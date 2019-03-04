Log in
MEDIALAAN Partners with Triton Digital for World-Class Delivery, Monetization, and Measurement of Streaming Audio Content

03/04/2019 | 02:01am EST

Triton Digital®, the leading technology provider for the global audio industry, announced today that Belgium’s leading commercial media company, MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing, has selected Triton Digital to power the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio content.

Through this partnership, MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing will utilize Triton’s robust audio streaming network to deliver high quality audio content from their multiple broadcast stations online, and the Tap Ad Server to dynamically insert targeted audio ads into their content. To support their monetization goals, MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Advertising will leverage Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace (a2x®) and audio SSP (Yield-Op) to make their online audio inventory available to media buyers. In addition, MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing will use Triton’s Webcast Metrics® service to measure their highly-engaged online listening audience.

“We are convinced of the power of digital audio. As a group, we are investing heavily in various digital radio initiatives,” said Olivier Van Zeebroeck, Digital Director at MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Advertising. “The partnership with Triton will help us to strengthen, grow, and commercialize our digital audio strategy for years to come.”

“We are pleased to provide MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing with the tools they need to continuously innovate for their consumers and advertisers,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy. “The forward-thinking approach of MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing to digital audio will undoubtedly enable them to grow their audience and increase their revenue, as audiences around the world increasingly rely on streaming audio to consume their favorite content at a time and place of their choosing.”

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing:
MEDIALAAN - de Persgroep Publishing is a leading media group in Flanders. On 1 January 2019, MEDIALAAN and De Persgroep Publishing joined forces in one media company, (provisionally) called ‘MEDIALAAN - de Persgroep Publishing’. In this new home, television, newspapers, radio, magazines, telecom and online services will together write a creative media story geared to the future. The group is driven by strong media brands such as VTM, Het Laatste Nieuws, Qmusic, Dag Allemaal, De Morgen, Humo, VTM NIEUWS etc., while the online services (Vacature.com, Tweakers, Spaargids.be, Mijnenergie.be and Livios) and the telecom activities (Mobile Vikings and JIM Mobile) form a growing segment in the organization. Every day, the 35 media brands together reach more than eight in ten Flemish people.


© Business Wire 2019
