MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube invites inputs for drafting of State of KwaZulu-Natal Economy Address

05/28/2020 | 01:38am EDT

Media Alert and statement by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube on the State of the KZN Economy Address

On the 2nd June, I will present the State of the KZN Economy Address during the virtual sitting of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

As an elected public representative, I understand that I represent the aspirations of the millions of people across all corners of the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

It is for these reasons that I am inviting the people of this province to contribute towards the drafting of this Budget Speech.

My personal email address is nomusa.dube-ncube@kznedtea.gov.za or WhatsApp number 079 955 6665

When sending your input, you are requested to state your name, area where you live and your contact details.

Also, kindly pin down the following:-

  1. What should be done to grow the economy of the province?
  2. Which sector of the economy must receive more attention?
  3. What should we do to drive rural and township economy?
  4. Do you think entrepreneurship revolution could be the answer?
  5. Any tips on the rollout of digital infrastructure?

As we rebuild our economy we have said all entities under the department must ensure that all entrepreneurs across all corners of the province have access to finance. Tell us what is your view around that?

We have also joined forces with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pietermaritzburg Chamber, various chambers across the province and the private sector including financial institutions.

We have jointly undertaken to embark on more awareness programmes in order to promote access to finance and markets, competitiveness, and localisation, among other things critical to entrepreneurs.

What can we do to strengthen this partnership?

As the department we want to achieve equality, create jobs and reduce poverty and most importantly, we want to remove obstacles to transformation, including lack of funding and market access for new entrants and black businesses.

The media and members of the public are encouraged to have a conversation around all these issues.

This virtual sitting will also be streamed live on KZN Legislature Youtube and other platforms.

Enquiries:
Ndabezinhle Sibiya
Cell: 082 375 4742

Nathi Olifant
Cell: 060 970 5113

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 05:37:09 UTC
