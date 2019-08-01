MEDIA ALERT: Signal Sciences to Speak About Scaling Security at Black Hat USA 2019

Signal Sciences Showcasing Award-Winning Next-Gen WAF and RASP Solution at Booth #560

Black Hat USA 2019 - Signal Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in the world, will be showcasing its award-winning next-gen web application firewall (WAF) and runtime application self-protection (RASP) solution on-site at Black Hat USA 2019, Booth #560. Highlights of on-site demos and presentations will include real-time web protection in any environment, identifying and stopping bad bots, and self-serve application protection that empowers software teams.

During the conference, Hala Al-Adwan, VP of Technology at Signal Sciences, will be presenting a breakout session, “Scaling Within and Without,” on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The presentation will cover not only how companies can close the current cybersecurity talent gap, but also how to build an effective security team for the future, in three key areas: attraction, identification, and retention.

See below for more details on the presentation:

WHAT: Scaling Within and Without

WHO: Hala Al-Adwan, VP of Technology at Signal Sciences

WHEN: Wednesday, August 7 at 10:20 - 11:10am PT

WHERE: South Pacific HI, Lower Level, North Hall

Signal Sciences recently announced ongoing rapid company growth and key milestones as it celebrated its fifth year anniversary. Highlighted by a $35 million Series C funding round led by Lead Edge Capital, the strong customer demand has fueled significant product innovation, growth in employee headcount, and an office expansion in Los Angeles, California.

Reporters and analysts interested in speaking with Signal Sciences executives are encouraged to contact Signal Sciences public relations.

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects over 25,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, like Under Armour and WeWork, across industries, including five of the top ecommerce companies, five of the largest software companies, in addition to many others in the financial services, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government sectors. Signal Sciences is the recipient of InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year and Computing's DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool. For more information, visit Signal Sciences or follow @SignalSciences.

