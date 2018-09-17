Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEDTEX: Foresee the Next Wave of Healthcare Revolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 03:08pm CEST

From AIoT, Blockchain, Gene Editing, Cell Therapy, to Immune-Oncology, Med x Tech Summit Asia (MEDTEX) brings over 30 cross-industry global key opinion leaders to Taipei.

Taiwan, with high quality medical service and world’s top IT industry, has becoming one of the leaders in global healthcare technology and provider. On November 29 - 30, MEDTEX will focus on 3 key trends: Intelligent Healthcare, Next-generation Biotherapeutics, and Bio-Innovation. Jointed by over 30 world-renowned experts.

At CEO forum, leaders from Merck, Teva, Hitachi, and Nvidia will set the tune of MEDTEX by pushing the boundaries of healthcare through cross-industry collaborations and addressing the upcoming opportunities and challenges.

Follows by Digital Healthcare forum, MEDTEX welcomes Microsoft, Google, Mayo Clinic, and Extensia to discuss topics on how healthcare can leverage AI, AIoT, cloud, and supercomputing to provide a better solution for healthcare management. By incorporating the blockchain decentralization technology, we will see the next level patient-care.

The Immuno-Oncology & Next-generation Biotherapeutics forum focuses on the latest breakthrough in treatments. Starting with cell therapy, immunotherapy to unique topics including gene editing, the spotlight will include Takeda Pharmaceutical, Senior VP to deliberate topics in drug discovery using patient-Derived iPSCs; in the most current stem cell research, we have invite inspiring speakers Eva Feldman from United States to reveal one of the latest stem cell applications; transplantation in ALS. For precision medicine, IBM Watson Health, Harvard Medical University, and Canada’s Genome BC will share trends from evidence-based treatment option, clinical disease-gene discovery and liquid biopsies in cancer.

In Bioinnovation Stadium, J&J innovation center and Novartis will discuss on how to build healthcare innovation cluster and startup strategy, and how do they evaluate those candidates. Biotech organizations from Israel, Australia, Singapore, and UK will address each unique biotechnology ecosystem’s prospectus while bringing more than 15 innovative healthcare companies to showcase their latest technology.

With 400+ major medical centers, technology, pharmaceutical, medical devices organizations participating, MEDTEX and Healthcare+ Expo are for medical professionals, IT, device, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies who wants to find new opportunities and partnering with global healthcare industry players in Asia.

Come and join us, Register Now!


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pTESLA : in "delivery logistics hell - Musk
AQ
03:21p3D DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING : South Africa's AfriAg seeks UK medical cannabis producer license
AQ
03:21pDEVERON UAS : Completes Acquisition of Veritas Farm Management
AQ
03:21pCORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Signs Letter Of Intent To License Leading Cannabinoid Technology From NWN Inc.
AC
03:20pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1660 Listing of instrument issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03:20pEMCORE : Awarded Long-Term Contract by Raytheon to Supply High-Performance Fiber Optic Gyroscopes for Optical Targeting Systems
AQ
03:20pDECT-5G Taking DECT and ULE into the Next Decade
BU
03:19pNEXL PHAR : NXTCL is allocated approximately SEK 12.9 million through redemption of warrants
AQ
03:19pCONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Concierge Technologies to Present and Conduct One-on-One Meetings at The MicroCap Conference in NY, October 1, 2018
AC
03:18pSPATIAL DATA : Making Management Cost-Effective
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.