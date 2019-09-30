MEDIA ADVISORY: Sen. Cruz Visits Port of Houston

Tuesday, October 1

Tomorrow, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will receive a briefing and participate in a roundtable discussion with Port of Houston industry leaders at the Port of Houston Authority. Following the roundtable, Sen. Cruz will view the Turning Basin Terminal from the rooftop and participate in a press conference with Ric Campo, Port Commission Chairman, Dean Corgey, member of the Port Commission, Roger Guenther, Port Houston Executive Director, and Vince DiCosimo, Executive Director of the Coalition for a Fair and Open Port.

Tuesday, October 1

~11:00 a.m. CT – Houston, TX

Sen. Cruz to visit Port of Houston Authority

Port of Houston – Rooftop

111 East Loop North

Houston, TX 77029

*NOTE: B-roll opportunity only.

~11:15 a.m. CT – Houston, TX

Sen. Cruz to participate in a press conference with industry leaders

Port of Houston – Fourth Floor

111 East Loop North

Houston, TX 77029

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S. nation. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and total of $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit PortHouston.com.

