Precision Medicine World Conference

WHAT: Presentation, How Genomics and Artificial Intelligence are Enabling Precision Medicine, highlighting how artificial intelligence can enhance genomics’ value in accelerating improvements in precision medicine.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 22nd, 2:30 – 2:45 p.m. PST

WHERE: Precision Medicine World Conference

Santa Clara Convention Center – Track 1

Santa Clara, California

WHO: Francisco M. De La Vega, DSc, Fabric Genomics’ Senior Vice President of Genomics, is a geneticist and computational biologist with interests in clinical and population genetics. He also serves as Adjunct Professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine’s Department of Biomedical Data Science. Dr. de la Vega has participated in several breakthrough international projects such as the 1000 Genomes Project and the International Cancer Genome Consortium. He has co-authored more than 100 scientific publications, including papers in top journals such as Nature, Nature Genetics, Science and Genome Research, receiving more than 20,000 citations.