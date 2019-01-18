Log in
MEDIA ADVISORY: Fabric Genomics™ Senior Scientist to Discuss Role of Genomics and Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Precision Medicine – Tuesday, January 22nd

01/18/2019 | 03:24pm EST

Precision Medicine World Conference - Fabric Genomics:

     

WHAT:

Presentation, How Genomics and Artificial Intelligence are Enabling Precision Medicine, highlighting how artificial intelligence can enhance genomics’ value in accelerating improvements in precision medicine.

 
WHEN: Tuesday, January 22nd, 2:30 – 2:45 p.m. PST
 
WHERE: Precision Medicine World Conference

 

Santa Clara Convention Center – Track 1

 

Santa Clara, California

 
WHO: Francisco M. De La Vega, DSc, Fabric Genomics’ Senior Vice President of Genomics, is a geneticist and computational biologist with interests in clinical and population genetics. He also serves as Adjunct Professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine’s Department of Biomedical Data Science. Dr. de la Vega has participated in several breakthrough international projects such as the 1000 Genomes Project and the International Cancer Genome Consortium. He has co-authored more than 100 scientific publications, including papers in top journals such as Nature, Nature Genetics, Science and Genome Research, receiving more than 20,000 citations.
 
INFO: As genomic medicine becomes more critical to delivering precision diagnoses and targeted therapies, there is a need for artificial intelligence approaches that will help clinicians cope with the rapidly increasing volumes of genomic data. This session will focus on how AI can be integrated within clinical genome interpretation, significantly increasing scale while reducing costs and avoiding “black-box” approaches.
 

About Fabric Genomics

Fabric Genomics is making genomics-driven precision medicine a reality. The company provides clinical-decision support software that enables clinical labs, hospital systems and country-sequencing programs to gain actionable genomic insights, resulting in faster and more accurate diagnoses and reduced turnaround time. Fabric’s end-to-end genomic analysis platform incorporates proven AI algorithms, and has applications in both hereditary disease and oncology. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Fabric Genomics was founded by industry veterans and innovators with a deep understanding of bio-informatics, large-scale genomics and clinical diagnostics. To learn more, visit www.fabricgenomics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
