MEDIKEY : Building System to Reward Participants in Coin for Sharing Medical Information and Becoming Healthy

MEDIKEY, a health-related blockchain network, plans to set up a system to award MEDIKEY coins and certifications of mining (COM) to participants in reward for sharing information and accomplishing Medimissions.

MEDIKEY stands for Medical Information Key on the Blockchain. Participants provide health knowhow (Medi story) and their individual health information (Medi Info) voluntarily on blockchain to share them with other people and prove their usefulness. MEDIKEY is a blockchain network that integrates AI, IoT and Big Data that represent the fourth industrial revolution.

It is a service that creates value by applying the concept of sharing to technologies used to identify individuals, share data and collect bio-medical data.

'MEDIKEY PORTAL' enables participants to share medical health story. 'EX (Experience Postscript)' enables them to evaluate information by vote. 'MEDIKEY AI + DR system' estimates medical health data collected through POX (Proof of eXperience), MEDIKEY APP and IoT devices, and suggests mission schedule and goal for participants to stay healthy. Then through MEDIKEY APP and IoT devices, 'POM (Proof of Mission)' proves whether participants accomplished the mission.

It is noteworthy that MEDIKEY rewards participants in MEDIKEY Coin and with certification of mining (COM) for sharing information and accomplishing missions. COM is a blockchain point awarded separately from MEDIKEY Coins. COM has no monetary value such as IPO, but plays a similar role as Ethereum Gas used in DAPP activation and participation.

Blockchain technology enables transparent record of transaction data and makes them accessible to anyone. MEDIKEY has applied such technology to medicine and health. Estonia is a showcase of digital innovation as a nation that has digitized all of its public services.

MEDIKEY launched the main net on Oct. 1, 2018 and has since sponsored an array of health-related events.

MEDIKEY is listed on DigiFinex (https://www.digifinex.com), one of the world's top five Cryptocurrency Exchanges.

