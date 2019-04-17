MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC 2019 Technology Symposium

Silvaco, Inc.:

WHEN:

North America Technology Symposium , Tuesday, April 23, 8:30a.m. – 6:00p.m.

Boston Technology Workshop, Wednesday, May 1, 8:30a.m. – 6:00p.m.

Austin Technology Workshop, Wednesday, May 8, 8:30a.m. – 6:00p.m.

WHERE:

Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Boston Marriott Burlington Hotel

One Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01803

Hilton Austin Airport Hotel

9515 Hotel Dr, Austin, TX 78719

WHAT:

Silvaco will showcase its Smart Silicon Solutions for nanometer designs and IP. Silvaco technology experts will be available to discuss the following products:

VarMan TM for High-Sigma statistical analysis of leading-edge nanometer standard cells, analog and memory designs using Machine Learning (ML) based Fast Monte-Carlo technology.

for High-Sigma statistical analysis of leading-edge nanometer standard cells, analog and memory designs using Machine Learning (ML) based Fast Monte-Carlo technology. Cello TM for accelerated nanometer standard cell library creation and optimization.

for accelerated nanometer standard cell library creation and optimization. Viola TM for fast and accurate characterization of standard cell libraries.

for fast and accurate characterization of standard cell libraries. JivaroTM for state-of-the-art netlist analysis and RC reduction to accelerate simulation, increase accuracy and reduce memory footprint.

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco, Inc. is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP supplier that provides process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. For more information, visit: www.silvaco.com.

