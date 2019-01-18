Precision Medicine World Conference - Fabric Genomics:
WHAT:
Presentation, How Genomics and Artificial Intelligence are
Enabling Precision Medicine, highlighting how artificial
intelligence can enhance genomics’ value in accelerating
improvements in precision medicine.
WHEN:
Tuesday, January 22nd, 2:30 – 2:45 p.m. PST
WHERE:
Precision Medicine World Conference
Santa Clara Convention Center – Track 1
Santa Clara, California
WHO:
Francisco M. De La Vega, DSc, Fabric Genomics’ Senior Vice
President of Genomics, is a geneticist and computational biologist
with interests in clinical and population genetics. He also serves
as Adjunct Professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine’s
Department of Biomedical Data Science. Dr. de la Vega has
participated in several breakthrough international projects such as
the 1000 Genomes Project and the International Cancer Genome
Consortium. He has co-authored more than 100 scientific
publications, including papers in top journals such as Nature,
Nature Genetics, Science and Genome Research,
receiving more than 20,000 citations.
INFO:
As genomic medicine becomes more critical to delivering precision
diagnoses and targeted therapies, there is a need for artificial
intelligence approaches that will help clinicians cope with the
rapidly increasing volumes of genomic data. This session will focus
on how AI can be integrated within clinical genome interpretation,
significantly increasing scale while reducing costs and avoiding
“black-box” approaches.
About Fabric Genomics
Fabric Genomics is making genomics-driven precision medicine a reality.
The company provides clinical-decision support software that enables
clinical labs, hospital systems and country-sequencing programs to gain
actionable genomic insights, resulting in faster and more accurate
diagnoses and reduced turnaround time. Fabric’s end-to-end genomic
analysis platform incorporates proven AI algorithms, and has
applications in both hereditary disease and oncology. Headquartered in
Oakland, California, Fabric Genomics was founded by industry veterans
and innovators with a deep understanding of bio-informatics, large-scale
genomics and clinical diagnostics. To learn more, visit www.fabricgenomics.com
and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
