MEDATURE: Brand Introduction

MEDATURE, an American brand with strong academia background, develops highly efficacious skincare regimen that guarantee results. The cutting-edge formulations are based on simple science to offer proof, not promises.

This is a place where science works in perfect harmony with nature and years of medical research meet the latest skincare innovations. The scientists behind MEDATURE’s product development include world-recognized dermatologists and researchers, who are regularly featured in medical publications. They apply vast knowledge and experience within the entire spectrum of cosmetic and medical dermatology in testing and proving the efficacy of MEDATURE’s product line.

Across the globe, MEDATURE also collaborates with a group of the world’s finest laboratories that lead their respective fields to create scientifically verified, best-in-class formulations.

Although MEDATURE’s products address a myriad of specific skin concerns, ranging from barrier damage to pigmentation, acne and aging, they all embody the company’s core mission: precise skin care with no nonsense.

This core mission demonstrates a highest respect for science, a strong belief in products that target the origins of skin concerns, and a modern approach to decluttering overcomplicated routines. With Medature, your skincare routine is pared down to 4 easy steps.

Step 1 – Plantract Cleansing Gel – removes makeup and other impurities, while calming the delicate skin barrier.

– – removes makeup and other impurities, while calming the delicate skin barrier. Step 2 – Energizing Q Toner – preps the skin for the moisturizing step, while helping reenergize cell repair.

– – preps the skin for the moisturizing step, while helping reenergize cell repair. Step 3 Hydro Bright Treatment – invigorating brightening treatment and pigment corrector that uses powerful ingredients to help even and lighten skin, resulting in a youthful radiance.



-AND/OR-

Encapsulated Retinol Serum – works overnight to reduce the appearance of aging and loss of firmness for a renewed appearance by morning.

Step 4 – PSL Repair Moisturizer – nourishes all skin types, and is especially effective for revitalizing dry and sensitive skin. The versatile formulation features innovative PSL emulsion technology to better repair skin barrier and stabilize sensitized skin.

All MEDATURE products are formulated without harmful ingredients including drying alcohol, fragrances, colorants or essential oils. They are also sulfates, parabens and phthalates-free.

MEDATURE combines and balances natural ingredients with the power of science and technology. The simple 4-step system can be used together or separately in any combinations. With the complete routine, MEDATURE brings you incredible skincare experience with visibly improved skin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005722/en/