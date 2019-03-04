MEDIALAAN Partners with Triton Digital for World-Class Delivery, Monetization, and Measurement of Streaming Audio Content

Triton
Digital®, the leading technology provider for the global audio
industry, announced today that Belgium’s leading commercial media
company, MEDIALAAN
– de Persgroep Publishing, has selected Triton Digital to power the
delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio content.
Through this partnership, MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing will
utilize Triton’s robust audio streaming network to deliver high quality
audio content from their multiple broadcast stations online, and the Tap
Ad Server to dynamically insert targeted audio ads into their content.
To support their monetization goals, MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep
Advertising will leverage Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace (a2x®)
and audio SSP (Yield-Op) to make their online audio inventory available
to media buyers. In addition, MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing will
use Triton’s Webcast Metrics® service to measure their
highly-engaged online listening audience.
“We are convinced of the power of digital audio. As a group, we are
investing heavily in various digital radio initiatives,” said Olivier
Van Zeebroeck, Digital Director at MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Advertising.
“The partnership with Triton will help us to strengthen, grow, and
commercialize our digital audio strategy for years to come.”
“We are pleased to provide MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing with the
tools they need to continuously innovate for their consumers and
advertisers,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development
and Strategy. “The forward-thinking approach of MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep
Publishing to digital audio will undoubtedly enable them to grow their
audience and increase their revenue, as audiences around the world
increasingly rely on streaming audio to consume their favorite content
at a time and place of their choosing.”
About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global
technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast
industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides
innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online
music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and
streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the
global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online
audio measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence,
teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting
audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the
global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.
About MEDIALAAN – de Persgroep Publishing:
MEDIALAAN - de
Persgroep Publishing is a leading media group in Flanders. On 1 January
2019, MEDIALAAN and De Persgroep Publishing joined forces in one media
company, (provisionally) called ‘MEDIALAAN - de Persgroep Publishing’.
In this new home, television, newspapers, radio, magazines, telecom and
online services will together write a creative media story geared to the
future. The group is driven by strong media brands such as VTM, Het
Laatste Nieuws, Qmusic, Dag Allemaal, De Morgen, Humo, VTM NIEUWS etc.,
while the online services (Vacature.com, Tweakers, Spaargids.be,
Mijnenergie.be and Livios) and the telecom activities (Mobile Vikings
and JIM Mobile) form a growing segment in the organization. Every day,
the 35 media brands together reach more than eight in ten Flemish people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005025/en/