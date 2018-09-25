MEDIA ALERT: Marketing Evolution to Host Adweek Webinar “Make the Case for Advanced Marketing Measurement” on September 27th

On Thursday, September 27, Marketing
Evolution, provider of the most powerful marketing measurement and
optimization solutions, will host an Adweek
webinar, “Make the Case for Advanced Marketing Measurement: Greater
Accountability and Greater Return.”
Guest presenter Tina
Moffett, senior analyst at Forrester Research, along with Kristin
Hambelton, CMO at Marketing Evolution, will offer tips around how
marketers can successfully make the business case for advanced marketing
measurement.
CMOs continue to face intense scrutiny of their marketing budgets as
CFOs and CEOs demand accountability for every marketing dollar spent.
With the increasingly complex buyer’s journey, it’s become much more
difficult for CMOs to determine marketing’s contribution to financial
success. Attendees can expect to learn how marketers can successfully
make the business case for advanced marketing measurement.
Join Kristin Hambelton of Marketing Evolution and guest Tina Moffett of
Forrester Research for a webinar on Thursday, September 27 at 1:00
p.m. EDT as they discuss:
-
Factors that drive the need for advanced marketing measurement
-
The benefits of taking a unified measurement approach
-
Best practices and recommendations for making the business case
Participants can register
here.
About Marketing Evolution
Marketing Evolution provides the
most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions that
increase campaign performance, sales, and engagement. Leveraging
patented technology and data from hundreds of sources, our breakthrough
person-centric approach provides marketers with actionable insights to
prospectively recommend media, message, and budget allocation.
Forward-looking brands rely on Marketing Evolution to deliver accurate
unified marketing measurement across both online and offline channels,
while maximizing their media spend, marketing Return on Investment
(ROI), and brand impact. To learn more, please visit www.marketingevolution.com.
