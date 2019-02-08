MEET THE REMARKABLE ASSOCIATES AT NATURESWEET® TOMATOES

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® Tomatoes (https://NatureSweet.com/) is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Their products grow under the care of their amazing full-time Associates. Then they’re tenderly handpicked off the vine at the peak of perfection. NatureSweet® wants their consumers to meet their remarkable associates who cultivate the product they enjoy every day.

Juana Rosas; NatureSweet Associate



NatureSweet Product Label









NatureSweet® Tomatoes is transforming the lives of agricultural workers and in doing so, transforming the agricultural industry. The reason NatureSweet® has such amazing products is because of their remarkable associates. It starts with them. Every day they seize the opportunity to improve their lives personally, professionally and academically. NatureSweet® doesn’t see their people as workers, they see them as extraordinary humans with infinite possibilities, capable of anything. Now, consumers can step into NatureSweet®’s greenhouses and meet their amazing associates through their product labels.

Recently, NatureSweet® updated the underside of its Cherubs® label with their associates’ images and a link to a newly added “Meet our amazing Associates” section to their website with each associates’ story. There you will find images and videos readily available to watch to find out more about the people behind the product.

NatureSweet® believes the more you care for your people, the more they’ll care about their work. They also believe everyone has value and when they understand that about themselves, they realize they can achieve anything. As a business, NatureSweet® grows produce, but their higher calling is to unleash the power of people. By making the produce industry more human, they’ve helped their Associates reach goals in their work, academics, families, communities and more. The happier their Associates become, the more pride they will take in their work.

Visit https://NatureSweet.com/talent/ to find out more about NatureSweet®’s remarkable associates.





