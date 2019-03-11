MEDIA ALERT: Root Insurance Presents “Ride with Root” Free Rideshare Service to Denver to Encourage Safety on Saint Patrick's Day

Root Insurance:

What: To encourage safe travel in Denver on St. Patrick’s Day, Root Insurance - which recently became available to Colorado residents - will launch “Ride with Root”, a free ride service to local residents participating in celebrations on Saturday, March 16. From 2:00pm-2:00am (MST), a custom “Ride with Root” fleet of vehicles will be available at three partner locations to passengers travelling to destinations of their choice within a 20-mile radius of the pickup location. Riders who use the rideshare service are encouraged to download the Root app in order to receive exclusive giveaways throughout the day on Saturday, March 16. When: Saturday, March 16, 2019 2:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. MST Where: Root will have vehicles available at three partner locations in Denver: • Improper City - RiNo: 3201 Walnut St., Denver, CO 80205 • The Ginn Mill: 2041 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205 • Fado Irish Pub St. Patrick’s Day Block Party: 22nd & Blake St., Denver, CO 80205 Who: Interviews with Root Insurance executives and representatives are available upon request. Additional assets available upon request.

About Root Insurance

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile and founded on the principle that car insurance rates should be based on how you drive, not who you are. Through smartphone technology and data science, Root measures driving behavior, and uses it as the primary factor in determining rates. The result is personalized car insurance for good drivers, better rates, and a seamless mobile app experience.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and is currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, and will be coming to more states soon. For more information, visit https://www.joinroot.com and get the rate you deserve by downloading the app.

