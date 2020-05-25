Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEFD March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 06:43am EDT
MEFD March 2020 Published Monday May 4th, 2020

During the review month, developments in the domestic economy were dominated by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Globally imposed travel restrictions related to COVID-19 adversely impacted tourism output, as both the high value-added air segment and sea traffic ground to a halt. While the construction sector was undergirded by ongoing foreign investment projects and hurricane rebuilding efforts, these also paused as the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order, 2020, imposed a lockdown of the country. On the monetary front, bank liquidity contracted over the review period, as the expansion in domestic credit outpaced the rise in the deposit base. Further, external reserves grew, albeit a slowdown from the prior month, buoyed by net foreign currency inflows from re-insurance receipts. The Central Bank's policy posture, meanwhile, shifted to promoting credit forbearance for borrowers displaced by the pandemic and to managing foreign exchange market stability.

For full text reading, please download the attached document.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 10:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:03aCentral Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm – INSTANT FINANCE SERVICE
PU
07:03aCentral Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm - Aran Asset Manageemnt (CLONE)
PU
07:03aCentral Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm - MSIM Fund Management Ltd (CLONE)
PU
07:03aCentral Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm – CMS ICAV (CLONE)
PU
07:03aIntroducing the "European Industrial Strategy in Focus" even...
PU
07:03aFORTUM OYJ : submits periodic safety assessment of Loviisa nuclear power plant to STUK
PU
07:03aCORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : to Announce First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 12
PU
07:01aAXACTOR : Extraordinary general meeting Axactor SE
AQ
07:01aENAD GLOBAL 7 PUBL : Update Regarding No Straight Roads
AQ
07:01aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Ketkar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief ..
4TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A. : TECNICAS REUNIDAS S A : The company sends information regarding 2020 First Quarter R..
5ENZYMATICA AB (PUBL) : ENZYMATICA PUBL : and STADA extend agreement for Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group