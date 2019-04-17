MEDIA ALERT: Notre-Dame de Paris Footage Available from National Geographic's THE STORY OF GOD WITH MORGAN FREEMAN

Archival Photos Available

With respect to the devastating fire that tore through the Notre-Dame de Paris, National Geographic was fortunate enough to visit the 850-year-old cathedral earlier this year for the most recent season of THE STORY OF GOD WITH MORGAN FREEMAN to get an intimate look at the church and the priceless relic, the Crown of Thorns, which is thought to be the crown placed on Jesus’ head during Crucifixion. Fortunately, the irreplaceable crown was saved.

For any news story relating to Monday’s incident, National Geographic is granting access to THE STORY OF GOD WITH MORGAN FREEMAN footage visiting Notre-Dame from The Gods Among Us episode.

Download Notre-Dame/Crown of Thorns Clip: https://rumpus.natgeonetworks.com/_Y0ARoFBdtVMVxR

Download Drone Footage of Interior of Notre-Dame: https://rumpus.natgeonetworks.com/_YRCJZ30RVVUVAR

Mandatory Requirements:

Broadcast use:

Either verbal courtesy: Footage from National Geographic’s The Story of God with Morgan Freeman or chyron: Courtesy: National Geographic

Online use:

Must link back to National Geographic: To learn more visit: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/the-story-of-god-with-morgan-freeman/

Download vintage photos from the National Geographic archive, which can be seen in this feature: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2m25d0sdz2jw5p5/GFX-TLA-TEXTv3.mov?dl=0

In addition, archaeology expert Kristin Romey is available for interviews to discuss "Why history says Notre-Dame will rise again" and how "Many historic icons face the same threats as Notre-Dame."

About THE STORY OF GOD WITH MORGAN FREEMAN: The series explores the impact of religion on the human journey by examining the aspects of faith – or lack thereof – that shape us daily. With Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman as a guide, audiences are transported to some of the world’s holiest sites to investigate the similarities of religious principles across faiths and their impact on the world.

