape. I have set a goal for the Provincial Agricultural Sector to increase its exports by at least 5% over the next five years. While wine is an agricultural product which contributes significantly to the national gross domestic product, it also impacts directly on agri tourism in the Western Cape.'

The journey to economic recovery can now begin' concluded Meyer.

Media Enquiries:

Daniel Johnson
Spokesperson for Minister Ivan Meyer
Tel: 079 990 4231
Email: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:37:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:03aSFL : Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2020 Results
PU
04:03aTAGANROG BOILER MAKING WORKS KRASNY KOTELSHCHIK : “Krasny Kotelshchik” continues cooperation with the largest thermal power plant of the Republic of Tatarstan
PU
04:03aSKYLARK : Notice Regarding Extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date
PU
04:03aINTER ACTION : 【Delayed】A financial results briefing session was held for analysts and institutional investors
PU
04:02aTesting of CanSino's COVID-19 candidate vaccine begins in Russia
RE
04:02aAF GRUPPEN : Invitation to presentation of the Q2 2020 results
AQ
04:01aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : increases rewards for edge-selling partners
AQ
04:01aWALLENSTAM : The Board of Directors decides to call an Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
04:01aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : and RS look to drive industrial digital transformation
AQ
04:01aFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Tenured Executive as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : German watchdog launches Amazon investigation
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron decides to restructure Mikron Berlin under its own management
4SASOL LIMITED : SASOL : Audited financial results for the year ended 30 June 2020
5TORM PLC : TORM : Second Quarter and Half-Year Report 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group