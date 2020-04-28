Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEDIA ADVISORY- King to Join Ag Chairman Peterson at Press Conference Regarding COVID-19 Pork Processing Crisis, Euthanizing of Healthy Hogs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

Washington, DC - Congressman Steve King (R-IA) announces that he will be participating in a press conference tomorrow, at the invitation of House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson (D-MN), focusing on the ongoing COVID-19 pork processing crisis. The press conference will occur at 1:00 PM Central, and it will take place at the Worthington Airport, Freese Hangar located in Worthington, Minnesota at 1698 Airport Road. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in the temporary closure of several processing plants in the Midwest, and producers have been left with no recourse but to begin euthanizing healthy hogs. It is expected that the press conference will focus on the importance of a strong Federal response to this pork processing crisis, including increased assistance to impacted farmers.

Who: Congressman Steve King

Congressman Collin Peterson, Chairman, House Agriculture Committee

Hon. Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota

Thom Petersen, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Agriculture

Dr. Beth Thompson, State Veterinarian, Minnesota Board of Animal Health

Additional Members of Congress and Minnesota state and local lawmakers invited

Pork producers and other Minnesota agriculture leaders invited

What: Press Conference on COVID-19 Pork Processing Crisis

When: Wednesday, April 29- 1:00-2:00 PM Central

Where: Worthington Airport, Freese Hangar, 1698 Airport Road, Worthington, Minnesota.

Background: The spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in the temporary closure of several processing plants in the Midwest, and producers have been left with no recourse but to begin euthanizing healthy hogs. It is expected the press conference will focus on the importance of a strong Federal response to this problem, including increased assistance to impacted farmers.

###

Disclaimer

Steve King published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 00:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pREGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Quarterly Report
AQ
09:31pGlobal Metal Machining Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. and Atlas Copco AB | Technavio
BU
09:30pAsia shares cautious ahead of Fed, corporate earnings
RE
09:29pAsia shares cautious ahead of Fed, corporate earnings
RE
09:28pGRPN CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Groupon, Inc.
BU
09:23pFifty mission capital introduces nextgen real estate investment technology platform for multifamily and property management companies
GL
09:18pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2020-013 BOD Eleventh Meeting Announcement of Resolution
PU
09:18pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : Independent Directors' Independent Opinions on Proposals in the Eleventh Meeting of the 7th Session of the Board
PU
09:18pAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited's Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
09:16pGlobal UPS Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd. | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
3APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
5Urban rail projects to keep Chinese economy chugging along

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group