MEDIA ADVISORY: Stanford GSB Inaugural Climate, Business and Innovation Conference Convenes Feb. 13

Stanford Graduate School of Business:

WHAT: Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) Energy Club and Sustainable Business Club are hosting the inaugural Climate, Business and Innovation conference to inform the Stanford business community of the risks and opportunities presented by climate change.

More than 180 Stanford business and university students, alumni, and industry leaders in finance, food, agriculture, energy, transportation, sustainable cities, and technology will discuss how climate change will shape the future of business and inspire a dialogue on the relevance and importance of these issues to tomorrow’s business leaders.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13, 9 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M.

WHERE: Oberndorf Event Center

Knight Management Center

Stanford Graduate School of Business

655 Knight Way

Stanford, CA 94305

WHO: Opening Keynote: Bill McGlashan, Co-Founder and CEO, The Rise Fund; and Founder and Managing Partner, TPG Growth

Plenary Panel Discussion: Financial Risk and Opportunity Jeffrey Ball, scholar-in-residence at Stanford Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance (moderator)

Rich Sorkin, CEO, Jupiter Intelligence

Peter Kelly, Vice President, Investment Management Division, Goldman Sachs

Plenary Panel Discussion: Innovation in Food, Energy and Transport Jeffrey Ball, scholar-in-residence at Stanford Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance (moderator)

Pat Brown, CEO, Impossible Foods

Sila Kiliccote, CEO & Founder, eIQ Mobility

Concurrent Breakout Sessions Climate Finance and Investing Panel Alicia Seiger, Managing Director, Stanford Precourt Institute Sustainable Finance Initiative (moderator)

Barney Schauble, Founding Partner, Nephila Capital

Saloni Multani, Venture Partner, Congruent Ventures

Aaron Ratner, Managing Director, Ultra Capital

Ben Stanzl, Managing Director, Energy Innovation Capital

Sustainable Cities Panel Brook Porter, Partner, G2VP (moderator)

Patrick Flynn, Vice President of Sustainability, Salesforce

Ryan Popple, CEO, Proterra

Uma Sandilya, VP of Applications, C3

Nuin-Tara Key, Resilience Program Manager, California Governor’s Office of Research and Planning

Food and Agriculture Innovation Panel Roz Naylor, Professor, Earth System Science and Senior Fellow, Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (moderator)

Maria Olide, CFO, Farmers Business Network

Kurt Kelty, SVP, Operations, Plenty

David Lobell, Professor, Earth System Science and Gloria and Richard Kushel Director of the Center on Food Security and the Environment

Andi Trindle-Mersch, Director of Coffee and Sustainability, Philz Coffee

The conference also includes an Innovation Expo, with startup ventures in climate tech energy, software, AI, and more. Complete event details.

WHY: The mission of the GSB, to “change lives, change organizations, change the world,” encourages the community to focus on the complex problems challenging our world today. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called climate change “the most systematic threat to mankind.” Climate change solutions present compelling opportunities to innovate and bring new technologies and ideas to market. Tomorrow’s business leaders will need to grapple with a world increasingly shaped by this reality and have a role to play in helping address it.