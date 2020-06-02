MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube tables Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs's Budget Vote before KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, 2 Jun

KZN EDTEA MEC to deliver her budget vote to the provincial legislature via virtual platforms
KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube will table her Budget Vote Speech before the KZN Provincial Legislature on Tuesday.
Among other things, MEC Dube-Ncube's state of the economy budget speech will account on the milestones scored in the most recent financial year as well as chart the way forward on the Department's Economic Recovery Plan post-Covid-19.
MEC Dube-Ncube will present Budget Vote 4 of the Department on 02 June 2020 and members of the media will be apprised in advance on the connectivity platforms.
Details of the Premier's Budget Vote are as follows:
Venue: KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission (Virtual)
Date: Tuesday 02 June 2020
Time: 15:15pm
NB: EDTEA Budget Vote 4 will be live-streamed on various media platforms, EDTEA and provincial government social media platforms.
Issued by the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ministry
