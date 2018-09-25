Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEDIA ALERT: Marketing Evolution to Host Adweek Webinar “Make the Case for Advanced Marketing Measurement” on September 27th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

On Thursday, September 27, Marketing Evolution, provider of the most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions, will host an Adweek webinar, “Make the Case for Advanced Marketing Measurement: Greater Accountability and Greater Return.”

Guest presenter Tina Moffett, senior analyst at Forrester Research, along with Kristin Hambelton, CMO at Marketing Evolution, will offer tips around how marketers can successfully make the business case for advanced marketing measurement.

CMOs continue to face intense scrutiny of their marketing budgets as CFOs and CEOs demand accountability for every marketing dollar spent. With the increasingly complex buyer’s journey, it’s become much more difficult for CMOs to determine marketing’s contribution to financial success. Attendees can expect to learn how marketers can successfully make the business case for advanced marketing measurement.

Join Kristin Hambelton of Marketing Evolution and guest Tina Moffett of Forrester Research for a webinar on Thursday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. EDT as they discuss:

  • Factors that drive the need for advanced marketing measurement
  • The benefits of taking a unified measurement approach
  • Best practices and recommendations for making the business case

Participants can register here.

About Marketing Evolution
Marketing Evolution provides the most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions that increase campaign performance, sales, and engagement. Leveraging patented technology and data from hundreds of sources, our breakthrough person-centric approach provides marketers with actionable insights to prospectively recommend media, message, and budget allocation. Forward-looking brands rely on Marketing Evolution to deliver accurate unified marketing measurement across both online and offline channels, while maximizing their media spend, marketing Return on Investment (ROI), and brand impact. To learn more, please visit www.marketingevolution.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:29pSHIRE : HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PR
03:28pOracle Applications Users Group Announces Ragan Cohn as Executive Director
BU
03:27pEarnings of Latino-Owned Businesses Jumped 26 Percent During Past 12 Months, According to Biz2Credit’s Annual Study
GL
03:26pAMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:26pAVIS BUDGET : Announces Intention to Offer 350 Million of Senior Notes
AQ
03:26pCELLCUBE ENERGY STORAGE : Announces Sales and Production Progress for Subsidiary Enercube
PR
03:26pOpiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
03:25pMICHAEL KORS : buys high-fashion label Versace for $2.2bn
AQ
03:24pFUJIFILM : unveils GFX 100Megapixels Concept.
PU
03:24pFUJIFILM : launches new GFX Series medium format mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM GFX 50R”
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4Next lifts profit guidance, plays down Brexit threat
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.