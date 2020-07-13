Log in
MEDIA ALERT: 2020 Congressional Pig Book Virtual Press Conference

07/13/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

Save the date! The little pink book that makes Washington, D.C. squirm is back. On Wednesday July 15, 2020, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) will release the 2020 Congressional Pig Book at a virtual press conference at 10 a.m. EDT.

​The 2020 Congressional Pig Book features a complete database of pork projects identified by CAGW and the 2020 Pig Book Summary profiles the most egregious examples of earmarks from the fiscal year (FY) 2020 appropriations bills. This year marks CAGW's 28th edition of its exposé on pork-barrel spending.

We will be joined by Sen. Marcia Blackburn, and Reps. Ted Budd, Tim Burchett, Bill Flores, Debbie Lesko, Tom McClintock, and Ralph Norman. We will also air pre-recorded messages from Sens. Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and Rep. Jim Banks.

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. If you respond and plan to attend, you will receive a private invitation to the virtual conference. Please do not share this information with anyone else. They will not be allowed into the webinar. However, if you have a substitute reporter, we can let them in with our approval.

We ask that you hold your questions until the end of the press conference. If you have any questions, would like to schedule an interview, or request a hard copy of the book, please contact CAGW's Communications Director Alex Abrams at aabrams@cagw.org, or by calling (202) 271-3979.

Thank you,

Alexandra Abrams
Communications Director
202-467-5310

CAGW is the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.


© Business Wire 2020
