MEDIKEY: Blockchain Network to Reward Participants for Becoming Healthy

03/31/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

MEDIKEY, a blockchain-based platform related to medicine and health, will unveil a new system to reward participants for becoming healthy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190331005009/en/

MEDIKEY, a blockchain-based platform related to medicine and health, will unveil a new system to rew ...

MEDIKEY, a blockchain-based platform related to medicine and health, will unveil a new system to reward participants for becoming healthy. MEDIKEY rewards participants in MEDIKEY Coin and with certification of mining (COM) for accomplishing medimission that specifies mission schedule and goal to stay healthy. MEDIKEY is listed on DigiFinex. (Photo: Business Wire)

MEDIKEY rewards participants in MEDIKEY Coin and with certification of mining (COM) for accomplishing medimission that specifies mission schedule and goal to stay healthy.

MEDIKEY stands for Medical Information Key on the Blockchain. Participants provide health knowhow (Medi story) and their individual health information (Medi Info) voluntarily on blockchain to share them with other people and prove their usefulness. MEDIKEY is a blockchain network that integrates AI, IoT and Big Data that represent the fourth industrial revolution.

It is a service that creates value by applying the concept of sharing to technologies used to identify individuals, share data and collect bio-medical data.

'MEDIKEY PORTAL' enables participants to share medical health story. 'EX (Experience Postscript)’ enables them to evaluate information by vote. 'MEDIKEY AI + DR system' estimates medical health data collected through POX (Proof of eXperience), MEDIKEY APP and IoT devices, and suggests mission schedule and goal for participants to stay healthy. Then through MEDIKEY APP and IoT devices, 'POM (Proof of Mission)' proves whether participants accomplished the mission.

It is noteworthy that MEDIKEY rewards participants in MEDIKEY Coin and with certification of mining (COM) for sharing information and accomplishing missions. COM is a blockchain point awarded separately from MEDIKEY Coins. COM has no monetary value such as IPO, but plays a similar role as Ethereum Gas used in DAPP activation and participation.

Blockchain technology enables transparent record of transaction data and makes them accessible to anyone. MEDIKEY has applied such technology to medicine and health. Estonia is a showcase of digital innovation as a nation that has digitized all of its public services.

MEDIKEY plans to launch exchange in the near future for participants to cash out coins to pay hospital bills and purchase drugs, among others.

The Lympo system enables users to earn tokens by accomplishing fitness missions as if they play a game on blockchain.

MEDIKEY launched the main net on Oct. 1, 2018 and has since sponsored an array of health-related events.

MEDIKEY is listed on DigiFinex (https://www.digifinex.com), one of the world's top five Cryptocurrency Exchanges.

For more information, please contact MEDIKEY by email (help@medikey.io).


© Business Wire 2019
