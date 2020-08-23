MEDIA LINK-Apollo's Leon Black to be subpoenaed in Epstein case -New York Times

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands want the billionaire investor Leon Black, one of the most powerful men on Wall Street, to hand over information about his decades-long business ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Black is a founder of the private equity firm Apollo Global Management .

Reuters has not verified this story and cannot vouch for its accuracy.

Source link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/23/business/jeffrey-epstein-leon-black-virgin-islands.html (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)