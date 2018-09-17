MEDTEX: Foresee the Next Wave of Healthcare Revolution

Taiwan, with high quality medical service and world’s top IT industry,
has becoming one of the leaders in global healthcare technology and
provider. On November 29 - 30, MEDTEX will focus on 3 key trends:
Intelligent Healthcare, Next-generation Biotherapeutics, and
Bio-Innovation. Jointed by over 30 world-renowned experts.
At CEO forum, leaders from Merck, Teva, Hitachi, and Nvidia will
set the tune of MEDTEX by pushing the boundaries of healthcare through
cross-industry collaborations and addressing the upcoming opportunities
and challenges.
Follows by Digital Healthcare forum, MEDTEX welcomes Microsoft,
Google, Mayo Clinic, and Extensia to discuss topics on how healthcare
can leverage AI, AIoT, cloud, and supercomputing to provide a better
solution for healthcare management. By incorporating the blockchain
decentralization technology, we will see the next level patient-care.
The Immuno-Oncology & Next-generation Biotherapeutics forum
focuses on the latest breakthrough in treatments. Starting with cell
therapy, immunotherapy to unique topics including gene editing, the
spotlight will include Takeda Pharmaceutical, Senior VP to deliberate
topics in drug discovery using patient-Derived iPSCs; in the most
current stem cell research, we have invite inspiring speakers Eva
Feldman from United States to reveal one of the latest stem cell
applications; transplantation in ALS. For precision medicine, IBM Watson
Health, Harvard Medical University, and Canada’s Genome BC will share
trends from evidence-based treatment option, clinical disease-gene
discovery and liquid biopsies in cancer.
In Bioinnovation Stadium, J&J innovation center and Novartis will
discuss on how to build healthcare innovation cluster and startup
strategy, and how do they evaluate those candidates. Biotech
organizations from Israel, Australia, Singapore, and UK will address
each unique biotechnology ecosystem’s prospectus while bringing more
than 15 innovative healthcare companies to showcase their latest
technology.
With 400+ major medical centers, technology, pharmaceutical, medical
devices organizations participating, MEDTEX
and Healthcare+
Expo are for medical professionals, IT, device,
pharmaceutical, and biotech companies who wants to find new
opportunities and partnering with global healthcare industry players in
Asia.
Come and join us, Register
Now!
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005002/en/