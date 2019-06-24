MEDIA ADVISORY: Books-A-Million to Welcome Senator Tom Cotton for Author Event, June 29

Books-A-Million:

WHAT: Books-A-Million invites guests to a book signing and meet-and-greet event with Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton on Saturday, June 29. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Cotton will sign copies of his new book, “Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour at Arlington National Cemetery,” at the Books-A- Million located inside Central Mall at 3501 Mall Drive in Texarkana, Texas.

“Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery” is not only an inspiring portrait of Arlington National Cemetery's Old Guard, but also a personal chronicle of Senator Cotton’s time as a platoon leader in the unit. In writing and researching the book, Senator Cotton returned to Arlington and shadowed the regiment’s soldiers, from daily funerals to the state funeral of President George H. W. Bush. Indeed, he relived the honor – and the challenges – of duty at the nation’s “most sacred shrine,” whose hallowed grounds contain some of the most famous names in military and political history, including presidents, Supreme Court justices, five-star generals and Medal of Honor recipients, as well as liberated slaves, and, at the fabled Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the bodies of soldiers known only to God.

Cotton is a U.S. Senator from Arkansas. He served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division and in Afghanistan with a Provincial Reconstruction Team. Between combat tours, he served with the United States Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment (“The Old Guard”) at Arlington National Cemetery. His military decorations include the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Ranger Tab. He served one term in the House of Representatives before election to the Senate. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, Tom is married to Anna and they have two sons, Gabriel and Daniel.

The senator will meet with fans and sign and personalize copies of his book during this event. Attendees can purchase “Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery” at the Central Mall Books-A-Million for $28.99.

WHERE: Central Mall Books-A-Million

3501 Mall Drive

Texarkana, TX 75503

WHEN: Saturday, June 29, 2019