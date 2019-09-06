MEDIA ADVISORY—Future Pharma: ALULA Senior Principal Danielle Geissler and ALULA Partner Kim Huggins To Present “Achieving Digital Transformation: Critical Drivers for the ‘New Way of Working'”

Who:

Danielle Geissler, Ph.D., senior principal, ALULA – Dr. Geissler is a multi-industry expert at applying the science of behavior to individual and organizational transformation. She helps clients with change implementation, performance improvement, leadership team alignment and development, and executive coaching. From 2014 through 2017, she was an invited professor in the Executive MBA Program at the Business School at Keio University, Tokyo, Japan.