MEDIA ADVISORY: Healthcare Stakeholders Comment on Special Registration for Telehealth

09/20/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Encounter Telehealth, along with a number of healthcare stakeholders, submitted a letter with comments on the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) implementation of a Special Registration provision for telehealth under the Ryan Haight Act.

Encounter Telehealth

This letter strongly urged the DEA to consider how the design of the process and criteria for special registrations for controlled substance prescribing through telehealth can positively or negatively impact patients living with serious, chronic, and disabling conditions-such as depression, anxiety, dementia, schizophrenia, substance use disorder, and many other conditions-in underserved communities.

To view more on the importance of Special Registration for Telemedicine Act of 2018, please read the full letter to the DEA HERE: https://www.americantelemed.org/policies/stakeholder-letter-to-dea-on-ryan-haight-special-registration/

Encounter Telehealth serves patients in rural communities across America. Many patients are residents in rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities. These patients suffer from debilitating conditions that make receiving healthcare outside of the facility extremely taxing for both patients and staff.

Encounter Telehealth is joined by the following national organizations in order to highlight the immense potential of telehealth:
* Alyvant, Inc.
* American Association of Nurse Practitioners
* The American Telemedicine Association
* Bipartisan Policy Center
* Centerstone
* Cognitive Psychiatry of Chapel Hill PLLC
* Encounter Telehealth
* Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
* HealthyWomen
* Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
* InnovaTel Telepsychiatry
* InSight Telepsychiatry
* InTouch Health
* Men's Health Network
* National Hispanic Medical Association
* National Minority Quality Forum
* Ochsner Health System
* Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
* Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association (PCNA)

About Encounter Telehealth:

Encounter Telehealth, based in Omaha, Nebraska, was founded in 2012 with a mission to provide access to quality mental and behavioral healthcare. Our providers offer psychiatric medication management, staff training, evaluations, and therapy over a video telehealth platform to patients across America. Learn more: https://www.encounter.health/

Media Only Contact:
Jen Amis
(402) 590-2548
jen.amis@encountertelehealth.com

*LOGO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0910s2p-encounter-th-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Encounter Telehealth

Related link: https://www.encounter.health/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/media-advisory-healthcare-stakeholders-comment-on-special-registration-for-telehealth/
