MEDIA LINK-Apollo's Leon Black to be subpoenaed in Epstein case -New York Times

08/23/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands want the billionaire investor Leon Black, one of the most powerful men on Wall Street, to hand over information about his decades-long business ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Black is a founder of the private equity firm Apollo Global Management .

Reuters has not verified this story and cannot vouch for its accuracy.

Source link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/23/business/jeffrey-epstein-leon-black-virgin-islands.html (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 0.81% 47.03 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -1.60% 43.58 Delayed Quote.37.67%
