MEDIA ADVISORY: Women2Women Conversations Tour Comes to New Orleans

09/24/2019 | 07:05am EDT

NEW ORLEANS, La., Sept. 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Women2Women New Orleans panel will feature a dynamic discussion with Tina Meilleur, Founder of Design Your Success; Ingrid Rinck, Founder of Sensible Meals; Klassi Duncan, Director of Women's Business Resource Center for the Urban League of Louisiana; Amy B. Bakay, President of HR NOLA, and moderator Sarah Chamberlain, Founder and President of Women2Women.

Women2Women Conversations Tour

Panelists will discuss their diverse backgrounds in including, empowering and investing in women, as well as how they handle the ever-evolving culture of being a woman in the workforce.

The Women2Women Conversations Tour travels across the country to connect women with inspiring leaders in their own communities while collecting their attitudes and opinions on issues that matter most to them. Audience members are focus-grouped in real-time about what issues matter most to them while learning about federal policy impacting their everyday life. Data collected from W2W is made widely available to all, including those on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Admission is $20.19. To register visit the W2W Eventbrite Page - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women2women-new-orleans-tickets-66208450257

For more information contact Michelle D. Jackson, Media Liaison, W2W Conversation Tour - New Orleans at events@prsolutionsllc.org.

EVENT INFO:

WHAT: Women2Women Conversations Tour
WHEN: October 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, LA 70119

PANELISTS:
* Tina Meilleur, Founder of Design Your Success
* Ingrid Rinck, Founder of Sensible Meals
* Klassi Duncan, Director of the Women's Business Resource Center for the Urban League of Louisiana
* Amy B. Bakay, President of HR NOLA

Learn more about Women2Women Conversations Tour at: http://w2wtour.com/

News Source: Women2Women Conversations Tour

Related link: http://w2wtour.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/media-advisory-women2women-conversations-tour-comes-to-new-orleans/
