MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance to Highlight Membership Benefits at DVCon U.S.

02/26/2020 | 11:01am EST

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem

WHAT: Will have a tabletop display at DVCon with detailed membership information, including its charter and the wide range of benefits, such as its Market Statistics Service (MSS), technical programs, ongoing initiatives and networking events.

WHEN: DVCon Expo and Reception Monday, March 2, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 4, from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, Calif.

UPCOMING EVENT: The ESD Alliance will host its first networking event of 2020 Friday, April 3, with Jim Hogan, managing partner of Vista Ventures, LLC., in conversation with Simon Butler, CEO and founder of Methodics. They will discuss how Butler bootstrapped a startup that created a new market segment called IP Lifecycle Management (IPLM). Registration and lunch will be provided beginning at 11:30 a.m. The program will run from noon until 1:30 p.m. at SEMI Headquarters in Milpitas, Calif.

Members of the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem are welcome to attend. It is open free of charge to all ESD Alliance and SEMI member companies. Non-members and guests can attend for a fee of $25. Registration information can be found at: https://bit.ly/38A8iXG

About the Electronic System Design Alliance
The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

Follow the ESD Alliance
www.esd-alliance.org
ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog
Twitter: @ESDAlliance
LinkedIn
Facebook

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for the ESD Alliance
(617) 437-1822
nanette@nvc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
