MEDIA ALERT: Attend Grand Opening of Edwards Vacuum North American Semiconductor Headquarters in Hillsboro, Ore.

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Welcome Reception 2:30 pm

Opening Ceremony 3 pm

Press Conference/Facility Tour 4 pm

Cocktail Reception 5:30 pm

Address: 6220 NE Century Blvd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97124.

Edwards is celebrating opening of its new Innovation and Manufacturing Center -- the 75,000 square foot facility will house 250 employees and create 100 new high-tech jobs. Reflecting Edwards commitment to environmental stewardship, the building incorporates a number of features intended to conserve energy and enhance sustainability.

Hosted by Edwards’ Business Area President, Geert Follens, and North American Semiconductor Division General Manager, Scott Balaguer, the ceremony will include opening remarks by Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Hillsboro’s Mayor Steve Callaway.

