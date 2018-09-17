MEDTEX: Foresee the Next Wave of Healthcare Revolution

From AIoT, Blockchain, Gene Editing, Cell Therapy, to Immune-Oncology, Med x Tech Summit Asia (MEDTEX) brings over 30 cross-industry global key opinion leaders to Taipei.

Taiwan, with high quality medical service and world’s top IT industry, has becoming one of the leaders in global healthcare technology and provider. On November 29 - 30, MEDTEX will focus on 3 key trends: Intelligent Healthcare, Next-generation Biotherapeutics, and Bio-Innovation. Jointed by over 30 world-renowned experts.

At CEO forum, leaders from Merck, Teva, Hitachi, and Nvidia will set the tune of MEDTEX by pushing the boundaries of healthcare through cross-industry collaborations and addressing the upcoming opportunities and challenges.

Follows by Digital Healthcare forum, MEDTEX welcomes Microsoft, Google, Mayo Clinic, and Extensia to discuss topics on how healthcare can leverage AI, AIoT, cloud, and supercomputing to provide a better solution for healthcare management. By incorporating the blockchain decentralization technology, we will see the next level patient-care.

The Immuno-Oncology & Next-generation Biotherapeutics forum focuses on the latest breakthrough in treatments. Starting with cell therapy, immunotherapy to unique topics including gene editing, the spotlight will include Takeda Pharmaceutical, Senior VP to deliberate topics in drug discovery using patient-Derived iPSCs; in the most current stem cell research, we have invite inspiring speakers Eva Feldman from United States to reveal one of the latest stem cell applications; transplantation in ALS. For precision medicine, IBM Watson Health, Harvard Medical University, and Canada’s Genome BC will share trends from evidence-based treatment option, clinical disease-gene discovery and liquid biopsies in cancer.

In Bioinnovation Stadium, J&J innovation center and Novartis will discuss on how to build healthcare innovation cluster and startup strategy, and how do they evaluate those candidates. Biotech organizations from Israel, Australia, Singapore, and UK will address each unique biotechnology ecosystem’s prospectus while bringing more than 15 innovative healthcare companies to showcase their latest technology.

With 400+ major medical centers, technology, pharmaceutical, medical devices organizations participating, MEDTEX and Healthcare+ Expo are for medical professionals, IT, device, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies who wants to find new opportunities and partnering with global healthcare industry players in Asia.

