Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEDIA ALERT: Algorand Foundation Announces Optional Early Redemption of Auction Refund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Focus on economic policy and incentives aligned with long-term growth and transparency

The Algorand Foundation’s mission is to promote the long-term success of the public blockchain network and the Algo token. By introducing an early redemption option, we are giving auction participants an early optional opportunity to redeem the refund above the current value of the Algo. In response to feedback from the market, the foundation is seeking to strengthen the long-term viability and fairness within the Algo market for remaining participants who are taking a longer-term view and who wish to contribute to building out the Algorand platform.

Accordingly, as an alternative to the original 90% refund option available to auction buyers on the first anniversary of the first auction, the foundation will provide an optional Early Redemption Option in an effort to take these specific auction tokens out of circulating supply. In this option, a user who bought #X Algos at the first auction can return all #X of them to the foundation in this coming week and receive 85% (recognizing the effect of the time value of money) of the price paid to acquire them.

In order to meet eligibility requirements, participants will have seven days to return all auction Algos to their designated wallet starting at 8am SGT on August 2nd, 2019 and ending at midnight SGT on August 9th, 2019. The redemption window will open on August 23rd and will provide an 85% refund of the clearing price at the first auction. Refunds will be dispersed via the same currency the auction account was funded by (USD, BTC, ETH).

Early Redemption Window Details

  • All Algos intended for redemption must be in the wallet that received Algos from successful auction bids by midnight SGT on August 9th, 2019.
  • Redemption processing window will be seven days starting at midnight SGT on August 23rd, 2019.
  • Redemptions must be initiated via the Algorand Foundation auction website and your auction account. Additional details to come to eligible early redemption window participants.
  • The Algorand Foundation will refund 85% of the auction clearing price per Algo returned
    • Auction clearing price: $2.40 per Algo
    • 85% refund: $2.04 per Algo
  • If you funded your auction account with USD, refunds will be processed in 1-3 days (determined by the time required for bank wire transfer)
  • If you funded your auction account with BTC or ETH, refunds will be processed within three hours.

Early Redemption Window Requirements

  • 100% of Algos received at auction for a single address must be returned - no partial refunds will be eligible
  • All Algos must be in the wallet that received Algos from successful auction bids by midnight SGT on August 9th, 2019 or you will not be eligible to participate in the early redemption window
  • Redemptions must be initiated from the auction website and your original auction account. Additional details to come to eligible early redemption window participants.
  • Participants in this optional early redemption program agree to waive their rights to their original 90% refund policy.

Next Steps to Participate in Early Redemption:

  • Ensure that by midnight SGT on August 9th, 2019, your designated auction wallet has the same number of Algos as you received from the original auction.

Original Refund Policy
Participants may retain the original Refund Policy of 90%. This means that auction participants can continue to retain their Algos and have the option of participating in the original refund policy in June 2020, where they will have a one-week window to exercise the 90% refund of the June 2019 auction purchase price. Details on exercising this option will be available approaching June 2020.

About the Algorand Foundation
The Algorand Foundation is providing the trusted infrastructure needed to support the growth of a borderless economy. With research led by Dr. Tal Rabin, a 2018 Forbes World Top 50 Women in Tech, the Algorand Foundation is incorporated in the Republic of Singapore.

For more information, visit algorand.foundation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
08:21pTERVITA CORPORATION : Announces 61% Adjusted EBITDA Increase and Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
08:20pRESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Wins Sustainability Initiative of the Year for Climate Mitigation Efforts
PU
08:18pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Pluralsight, Inc. - PS
PR
08:16pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Investors (GNLN)
BU
08:15pZUORA : Subscription Economy News – Week of 7/29/2019
PU
08:15pZUORA : What's it like to be a product manager at Zuora?
PU
08:13pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Venator Materials PLC Investors (VNTR)
BU
08:10pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
08:10pVICINITY CENTRES : Resignation of a Company Secretary
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
4ALPHABET : Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group