MEDIA ADVISORY: Stanford GSB Inaugural Climate, Business and Innovation Conference Convenes Feb. 13

02/08/2019 | 02:13pm EST

Student-led event convenes 20+ executives from food, agriculture, finance, software, and policy to discuss business risks and opportunities presented by climate change.

Stanford Graduate School of Business:

         
WHAT: Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) Energy Club and Sustainable Business Club are hosting the inaugural Climate, Business and Innovation conference to inform the Stanford business community of the risks and opportunities presented by climate change.
 

 

More than 180 Stanford business and university students, alumni, and industry leaders in finance, food, agriculture, energy, transportation, sustainable cities, and technology will discuss how climate change will shape the future of business and inspire a dialogue on the relevance and importance of these issues to tomorrow’s business leaders.

 
WHEN:

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13, 9 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M.

 

***NOTE: Members of the media are advised to register here in advance.***

 
WHERE: Oberndorf Event Center

 

Knight Management Center

 

Stanford Graduate School of Business

 

655 Knight Way

 

Stanford, CA 94305

 
WHO: Opening Keynote: Bill McGlashan, Co-Founder and CEO, The Rise Fund; and Founder and Managing Partner, TPG Growth
 

Plenary Panel Discussion: Financial Risk and Opportunity

  • Jeffrey Ball, scholar-in-residence at Stanford Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance (moderator)
  • Rich Sorkin, CEO, Jupiter Intelligence
  • Peter Kelly, Vice President, Investment Management Division, Goldman Sachs
 

Plenary Panel Discussion: Innovation in Food, Energy and Transport

  • Jeffrey Ball, scholar-in-residence at Stanford Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance (moderator)
  • Pat Brown, CEO, Impossible Foods
  • Sila Kiliccote, CEO & Founder, eIQ Mobility
 

Concurrent Breakout Sessions

Climate Finance and Investing Panel

  • Alicia Seiger, Managing Director, Stanford Precourt Institute Sustainable Finance Initiative (moderator)
  • Barney Schauble, Founding Partner, Nephila Capital
  • Saloni Multani, Venture Partner, Congruent Ventures
  • Aaron Ratner, Managing Director, Ultra Capital
  • Ben Stanzl, Managing Director, Energy Innovation Capital
 

Sustainable Cities Panel

  • Brook Porter, Partner, G2VP (moderator)
  • Patrick Flynn, Vice President of Sustainability, Salesforce
  • Ryan Popple, CEO, Proterra
  • Uma Sandilya, VP of Applications, C3
  • Nuin-Tara Key, Resilience Program Manager, California Governor’s Office of Research and Planning
 

Food and Agriculture Innovation Panel

  • Roz Naylor, Professor, Earth System Science and Senior Fellow, Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (moderator)
  • Maria Olide, CFO, Farmers Business Network
  • Kurt Kelty, SVP, Operations, Plenty
  • David Lobell, Professor, Earth System Science and Gloria and Richard Kushel Director of the Center on Food Security and the Environment
  • Andi Trindle-Mersch, Director of Coffee and Sustainability, Philz Coffee
 

The conference also includes an Innovation Expo, with startup ventures in climate tech energy, software, AI, and more. Complete event details.

 

WHY:

The mission of the GSB, to “change lives, change organizations, change the world,” encourages the community to focus on the complex problems challenging our world today. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called climate change “the most systematic threat to mankind.” Climate change solutions present compelling opportunities to innovate and bring new technologies and ideas to market. Tomorrow’s business leaders will need to grapple with a world increasingly shaped by this reality and have a role to play in helping address it.

 

This inaugural conference will educate the Stanford GSB community about the risks and opportunities presented by climate change and how it will shape the future of business. It will inspire a dialogue around new innovations in the climate space and energize the GSB community to address these issues, either directly or indirectly, in their careers.


© Business Wire 2019
