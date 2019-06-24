MEDIA ADVISORY: Books-A-Million to Welcome Senator Tom Cotton for Author Event, June 29

Books-A-Million:
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
Books-A-Million invites guests to a book signing and
meet-and-greet event with Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton on Saturday,
June 29. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Cotton will sign
copies of his new book, “Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour at
Arlington National Cemetery,” at the Books-A- Million located
inside Central Mall at 3501 Mall Drive in Texarkana, Texas.
|
|
|
|
|
“Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery” is
not only an inspiring portrait of Arlington National Cemetery's Old
Guard, but also a personal chronicle of Senator Cotton’s time as a
platoon leader in the unit. In writing and researching the book,
Senator Cotton returned to Arlington and shadowed the regiment’s
soldiers, from daily funerals to the state funeral of President
George H. W. Bush. Indeed, he relived the honor – and the challenges
– of duty at the nation’s “most sacred shrine,” whose hallowed
grounds contain some of the most famous names in military and
political history, including presidents, Supreme Court justices,
five-star generals and Medal of Honor recipients, as well as
liberated slaves, and, at the fabled Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,
the bodies of soldiers known only to God.
|
|
|
|
|
Cotton is a U.S. Senator from Arkansas. He served in Iraq with the
101st Airborne Division and in Afghanistan with a Provincial
Reconstruction Team. Between combat tours, he served with the United
States Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment (“The Old Guard”) at Arlington
National Cemetery. His military decorations include the Bronze Star,
the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Ranger Tab. He served one term
in the House of Representatives before election to the Senate. A
graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, Tom is married
to Anna and they have two sons, Gabriel and Daniel.
|
|
|
|
|
The senator will meet with fans and sign and personalize copies of
his book during this event. Attendees can purchase “Sacred Duty: A
Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery” at the Central Mall
Books-A-Million for $28.99.
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
Central Mall Books-A-Million
|
|
|
|
3501 Mall Drive
|
|
|
|
Texarkana, TX 75503
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
Saturday, June 29, 2019
|
|
|
|
9:30 a.m.
|
|
|
|
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second
largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got
its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now
operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com.
While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the
same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys,
games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest
Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder.
Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter,
Instagram,
Facebook
and Pinterest
to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005600/en/