MEDIA ALERT: Marketing Evolution to Host Adweek Webinar “Make the Case for Advanced Marketing Measurement” on September 27th

On Thursday, September 27, Marketing Evolution, provider of the most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions, will host an Adweek webinar, “Make the Case for Advanced Marketing Measurement: Greater Accountability and Greater Return.”

Guest presenter Tina Moffett, senior analyst at Forrester Research, along with Kristin Hambelton, CMO at Marketing Evolution, will offer tips around how marketers can successfully make the business case for advanced marketing measurement.

CMOs continue to face intense scrutiny of their marketing budgets as CFOs and CEOs demand accountability for every marketing dollar spent. With the increasingly complex buyer’s journey, it’s become much more difficult for CMOs to determine marketing’s contribution to financial success. Attendees can expect to learn how marketers can successfully make the business case for advanced marketing measurement.

Join Kristin Hambelton of Marketing Evolution and guest Tina Moffett of Forrester Research for a webinar on Thursday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. EDT as they discuss:

Factors that drive the need for advanced marketing measurement

The benefits of taking a unified measurement approach

Best practices and recommendations for making the business case

Marketing Evolution provides the most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions that increase campaign performance, sales, and engagement. Leveraging patented technology and data from hundreds of sources, our breakthrough person-centric approach provides marketers with actionable insights to prospectively recommend media, message, and budget allocation. Forward-looking brands rely on Marketing Evolution to deliver accurate unified marketing measurement across both online and offline channels, while maximizing their media spend, marketing Return on Investment (ROI), and brand impact. To learn more, please visit www.marketingevolution.com.

