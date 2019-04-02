Log in
MEDIA ADVISORY: Education Leader Matthew Peterson Will Speak at ASU GSV Summit

04/02/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

San Diego, Calif., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND Research Institute Co-founder Dr. Matthew Peterson will participate as a panelist at the upcoming ASU GSV Summit. Peterson created ST Math®, which serves more than 1.2 million students, creating learning environments that can yield the next generation of STEM leaders. The panel, titled “Translation Please? How the Science of Learning Can Drive Impact in School, in Tech and at Scale,” will focus on bringing science learning into the classroom.

WHAT: Researchers today know more about the science of learning than ever before. Yet, a gap remains between learning science principles and high-quality teaching and learning. As an education community, how do we marry the very best of learning science to drive greater outcomes to meet the needs of the whole child? In this session, hear from national innovators, education practitioners, tech leaders and resource providers to learn how it can be done.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 9, 2019; 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. PST

WHERE: Harbor F, 2nd Floor at the Manchester Grand Hyatt
1 Market Pl., San Diego, CA 92101

WHO: Moderator:

Dr. Matthew Peterson will speak at ASU GSV Summit on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.


  • Mike Lamb - Executive Director, Washington D.C., Turnaround for Children

Panelists:

  • Dr. Matthew Peterson - Co-founder and Chief Research & Development Officer, MIND Research Institute
  • Chris Liang-Vergara - Chief of Learning Innovation, LEAP Innovations
  • Steve Merrill - Chief Content Officer, Edutopia
  • Dr. Melissa Kim - Deputy Chancellor of Social, Emotional, and Academic Development, D.C. Public Schools


About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a Pre-K-8 visual instructional program that builds a deep conceptual understanding of math through rigorous learning and creative problem solving. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Game Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

Kelsey Skaggs
MIND Research Institute
9493458722
kskaggs@mindresearch.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
