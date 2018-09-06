MEDIA ALERT: OneSpin Solutions, Hitachi to Present Paper on Using OneSpin’s EC-FPGA to Ensure Functional Safety Compliance at Design Solution Forum

Another OneSpin Presentation will Review “Application of Formal Verification to SystemC/C++ Hardware Model”

MUNICH, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Representatives from OneSpin® Solutions , provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs), and Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi")

WHAT: Will present a paper during Design Solution Forum that describes Hitachi’s use of EC-FPGA™ for the development of a mission-critical functional safety controller for industrial facilities. In another session, OneSpin will offer a presentation on “Application of formal verification to SystemC / C++ hardware model.”

WHEN: Wednesday, September 12

WHERE: Pacifico Yokohama Annex Hall, Yokohama, Japan

OneSpin will demonstrate its OneSpin 360 EC product family, including EC-FPGA and EC-RTL used by Hitachi to certify its measures for fault avoidance at the highest Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL 4) according to the IEC 61508 standard.

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions has emerged as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin enables users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety-critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. OneSpin’s advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past five years as the company forges partnerships with leading electronics suppliers to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

