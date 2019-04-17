MEDIA ALERT: Notre-Dame de Paris Footage Available from National Geographic's THE STORY OF GOD WITH MORGAN FREEMAN

With respect to the devastating fire that tore through the Notre-Dame de
Paris, National Geographic was fortunate enough to visit the
850-year-old cathedral earlier this year for the most recent season of THE STORY
OF GOD WITH MORGAN FREEMAN to get an intimate look at the church and
the priceless relic, the Crown of Thorns, which is thought to be the
crown placed on Jesus’ head during Crucifixion. Fortunately, the
irreplaceable crown was saved.
For any news story relating to Monday’s incident, National Geographic is
granting access to THE STORY OF GOD WITH MORGAN FREEMAN footage
visiting Notre-Dame from The Gods Among Us episode.
Download Notre-Dame/Crown of Thorns Clip: https://rumpus.natgeonetworks.com/_Y0ARoFBdtVMVxR
Download
Drone Footage of Interior of Notre-Dame: https://rumpus.natgeonetworks.com/_YRCJZ30RVVUVAR
Mandatory Requirements:
Broadcast use:
Either
verbal courtesy: Footage from National Geographic’s The Story of God
with Morgan Freeman or chyron: Courtesy: National Geographic
Online use:
Must link back to National Geographic: To
learn more visit: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/the-story-of-god-with-morgan-freeman/
Download vintage photos from the National Geographic archive, which
can be seen in this feature: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2m25d0sdz2jw5p5/GFX-TLA-TEXTv3.mov?dl=0
In addition, archaeology expert Kristin
Romey is available for interviews to discuss "Why
history says Notre-Dame will rise again" and how "Many
historic icons face the same threats as Notre-Dame."
About THE STORY OF GOD WITH MORGAN FREEMAN: The series
explores the impact of religion on the human journey by examining the
aspects of faith – or lack thereof – that shape us daily. With Academy
Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman as a guide, audiences are transported
to some of the world’s holiest sites to investigate the similarities of
religious principles across faiths and their impact on the world.
