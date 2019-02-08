|
MEDIA ADVISORY: Stanford GSB Inaugural Climate, Business and Innovation Conference Convenes Feb. 13
02/08/2019 | 02:13pm EST
Student-led event convenes 20+ executives from food, agriculture,
finance, software, and policy to discuss business risks and
opportunities presented by climate change.
Stanford Graduate School of Business:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) Energy Club and
Sustainable Business Club are hosting the inaugural Climate,
Business and Innovation conference to inform the Stanford business
community of the risks and opportunities presented by climate change.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
More than 180 Stanford business and university students, alumni,
and industry leaders in finance, food, agriculture, energy,
transportation, sustainable cities, and technology will discuss
how climate change will shape the future of business and inspire a
dialogue on the relevance and importance of these issues to
tomorrow’s business leaders.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13, 9 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
***NOTE: Members of the media are advised to register
here in advance.***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oberndorf Event Center
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Knight Management Center
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stanford Graduate School of Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
655 Knight Way
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stanford, CA 94305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening Keynote: Bill McGlashan, Co-Founder and CEO, The Rise
Fund; and Founder and Managing Partner, TPG Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plenary Panel Discussion: Financial Risk and Opportunity
-
Jeffrey Ball, scholar-in-residence at Stanford Steyer-Taylor
Center for Energy Policy and Finance (moderator)
-
Rich Sorkin, CEO, Jupiter Intelligence
-
Peter Kelly, Vice President, Investment Management Division,
Goldman Sachs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plenary Panel Discussion: Innovation in Food, Energy and
Transport
-
Jeffrey Ball, scholar-in-residence at Stanford Steyer-Taylor
Center for Energy Policy and Finance (moderator)
-
Pat Brown, CEO, Impossible Foods
-
Sila Kiliccote, CEO & Founder, eIQ Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concurrent Breakout Sessions
Climate Finance and Investing Panel
-
Alicia Seiger, Managing Director, Stanford Precourt Institute
Sustainable Finance Initiative (moderator)
-
Barney Schauble, Founding Partner, Nephila Capital
-
Saloni Multani, Venture Partner, Congruent Ventures
-
Aaron Ratner, Managing Director, Ultra Capital
-
Ben Stanzl, Managing Director, Energy Innovation Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustainable Cities Panel
-
Brook Porter, Partner, G2VP (moderator)
-
Patrick Flynn, Vice President of Sustainability, Salesforce
-
Ryan Popple, CEO, Proterra
-
Uma Sandilya, VP of Applications, C3
-
Nuin-Tara Key, Resilience Program Manager, California Governor’s
Office of Research and Planning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food and Agriculture Innovation Panel
-
Roz Naylor, Professor, Earth System Science and Senior Fellow,
Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and the Freeman
Spogli Institute for International Studies (moderator)
-
Maria Olide, CFO, Farmers Business Network
-
Kurt Kelty, SVP, Operations, Plenty
-
David Lobell, Professor, Earth System Science and Gloria and
Richard Kushel Director of the Center on Food Security and the
Environment
-
Andi Trindle-Mersch, Director of Coffee and Sustainability,
Philz Coffee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The conference also includes an Innovation Expo, with startup
ventures in climate tech energy, software, AI, and more. Complete
event details.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
The mission of the GSB, to “change lives, change organizations,
change the world,” encourages the community to focus on the
complex problems challenging our world today. United Nations
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called climate change “the most
systematic threat to mankind.” Climate change solutions present
compelling opportunities to innovate and bring new technologies
and ideas to market. Tomorrow’s business leaders will need to
grapple with a world increasingly shaped by this reality and have
a role to play in helping address it.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This inaugural conference will educate the Stanford GSB community
about the risks and opportunities presented by climate change and
how it will shape the future of business. It will inspire a
dialogue around new innovations in the climate space and energize
the GSB community to address these issues, either directly or
indirectly, in their careers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005429/en/
© Business Wire 2019
|
|