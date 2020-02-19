Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance Hosts Jim Hogan and Methodics' Simon Butler on Bootstrapping a Startup to Profitability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:01am EST

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem

WHAT: Hosts Jim Hogan, managing partner of Vista Ventures, LLC., and Simon Butler, CEO and founder of Methodics as they explore bootstrapping a startup that created a new market segment called IP Lifecycle Management (IPLM).

WHEN: Friday, April 3, from noon until 1:30 p.m. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and the program beginning at noon.

WHERE: SEMI, 673 S. Milpitas Boulevard, Milpitas, Calif.

Hogan and Butler will highlight how Methodics moved from startup to profitable company by leveraging the Enterprise Software product lifecycle management (PLM) segment into a design-centric IPLM workspace for chip designers. Attendees will learn about the shortcomings of PLM products and Methodics’ ability to pave the “last mile” of PLM, completing the “digital thread” from system design to the semiconductor level.

Audience participation will be encouraged.

About Jim Hogan and Simon Butler

Hogan, an experienced senior executive, has worked in the semiconductor design and manufacturing industry for more than 40 years, and serves as a board director for electronic design automation, intellectual property, semiconductor equipment, material science and IT companies.

Butler, a graduate of the University of Manchester in Manchester, England, has more than 20 years of IC engineering experience. His background includes DSP/FFT processor core and 64bit MIPS processor development, x86 methodology consulting, and EDA tools for physical floorplanning and mixed-signal/analog layout. Previously, Butler held various technical lead and engineering management positions at High Level Design Systems (now part of Cadence), Sandcraft, Cadence and Sabio Labs (acquired by Magma, now part of Synopsys). He founded IC Methods in 2000 and co-founded Methodics in 2011.

Registration

Members of the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem are welcome to attend. It is open free of charge to all ESD Alliance and SEMI member companies. Non-members and guests can attend for a fee of $25. Registration information can be found at: https://bit.ly/38A8iXG
About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

Follow the ESD Alliance
www.esd-alliance.org
ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog
Twitter: @ESDAlliance
LinkedIn
Facebook

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins                                     
Public Relations for the ESD Alliance          
(617) 437-1822
nanette@nvc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aVPR BRANDS, LP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:27aFAR RESOURCES : Acquires 26% of BattMat USA, Securing Increased and Guaranteed Rights to Any Future Revenues from Battery Technology Incubator.
AQ
11:25aBritain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser
RE
11:25aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2019 Full Year IFRS (Presentations)
PU
11:25aMONUMENT ANNOUNCES THE DISCOVERY OF THE MENTIQUE PROSPECT :  1 km West of the Peranggih Gold Prospect
AQ
11:25aNational Advertising Division Recommends Discontinuation of Claims that 2020 Jeep Gladiator has "Best-in-Class" Payload and Towing Capacity
PR
11:25aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million Bought Deal
EQ
11:25aChina Buys Danish Robots to Fight Coronavirus
BU
11:24aAMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aLOPE LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for Violations of Federal Securities Laws
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3'MADE IN RUSSIA' PASSENGER JET FINDS A SINGLE BUYER: Aeroflot
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group