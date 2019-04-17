MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC 2019 Technology Symposium

Silvaco, Inc.:
WHEN:
-
North America Technology Symposium, Tuesday, April 23, 8:30a.m.
– 6:00p.m.
-
Boston Technology Workshop, Wednesday, May 1, 8:30a.m. –
6:00p.m.
-
Austin Technology Workshop, Wednesday, May 8, 8:30a.m. –
6:00p.m.
WHERE:
-
Santa Clara Convention Center
5001 Great America Parkway,
Santa Clara, CA 95054
-
Boston Marriott Burlington Hotel
One Burlington Mall Road,
Burlington, MA 01803
-
Hilton Austin Airport Hotel
9515 Hotel Dr, Austin, TX 78719
WHAT:
Silvaco will showcase its Smart Silicon Solutions for nanometer designs
and IP. Silvaco technology experts will be available to discuss the
following products:
-
VarManTM for High-Sigma statistical analysis
of leading-edge nanometer standard cells, analog and memory designs
using Machine Learning (ML) based Fast Monte-Carlo technology.
-
CelloTM for accelerated nanometer standard
cell library creation and optimization.
-
ViolaTM for fast and accurate
characterization of standard cell libraries.
-
JivaroTM for state-of-the-art netlist
analysis and RC reduction to accelerate simulation, increase accuracy
and reduce memory footprint.
Don’t forget to bring your business cards to participate in our
symposium raffle drawing for an HP Sprocket pocket printer!
About Silvaco, Inc.
Silvaco,
Inc. is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP supplier that
provides process and device development for advanced semiconductors,
power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has
enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products
in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company
outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon
solutions to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent
computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has
a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan
and Asia. For more information, visit: www.silvaco.com.
