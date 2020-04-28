MEDIA ADVISORY- King to Join Ag Chairman Peterson at Press Conference Regarding COVID-19 Pork Processing Crisis, Euthanizing of Healthy Hogs

Washington, DC - Congressman Steve King (R-IA) announces that he will be participating in a press conference tomorrow, at the invitation of House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson (D-MN), focusing on the ongoing COVID-19 pork processing crisis. The press conference will occur at 1:00 PM Central, and it will take place at the Worthington Airport, Freese Hangar located in Worthington, Minnesota at 1698 Airport Road. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in the temporary closure of several processing plants in the Midwest, and producers have been left with no recourse but to begin euthanizing healthy hogs. It is expected that the press conference will focus on the importance of a strong Federal response to this pork processing crisis, including increased assistance to impacted farmers.

Who: Congressman Steve King

Congressman Collin Peterson, Chairman, House Agriculture Committee

Hon. Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota

Thom Petersen, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Agriculture

Dr. Beth Thompson, State Veterinarian, Minnesota Board of Animal Health

Additional Members of Congress and Minnesota state and local lawmakers invited

Pork producers and other Minnesota agriculture leaders invited

What: Press Conference on COVID-19 Pork Processing Crisis

When: Wednesday, April 29- 1:00-2:00 PM Central

Where: Worthington Airport, Freese Hangar, 1698 Airport Road, Worthington, Minnesota.

Background: The spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in the temporary closure of several processing plants in the Midwest, and producers have been left with no recourse but to begin euthanizing healthy hogs. It is expected the press conference will focus on the importance of a strong Federal response to this problem, including increased assistance to impacted farmers.

