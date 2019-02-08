Log in
MEET THE REMARKABLE ASSOCIATES AT NATURESWEET® TOMATOES

02/08/2019 | 09:01am EST

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® Tomatoes (https://NatureSweet.com/)  is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Their products grow under the care of their amazing full-time Associates. Then they’re tenderly handpicked off the vine at the peak of perfection. NatureSweet® wants their consumers to meet their remarkable associates who cultivate the product they enjoy every day.

0_medium_Colima-JuanaRosas84.jpg
Juana Rosas; NatureSweet Associate


2_medium_Capture.JPG
NatureSweet Product Label


4_medium_NatureSweetCorporateHighRes.png


NatureSweet® Tomatoes is transforming the lives of agricultural workers and in doing so, transforming the agricultural industry. The reason NatureSweet® has such amazing products is because of their remarkable associates. It starts with them. Every day they seize the opportunity to improve their lives personally, professionally and academically. NatureSweet® doesn’t see their people as workers, they see them as extraordinary humans with infinite possibilities, capable of anything. Now, consumers can step into NatureSweet®’s greenhouses and meet their amazing associates through their product labels.

Recently, NatureSweet® updated the underside of  its Cherubs® label with their associates’ images and a link to a newly added “Meet our amazing Associates” section to their website with each associates’ story. There you will find images and videos readily available to watch to find out more about the people behind the product. 

NatureSweet® believes the more you care for your people, the more they’ll care about their work. They also believe everyone has value and when they understand that about themselves, they realize they can achieve anything. As a business, NatureSweet® grows produce, but their higher calling is to unleash the power of people. By making the produce industry more human, they’ve helped their Associates reach goals in their work, academics, families, communities and more. The happier their Associates become, the more pride they will take in their work.

Visit https://NatureSweet.com/talent/ to find out more about NatureSweet®’s remarkable associates.

About NatureSweet®

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® tomatoes guarantee great taste all year round. NatureSweet tomatoes are carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate. NatureSweet Cherubs®, SunBursts®, Glorys®, Eclipses™, Twilights™ and Constellation® are trademarks of NS Brands, Ltd.

Attachments 

Lori Castillo
NS Brands, LTD
210-861-5320
loricastillo@naturesweet.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
