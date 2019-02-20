Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEDEQUITIES REALTY TRUST, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:16pm EST
  • Do you own shares of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT)?
     
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 2, 2019?

  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (“MedEquities” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MRT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (“Omega”) (NYSE: OHI) in a transaction valued at approximately $600 million.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of MedEquities will receive 0.235 Omega common shares plus $2.00 in cash for each share of MedEquities common stock.  Separately, MedEquities will declare a special cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable to the holders of record of MedEquities common stock as of the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the trading day immediately prior to the closing date of the transaction.

If you own common stock of MedEquities and purchased any shares before January 2, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:47pNew Details of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Health Venture Emerge in Court Testimony
DJ
08:46pAllied Universal to Receive Major Investment from CDPQ
GL
08:41pVIPSHOP : Investor Presentation
PU
08:38pLENOVO : PC maker Lenovo returns to profit in third-quarter on strong performance across business groups
RE
08:36pSTOCKLAND : supports flood relief efforts in Townsville
PU
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates APE as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates CWN as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates FMG as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pCARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY : Garden Island Microgrid Commissioning Complete
PU
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates SXY as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart fined $133 million by Britain's financial watchdog
2SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
3Oil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G at nearly $2,000
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : DOJ, SEC Subpoena J&J for Talc Safety Information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.