MEDIA ALERT: OneSpin’s Nicolas Athanasopoulos Co-Presents Part 2 of ESD Alliance-Hosted Digital Marketing Workshop Series

WHO: Nicolas Athanasopoulos, head of digital strategy OneSpin® Solutions , provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs)

WHAT: Will co-present “Agility, Training and Collaboration –– The three key ingredients to master digital-driven marketing and sales” during the Digital Marketing Workshop 2.0, hosted by the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), a SEMI Strategic Association Partner host.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 3, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Dinner will be included.



WHERE: SEMI 673 South Milpitas Blvd. Milpitas, Calif. 95035

Athanasopoulos will be joined by Dave Kelf, chief marketing officer at Breker Verification Systems , to address three organizational shifts –– agility, training and collaboration –– necessary for successful digitally driven marketing and sales.

The workshop will consist of three sections:

Agility –– Applying an agile mindset to marketing Training –– Learning about the newest digital marketing tools Collaboration –– Putting the pieces together

The workshop is a continuation of the ESD Alliance-hosted Digital Marketing Workshop in April on best marketing practices for an effective social media strategy presented by Athanasopoulos and Kelf. It is meant for CEOs, marketing executives, content creators or others from the semiconductor industry interested in improving their company’s content marketing strategy. More information and registration can be found at: https://bit.ly/2LLg4S9

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions has emerged as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin enables users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety-critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. OneSpin’s advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past five years as the company forges partnerships with leading electronics suppliers to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

