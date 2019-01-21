MEGA GDPR Compliance Software Solution Has Been Chosen by Moon Palace Resort

MEGA
International, a global software firm helping companies through
business and IT transformation, has been chosen by Grupo Palace Resort,
a Mexican resort company, to achieve compliance with General Regulation
of Data Protection of the European Union (GDPR), the new regulation on
data protection and privacy for all individuals within the European
Union.
Grupo Palace Resort is a Mexican company with more than 30 years of
experience in the hotel sector, that owns ten luxury resorts in Cancun,
Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen and Los Cabos in Mexico.
Additionally, the company owns a complex in Jamaica and one in
development in the Dominican Republic. They set the standard in the
five-star resort category and the data privacy of their customers is of
the highest importance. Advised by BGBG Abogados law firm, Moon Palace
was already compliant with the Mexican Federal Law on Protection of
Personal Data Held by Individuals when they made the decision to adopt MEGA
HOPEX GDPR. Prior to implementing MEGA’s GDPR solution, Moon Palace
had been working with BGBG Abogados law firm to make appropriate
adjustments to comply with the GDPR.
Moon Palace Resorts selected MEGA’s software solution to manage the
information, processes, and evidence as required by GDPR. Currently,
Moon Palace Resorts and BGBG Abogados law firm are using HOPEX GDPR to
implement all activities of continuous compliance required by GDPR, with
the guidance of the MEGA International team. They chose MEGA because the
company’s GDPR solution provides a comprehensible environment and
controls to manage the processing activities subject to the provisions
of this international regulation.
HOPEX GDPR is a unique solution that enables companies to quickly assess
their General Data Protection Regulation needs, generate required
documentation, like the DPIA, and centrally manage compliance changes
for the entire business.
