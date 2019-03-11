MEDIA ALERT: Root Insurance Presents “Ride with Root” Free Rideshare Service to Denver to Encourage Safety on Saint Patrick's Day

Root Insurance:
What:
To encourage safe travel in Denver on St. Patrick’s Day, Root
Insurance - which recently became available to Colorado
residents - will launch “Ride with Root”, a free ride service to
local residents participating in celebrations on Saturday, March
16.
From 2:00pm-2:00am (MST), a custom “Ride with Root” fleet of
vehicles will be available at three partner locations to
passengers travelling to destinations of their choice within a
20-mile radius of the pickup location.
Riders who use the rideshare service are encouraged to download
the Root
app in order to receive exclusive giveaways throughout the day
on Saturday, March 16.
When:
Saturday, March 16, 2019
2:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. MST
Where:
Root will have vehicles available at three partner locations in
Denver:
• Improper
City - RiNo: 3201 Walnut St., Denver, CO 80205
• The
Ginn Mill: 2041 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205
• Fado
Irish Pub St. Patrick’s Day Block Party: 22nd & Blake St.,
Denver, CO 80205
Who:
Interviews with Root Insurance executives and representatives
are available upon request. Additional assets available upon request.
About Root Insurance
Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered
entirely by mobile and founded on the principle that car insurance rates
should be based on how you drive, not who you are. Through smartphone
technology and data science, Root measures driving behavior, and uses it
as the primary factor in determining rates. The result is personalized
car insurance for good drivers, better rates, and a seamless mobile app
experience.
Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and is currently available to
drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois,
Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri,
Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon,
Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, and will be coming to more
states soon. For more information, visit https://www.joinroot.com
and get the rate you deserve by downloading
the app.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005861/en/