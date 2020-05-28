Log in
MEI Rigging & Crating Expands into Southeast with the Acquisition of Adams Machinery Movers

05/28/2020 | 11:14am EDT

ELLENWOOD, Ga., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading provider of machinery moving, millwrighting, installation, crating and export packing services, announced that it has acquired Adams Machinery Movers, Inc. ("Adams"). Adams is a provider of machinery moving and storage services based in Ellenwood, Georgia, near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Buddy and Tony Adams founded Adams in 1990 and have grown the business into one of Atlanta's premier specialty rigging outfits. Adams serves customers in automotive, medical, aerospace, machine manufacturing and other industries.

The announcement was made by Dan Cappello, the CEO and President of MEI. "We at MEI are proud to announce our acquisition of Adams Machinery Movers. We are excited to partner with Buddy and Tony to provide their blue-chip customer base with safe, high-touch machinery moving service in the years to come. Growing MEI's presence in the Southeast has been a high priority and having the great team at Adams on board is an ideal first step towards achieving that goal."

Buddy and Tony will continue to lead Adams day-to-day under MEI's ownership. "We are extremely happy to have found like-minded partners," said Buddy. Tony added, "we look forward to growing alongside MEI and adding capabilities to better serve our customers."

About MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC

MEI, a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is one of the largest U.S. providers of machinery moving, millwrighting, installation, crating and export packing services. MEI has a growing team of 400+ employees in 10 offices across the United States. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com/ or Adams' website at www.adamsmachinerymovers.com/.

About Dorilton Capital Advisors, LLC

Dorilton Capital Advisors ("Dorilton") is a family equity office that provides long term, patient capital to lower middle market companies across a variety of industries.  As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies.  For more information, please visit Dorilton's website at www.doriltoncapital.com/.

For media inquiries and relevant opportunities, please contact Brian.Talbott@doriltoncapital.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mei-rigging--crating-expands-into-southeast-with-the-acquisition-of-adams-machinery-movers-301066985.html

SOURCE MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
